Take the survey on 2026's legislative ballot measures!
  
Dustin Gawrylow
Public Comment Should Be Public
City of Fargo seeks to hide public comment from the public.
  
Dustin Gawrylow
Media Round-Up: Wonderfund Scandal, ObamaCare, and The Shutdown
Get up to speed.
  
Dustin Gawrylow
North Dakota's Investment Pays Off For Tom Brady
North Dakota's investment in the Texas-based cloning company is now paying dividends to other investors of the company, including Hall of Fame…
  
Dustin Gawrylow
State Investment Funds Play Shell Games
Due to non-compliance with Federal regulations, the North Dakota Development Fund was forced to bailout the WonderFund's position in "LandTrust".
  
Dustin Gawrylow
North Dakota's SharkTank Investment Backfires
States' approach to delegating its socialistic venture capital investment fund to Kevin O'Leary, TV's "SharkTank Guy", results in lawsuit and…
  
Dustin Gawrylow

October 2025

Consider Donating To The Food Bank
As the federal shutdown continues, we are joining others to encourage citizens to donate to food banks to offset the delay and/or loss of SNAP (food…
  
Dustin Gawrylow
Insiders Fight Over Role Of Ethics Commission
Drama revolving around the Ethics Commission has reached a new level as Governor Armstrong refuses to re-appoint a lifelong government official…
  
Dustin Gawrylow
Burleigh County Approves Massive Reduction in Bismarck’s Extraterritorial Area
The motion included stipulations for further conversations on several complicated areas that border or are crucial to both jurisdictions.
  
Dustin Gawrylow
City of Bismarck Releases Interactive ETA Reform Map
In an effort to better educate the public on who would and would not be in the ETA after the proposed changes, the City of Bismarck has released an…
  
Dustin Gawrylow
ObamaCare Tax Credit Crisis Was Facilitated By Republicans In North Dakota
The current congressional shutdown fight over ObamaCare Tax Credits was set up from the beginning, and illustrates why government should never give out…
  
Dustin Gawrylow
Bismarck Sends Final And Further Reduced ETA Offer to Burleigh County
Commissioners Decry ‘Lack of Vision’ in Ongoing Dispute and Threaten Joint Powers Agreement Withdrawal
  
Dustin Gawrylow
