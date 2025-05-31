Armstrong: "we can't sustain that growth as a state government"
As a prelude to growing worries that the oil markets will drop soon and require budget cuts like 2014-17, North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong says state government growth is unsustainable.
This week, North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong made some interesting and likely prophetic comments about the oil markets and the state budget.
The Bismarck Tribune reports on these comments made at the Western Dakota Energy Association conference in Watford City:
"If you go back to 2008, 2007, we weren't spending nearly enough money on Health and Human …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to North Dakota's Watchdog Update to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.