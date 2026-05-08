Last month, I wrote about how Governor Kelly Armstrong’s direction for spending cuts and reducing payroll to right-size state spending was appropriate:

One of those pieces was related to creating incentives to encourage state employees to leave voluntarily in order to reduce payroll in the least painful way possible, which has already started based on a pair of articles from the North Dakota Monitor:

First, it was reported that 101 state employees take buyouts in North Dakota:

North Dakota’s state workforce will shrink by 101 employees after a round of buyouts is completed, though some of the jobs will be refilled. The state initiated an early separation program in February in the face of declining oil tax revenues, which accounts for about half of all state revenue. The state offered employees three months of wages and benefits if they leave state employment by Aug. 31. Joe Morrissette, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said he would have liked to see more employees participate in the program, but that there is still potential for significant savings. The state last did buyouts in 2018, with more than 200 employees accepting. The state has just under 10,000 employees, which doesn’t include the North Dakota University System and its 11 colleges. Buyouts were not offered to campus employees. Of the 101 approved buyouts, 50 are in the Department of Health and Human Services, the largest state agency, according to the state Office of Management and Budget. Health and Human Services has more than 2,500 employees, more than double the next largest agency, the Department of Transportation. The state Information Technology department, with 17, is the only other agency with more than seven approved buyouts. Morrissette said he hasn’t seen a full analysis for potential savings from all the agencies. He said based on agency analysis on about half the buyouts, there is about $1.5 million in savings to the state, which accounts for refilling some positions and other potential changes. Based on that, Morrissette gave an early estimate of about $3 million in savings overall. Morrissette said agencies will fill some of the positions, though likely at a lower salary.

Meanwhile, at the EERC (Energy and Environmental Research Center) they are cutting 40 positions:

The Energy and Environmental Research Center at the University of North Dakota has been forced to cut staff because of funding delays. The EERC is cutting 27 positions, UND Assistant Vice President of Communications David Dodds said in a statement Thursday. Another 13 employees have been furloughed on a full or temporary basis, meaning the positions could be reinstated. The statement said the EERC intends to bring furloughed employees back to work as soon as possible, based on operational needs and funding. Dodds, who answered questions on behalf of the EERC in Grand Forks, said in an email the cuts stem from “an array of project funding sources that have been delayed over a number of years.” The EERC had about 210 employees before the reduction, Dodds said. The organization competes for funding from federal, state and private sources with a budget that varies from year to year. The organization brought in about $85 million in funding for fiscal year 2025, with about $40 million from competitive federal grants, $30 million from the private sector, and the rest from state sources, Tom Erickson, chief operating officer, told a legislative committee in January.

This is notable because the EERC is at the heart of the state’s “Carbon Management” policy and research:

Just last year, the North Dakota Industrial Commission awarded the $45 million for enhanced oil recovery projects with $6 million of that going to the EERC (with the rest going to oil companies directly):

Side Note: The fact the state funds a “Carbon Management Program” while arguing that MISO should not be using carbon reductions in cost calculations also undermines the PSC’s legal action to protect North Dakota electricity ratepayers.

Meanwhile, also this week, the Department of Commerce announced $4 million in tourism grants that were distributed around the state.

This $4 million came from the $4 million that ND Country Fest decided not to take when there was a little bit of push back:

So to review: the state is spending money to ask employees in areas like Health and Human Services to leave their jobs to take those positions off the payroll for future budgets - but corporate welfare handouts for tourism and oil research subsidies directly to oil companies will continue unabated?

That’s a very incoherent fiscal policy that sends mixed messages and frankly gives a blackeye to spending priorities of those in charge.

The state is going to cut the areas of government that provide welfare for people, but not cut the areas of government that provide welfare for corporations.

That’s not so much conservative as it is embarrassing, and it risks creating resentment by the employees that are left holding the bag to carry the extra workload. Not to mention reinforcing stereotypes about what the priorities of North Dakota’s current leadership really is.

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