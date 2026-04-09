Yesterday, it was announced as the North Dakota Monitor reported, that Governor Armstrong (for his first budget he gets to design) is recommending state agencies cut their budgets - by up to 10% for larger agencies and by 3% for others:

North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong unveiled lean state budget guidelines Wednesday that include a 10% budget cut for some agencies, citing a gap between state revenue and expenses. His plan for 2027-2029 also includes a freeze on new employees and building construction with largest cuts planned for the 17 agencies with budgets above $20 million, including the departments of Health and Human Services and Corrections and Rehabilitation. Armstrong advised the state to tighten spending amid recent volatility in oil prices, since North Dakota state revenue is heavily tied to the energy industry. “What will oil be in a year, six months, tomorrow? We don’t know,” Armstrong said. “The bottom line is, we still need to budget conservatively.” He said the state faces a “slow burning storm” due to a gap between ongoing revenue and expenses in the general fund, estimated to be $748 million for 2025-27.'

This follows February’s reporting (based on much lower oil prices at the time) that previously circulated predictions of a $1.5 billion shortfall were higher than reality, despite documents at the time saying otherwise:

The chaos in the middle east forcing oil price to skyrocket have improved the revenue projections slightly, but counting on that chaos to continue is naive, not to mention immoral.

These cuts should not be confused with cuts that may have been made at a time of any governor’s choosing because these proposed cuts are a product of situational necessity - there is less money coming in.

It’s important to remember that Governor Burgum recommended agencies cut their budgets every cycle - and absent the first budget, the legislature.

The 2025-27 budget as proposed by Burgum called for a very minor cut:

“Today, we’re issuing guidelines that ask agencies to tighten their belts, just as our citizens have had to tighten theirs due to the high prices of goods and services caused by high inflation,” Burgum said. “We realize that asking agencies to cut their budgets may seem counter-intuitive when our state coffers and reserves are flush with cash. But the current trajectory of our overall state budget requires us to contain costs, and we must identify additional areas for efficiencies and savings if we’re to ensure that ongoing revenues can cover expenditures in the long term.” The Governor’s Office and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) began the strategy review process with state agencies in January, holding 74 meetings across various agencies. The budget guidelines released today call for agencies with budgets of more than $10 million in general funds or special funds to identify a 3% reduction.

But the budget he sent to the legislature before leaving office had a $400 million increase in general fund spending and was basically flat for total spending:

The final budget passed by the legislature came in $250 million lower than Burgum’s on the general fund side, but total spending came in $675 million higher on total spending (pretty close to Armstrong’s $758 million in required cuts):

Again from the North Dakota Monitor:

The state budget has increased steadily as the state’s economy grew over the last two decades, Armstrong noted. “Twenty years of growth in North Dakota has come with 20 years of growth in state budgets,” he said. Armstrong said that while “much of that was necessary” and allowed the state to improve its infrastructure and social programs, he called the growth “unsustainable.” The governor’s plan would put the state on track to close this gap during the 2031-2033 budget cycle, he said.

This is not new talk from Armstrong.

Immediately after finalizing the current budget proposed by Former Governor Burgum and passed by the legislature he said:

“If you go back to 2008, 2007, we weren’t spending nearly enough money on Health and Human Services ... so with the growth in population, with the growth of everything, we had a pretty significant growth in government, and a lot of it was needed, and a lot of it was somewhere between triage and reasonable, but we can’t sustain that growth as a state government,” the governor said at a western North Dakota oil field transportation conference on Tuesday. The state’s budget is $20.3 billion for the 2025-27 period, about $6 billion higher than the budget passed a decade ago for the 2015-17 period. Potentially large federal government cuts in the coming months may require a special legislative session that drives the number even higher.

In fact, in May 31st, 2025 in my commentary I wrote exactly the following:

The special session did not have to address the budget. But it is clear that there was a sort of fiscal cliff that was created by the 2025 legislative session that has to be fixed now.

Budget Guidance, The Executive Budget, and What The Legislature Approves Have Always Been Three Different Things

In 2023-25 Burgum proposed an outright budget increase of 8.9%:

With those backstops in place, Burgum is proposing a general fund budget for 2023-25 of just under $5.9 billion, which is $162 million less than the general fund budget when he and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford took office in December 2016. A huge influx of federal and special funds, formula-driven increases and historic inflationary costs push the total budget proposal to $18.4 billion. Surrounding states have proposed similar budget increases: 9.1% in Montana, 12.7% in Idaho and 11.6% in South Dakota. North Dakota’s proposed total budget increase is 8.9% compared with the original 2021-23 total budget of $16.9 billion, or a 3.4% increase compared with the total budget of $17.8 billion after including appropriations from the November 2021 special session. Approximately 56% of North Dakota’s budget is driven by funding formulas established to support education, the long-term care sector and Medicaid.

The legislature ended up spending a total of $19.6 billion - a full $1.2 billion more than Governor Burgum’s budget called for:

In 2021-23 Governor Burgum called budget cuts between 5% and 15% for each agency:

Rather than an across-the-board approach, the budget guidelines announced today for 2021-23 biennium base budgets recognize that the smallest agencies, with the smallest staff and budgets, may find significant reductions the most difficult. The guidelines vary between 85 percent to 95 percent of the current adjusted base. The smallest agencies, those with a current base budget of less than $5 million, are asked to submit a budget request that is 95 percent of their current base. Agencies with a current adjusted base budget of $5 million to $20 million are asked to submit a request that’s 90 percent of than their current base budget. Agencies with a current adjusted base budget larger than $20 million are asked to submit a request that’s 85 percent of their current base budget.

When it came time for the actual budget proposal, Burgum called for a hold-even General Fund budget with a $328 million total budget increase:

Ultimately the legislature spent $150 million more from the General Fund an $1.9 billion more in total funds (much of which was federal COVID money that had to be spent):

I could go on and on, and in a future article I will do a deep dive into this history of how the Governor’s Guidance, The Governor’s Budget, and the Legislature’s Budget become very different things every budget cycle.

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