(The following is an OpEd submitted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig as a reaction to recent news that Moody’s has downgraded Fargo’s credit rating.)

Fargo has a credit score equivalent to a college kid who pays for his DoorDash in installments. Why? Because special interest groups run our city.

In 2012, Fargo had an “Aa1” bond rating, which is like having a 750 credit score for you and me. We kept that rating until 2020, when the city began aggressively borrowing money for things like parking ramps, incentives, and vastly expanding special assessments.

Yes, that’s right; specials are nothing more than a loan Fargo takes out from a bank in your name, using Fargo’s credit, to build infrastructure. Just 5 years later, in 2025, our rating is more like a 650, known as an “Aa3 negative.” The negative means Moody’s is expecting us to downgrade again because we are borrowing and spending too much.

Why does this matter? Just like for you, a credit score dictates how much one can borrow and at what interest rate. At some point, when you are too far in debt, the banks will stop loaning you money. You are out of credit. It works the same way with Fargo.

What does this mean for Fargo? We are borrowing at a much higher interest rate than before, and we are running out of the ability to borrow.

What can be done? To start, stop spending on things we don’t need. Seems obvious and simple, but it clearly isn’t. Consider the 100 million dollar convention center that we are going into even more debt for, which will never make a profit. It will never make money. Ever. Not a good “investment.”

Most importantly, we need to end the practice of special assignments for new homes. This should be a breeze that can be done tomorrow. Literally.

Most people don’t understand that when you build a new home, Fargo goes into debt for you, but more specifically, for your builder. The city takes out a loan for, let’s say, $50,000. Fargo then gives that money to your builder, who uses those funds to put in the infrastructure.

Note, the home builder isn’t using any of his credit for this. If they did, there would be no reason for specials. Currently, the city owns the debt, which you pay off by paying your specials. Great deal for the builder!

Specials are a massive and unnecessary subsidy. Hundreds of millions of dollars. Builders don’t need to use their credit to get that $50,000 for infrastructure; they use your credit! That is to say, the city’s credit. Ultimately, every home built puts Fargo further in debt. It doesn’t have to be that way!

Fargo is 1 billion dollars in debt. Specials represent the majority of that debt. This system is reckless and will end in disaster, but it can easily be fixed by commissioners who aren’t owned by special interest groups like the Home Builders Association/Building Industry Association.

