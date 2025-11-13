In September of 2024, I wrote about how Moody’s was throwing up a warning flag regarding the City of Fargo’s economic and tax revenue picture:

The Fargo Forum reported earlier this week that just over a year later that “not yet” is now a “yes now”:

For the first time in five years, Fargo’s credit rating has dropped, a renowned financial analysis institution said. Moody’s Ratings downgraded Fargo’s credit score from Aa2 to Aa3, the fourth highest score a city can achieve. The rating was announced Tuesday, Nov. 4, in a Moody’s report obtained Friday by The Forum from the city in an open records request. The rating means the city’s finances are high quality and present a “very low credit risk,” according to Moody’s ranking chart. However, the rating downgrade suggests the city is facing some financial challenges. Moody’s cited Fargo’s “narrow available fund balance” and “above-median long-term liabilities and fixed costs” as the reasons for this year’s downgrade. In 2024, Fargo had an available fund balance ratio, or the funds the city has in its reserves divided by the city’s revenue, was about 9%, the report said. The available fund balance ratio has dropped from almost 20% in 2021, according to Moody’s. “While we expect the city to add to reserves in fiscals 2025 and 2026, the fund balance ratio will remain low compared to peers,” Moody’s said. The city’s long-term liabilities ratio was almost 324%, the report said. Moody’s could upgrade Fargo’s rating if the city brings its available fund balance ratio above 25% and its liabilities ratio closer to 200%, the report said.

No one should be surprised by this development. Not only were they warned in 2024 that this was coming, but they have been warned for at least a decade that Fargo was on a dangerous path.

Back in 2015, I wrote an OpEd in the Fargo Forum on just this issue:

In the last decade, the most consistent voice on these issues has been formed City Commissioner Tony Gehrig, who has been criticized non-stop for trying to bring these issues to the public’s attention.

I will have more on this issue in the coming days. Stay tuned for more and consider becoming a paid subscriber if you are not already.

Share North Dakota's Watchdog Update