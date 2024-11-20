Two weeks ago, I wrote about the developing situation in Dunseith where a lot of accusations are flying around.

There have been many questions about where things stand, so I thought I would issue a quick update on this situation before Thanksgiving.

There will be no more updates on this until the next couple batches of open records requests come back - which will likely be into December.

Since then, the North Dakota Department of Commerce has provided the first batch of email communications on this situation:

1st Commerce Response On Dunseith 535KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

After some technical issues converting the .MSG files to a readable PDF file (below), the situation is no more clear.

Commerce Batch 1 Combined Pdfs 23.6MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

You can read what was provided in this PDF. Other than some disagreements on the types of financial backing, the loan styles, and other details, nothing immediately stands out as giving insight into the situation.

Once Again, Open Records Are Not Free Records

As was illustrated during the BioND investigation, open and public records are not free.

The Department of Commerce is asking for $250 to redact about 200 documents before releasing them.

I will be delivering this fee to the Department of Commerce as soon as possible, if you would like to help support investigative efforts like this be sure to subscribe.

If you would like to do more than subscribe, you can click here.

There will also be future requests made to other state agencies, such as the Attorney Generals’ office itself. So if you would like to help support this effort, please do.

Other Media Outlets Start Looking Into The Situation

To this point, coverage of this issue has been confined to some national coverage on a shock-value basis.

Locally, one alternative media outlet has started doing what they can to figure out what is going on in this case.

Below is the most structured presentation from Charles Hoefer himself that has been produced. Jonathan Starr of The Dakotan hosted a two-hour interview with Hoefer, you can watch that below or by clicking here.

Having now heard his story about six times both privately and publicly, I can confirm that the details of his story have remained consistent. With each iteration, he has provided more and more documentation.

I have been told that at least two prominent mainstream media outlets in Fargo have started looking into this story. I won’t speak on their behalf, but hopefully the more eyes on this case the quicker we can figure out what is really going on.

Everyone involved in digging into this case is being very cautious because the claims are so massive and the job of uncovering the truth is going to be a heavy lift.

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