Note to media: The following is the first of what will probably be several articles on this on-going saga in Dunseith, North Dakota. It is a case that deserves more coverage from real journalists because there are simply too many claims to deal with. If there is really a story here, it will require more than a “scorched earth, take no prisoners” approach to getting to the bottom of it. I would encourage reporters and journalists, even if you are currently under attack by other national media outlets on this story, to help figure out what is really going on here. As this is made a bigger and bigger story by national organizations and national personalities, the people and taxpayers of North Dakota deserve to know what is really going on here.

A Complicated And Convoluted Backstory

In over 15 years of lobbying, researching, investigating, and reporting I have been sent a lot of stories. Most of them I can’t do anything with, do not have the time or resources to dig into, or even if I did work on them nothing would come of it. This story takes the cake.

During the week of October 21st, 2024, I was pointed toward a situation revolving around one of the many, many businesses the State of North Dakota has supported via economic development programs.

There are two distinct and wildly opposite stories about what happened.

On the one hand, you’ve got a guy named Charles Hoefer Jr., who was lured/incentivized to come do business in North Dakota, and the Department of Commerce was involved with lining up the facility and lending capacity. His plan to manufacture light-weight RV travel trailers is just the type of industry North Dakota needs, and the units are neat (I was at the facility on October 23rd, I’ve seen them, they look awesome, and the materials are state of the art. I signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement related to his manufacturing systems, so I am not allowed to say anything specific, but the stuff he is working on is definitely cool.)

Hoefer’s claims in their most complete and concise format can be view by watching his press conference in October 30th, 2024 and decide for yourself:

On the other hand, the North Dakota Department of Commerce has spent over a year accusing Charles Hoefer Jr. and his company of misusing funds.

Michael Standaert with the North Dakota News Cooperative wrote four articles in Oct/Nov of 2023 that take the position that the North Dakota Department of Commerce has that this project in Dunseith has been misusing funds:

Here are the stories Michael Standaert wrote about this situation:

Investigation into Dunseith site reveals long-time official involvement



Federal investigations cast shadow on Dunseith manufacturing site

RV training partnership with Dunseith CTE scuttled, for now

Commerce accuses recreational vehicle company of misusing loan funds

Hoefer claims that Standaert is playing interference for the Department of Commerce to try to blackball Hoefer.

I don’t know either Hoefer of Standaert well enough to take sides in their back-and-forth claims. However, it wouldn’t be the first time that a reporter in North Dakota was pressured to drop a story or run interference for a government agency.

Like many aspects of this whole story, I’m not prepared to make a determination of who is right or wrong. It does appear that Standaert did not dig far enough, in either direction. I don’t know why. Perhaps he will tell that story some day.

As of this writing (November 7th, 2024) , I am still waiting on documents from Hoefer claimed he would send me to back up his side of the story. I have seen certain documents on screens and photographs, like were shown at the press conference held on site, but I have not obtained the “gigabytes of files” that he says he has.

(Clarification: Hoefer told me he had “gigabytes of file”, I suggested that he break down and focus what he provides to me to the Commerce Department communications.)

As a result, I have started the process of acquiring public records from the other side of the story, as I write below.

Open Records Request Made To Commerce Department

On October 31st, 2024 I made a direct open request to Shawn Kessel, Deputy Commerce Commissioner asking to “give me everything they got” with regard to the “Dunseith situation”.

Within an hour, Kessel responded saying he had received the request and would start working on it.

In my request, I CC’d a long list of mainstream and alternative media members so that they are aware of the situation and that I am attempting to dig into this the right way. It is critical to get to the bottom of this.

I expect that this will take a while as it is likely a lot of documents and information.

I requested that they waive the usual fees (which would likely be a lot) for this sort of thing since the story is starting to be public and loud. My hope is that they will want to be transparent and not block this request for fees, as has happened in the recent past during the BioND investigation.

(If you would like to help support these kinds of investigations, financially, click here.)

Why Was Commerce Discussing Ribbon Cuttings *After* Accusing Hoefer Of Wrong Doing?

It seems that as this situation has progress, the insinuation of the Commerce Department’s accusations in the Standaert article from November 7th, 2023 is that Commerce began to think they had a case of Vaporware on their hands.

However, this does not explain why on March 14th, 2024 the N.D. Development Fund Board was discussing having a ribbon cutting in April 2024.

Nddf Board Mtg 3 14 24 Minutes Wo Exec Session 142KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Also, as of August 2024, the N.D. Development Fund was supportive of Hoefer’s debt restructuring plans.

Nddf Board Mtg 8 8 24 Minutes Wo Exec Session 128KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If the Commerce Department believed Hoefer was misusing the funds, why have they continued to be in business with Hoefer? Why do they go back and forth between accusing Hoefer of wrong-doing then wanting to work with him and take credit for his operations?

This behavior by the Commerce Department does not make any sense, and they need to explain what is going on from their perspective to chase this on-again off-again indecisiveness.

Did The Commerce Department Do Any Vetting At All?

The primary reason I asked the Commerce Department for documentation showing what the Commerce Department did as far as vetting the business plans associated with Hoefer is because there are many news reports about his involvement with other economic development groups, operating under different company names, going bad.

In 2013, Hoefer was involved with a case involving a company called “Earthbound Recreational Vehicles.”

In 2014, Hoefer was involved with a case involving a company called “Global Caravan Technologies”.

In 2019, Hoefer was involved in a case in Eswatini, South Africa involving his current company “Hoefer Group”.

While these cases are not an indication that he is guilty of anything in the Dunseith case, it will be interesting to see if the North Dakota Commerce Department and the North Dakota Development Fund made any effort to vet the company or the man before doing business with him on behalf of North Dakota taxpayers.

It also raises the question of what the Commerce Department does to vet other projects it supports and/or subsidizes with taxpayer dollars.

(Clarification: after this article was published, Hoefer sent me some of the documents he provided to the Commerce Department related to his background and these particular situations.)

The Commerce Department Is Doing A Disservice To Taxpayers Regardless Of The Backstory

I have spent over 20 hours on this case between phone time and being on-site in Dunseith. There is a lot of material here, and a lot of claims. There is just enough “real” here to warrant a deeper investigation. There is too much there for any one person to uncover and then report about.

However, even if the complicated and convoluted backstory is not real, there is clearly a problem at the Commerce Department.

The Commerce Department, and the State of North Dakota in general has a long, long history of investing, subsidizing, financing, and promoting questionable businesses in the name of “economic development”, as I’ve been documenting for years:

Even if the wild backstory about the Dunseith operation is not true, the fact is the Department of Commerce actively recruited companies to come in and take over the site. The PDF sales brochure is still available.

Dunseith Brochure Aug2015 659KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

When Hoefer’s RV company acquired the site, the Commerce Department promoted and legitimized it with social media.

The North Dakota Commerce Department was clearly setting itself up to take credit for the operation if it was a success. Then all of a sudden the whole thing is shut down?

Commerce Commissioner Josh Teigen (center, T-shirt), Commerce’s David Lehman (in sport jacket to his left) and others test RV flooring at a soft opening of Hoefer RV on July 13, 2023. (Photo provided by the Hoefer RV.)

Whether Charles Hoefer Jr'.s’ claims about the Commerce Department’s involvement in a cover-up of what the site used to be used for are true, or whether the Commerce Department’s claims about Hoefer’s activities are true does not actually matter.

This entire episode is yet another example of why government should not be in the businesses of trying to push these sort of operations just so politicians can take credit for success and run away when things go wrong.

These financial games that government plays with taxpayer money are leading to long-term high profile problems, as I have also written about:

We certainly cannot expect state agencies to stay out of trouble this way when they have such terrible role models making the laws in the first place:

As has been stated many times, and used to be a mantra of the Republican Party: government is terrible at business.

Tentative Conclusions:

This Case Requires More Journalism

This case is overwhelming.

The claims are outlandish.

But that does not mean they are not true.

The implications for North Dakota are negative no matter what really happened.

I would like to invite and encourage every reporter and journalist inside and outside of North Dakota to start digging into this situation. Collectively, the political and media world in North Dakota needs to get to the bottom of this one. It has the potential to fester for years and be a problem for the state as a whole.

There is enough to warrant a deep-dive investigation simply to prove or disprove what is being alleged. I am absolutely not saying the allegations are true, but they are definitely worth looking into. The public deserves to have more eyes on this case than just those looking for conspiracies around every corner.

The ramifications of this case are:

Either there is a massive conspiracy, involving multiple state and federal agencies, the military, banks, state politicians, U.S. Senators, and private corporations covering up what was going on in Dunseith for years prior to Hoefer RV’s taking over the site… Or, the Department of Commerce is so eager/desperate to create success stories for politicians to brag about their economic development prowess that they will recruit, invite, subsidized, finance, and promote any business with a name and logo in the most irresponsible willy-nilly way.

Even if #1 is not true at all, #2 is definitely true.

When we look at how the Commerce Department is using $45 Million Federal Dollars to outsource to a TV personality to promote North Dakota, we can see clearly that mission creep is out of control.

There does not need to be a conspiracy in Dunseith for us to know there is a conspiracy of bad public policy in Bismarck.

Stay tuned!

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