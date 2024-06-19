Now that the nastiness and chaos of the June Primary election is over, we can get back to the work of bringing transparency to government and how elected officials are manipulating the system to their benefit.

Over the last couple months, I’ve written about the situation between the State of North Dakota, the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, the Bioscience Innovation Grant program, and the Bioscience Association of North Dakota.

For a review of that work see the following previous articles:

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioners Speaks To The Matter

On May 31st, North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goering appeared on the KFYR KAFE radio show with Daryl Lies (President of the North Dakota Farm Bureau) and myself. We discussed the issues surrounding the Bioscience situation. Commission Goehring contended that the BioScience Association of North Dakota (BioND) was not held to the same rules as the other recipients of the BioScience Innovation Grant Program. Goering contended that legislative intent discussed during committee hearings allowed BioND to have more flexibility.



The program ended with Commissioner Goehring saying he would look into some concerns raised: specifically that the BioScience Association of North Dakota may not be applying for the right grant or filing the correct paperwork.

Listen to that audio here:

0:00 -33:09

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On June 7th, Commissioner Goehring spoke with Daryl Lies about what he found.

Listen to that audio here:

0:00 -15:41

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He conceded that there were some issues that that the letter of the law was not matching the way the North Dakota Department of Agriculture was administering the program using legislative intent.

Goehring stated that this needed to be reviewed next legislative session, but that it would not affect how the program is run until then. Nor would it affect BioND’s ability to receive grants.

He did say that BioND’s current grant reimbursement was on hold as their last filing was “incomplete”.

It appears that this situation is like many government programs - the department or agency cannot or has not been following the letter of the law and now must ask the legislature to amend the law to match how they have been administering it.

This is a luxury government departments, agencies, and programs have since there is really no one around to enforce the law on government itself.

Latest Open Records Request Reveal Sparse Details Submitted Over Last Five Years

This week, I received a new batch of records from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture after making another request (at a cost of another $100 - click here to donate to help us pay for these public records or become a subscriber).

Ag Dept Open Record 100 Dollar Fee 267KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In response to this request, I received two files - one for 2019-21 and one for 2021-23.

2021 2023 Biond 7.05MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2019 2021 Biond 3.46MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

One detail discovered in these documents is that State Representative Emily O’Brien in her role as COO (Chief Operating Officer) has been making $6,250/month for her “services” to BioND and that her contract started in April 2020. District 43 Republican Party Chairman Richard Glynn has been making at least $7,500/month for his services to the organization.

Is BioND A “Make Work Program” For Well-Connected Republican Figures?

In looking at the how much the two contract officers of the BioScience Association of North Dakota are receiving for their “services”, the way the North Dakota Department of Agriculture is not requiring much by way of paperwork and not following the letter of the law, it is clear there is more oversight needed.

In a normal situation, the legislature would be asking the State Auditor to dig into these issues more.

But considering that the Republican House Majority Leader has assigned one of the two people being paid by this state-subsidized association to both attack the State Auditor and look at changing the ethics laws for legislators it is highly unlikely that anything will come of it - unless the Ethics Commission pursues the issue.

It’s also worth looking into to determine what exactly the state of North Dakota is getting for the $6,500/month it is paying State Representative Emily O’Brien (on top of her legislative compensation). The documents released by the North Dakota Agriculture Department really only include bullet-point lists claiming companies relocated to North Dakota. A quick Googling of those companies shows those companies seem to have opened up branches in North Dakota and called the North Dakota branch “headquarters” but not actually changed corporate filings to North Dakota (Delaware and Nebraska were the registered states for two of the companies.)

Could this $6,500/month contract really be a way to make sure a State Representative is gainfully employed and able to be a bulldog for Republican leadership against a Republican State Auditor?

That is pure speculation. But it just add another level of stink to the whole situation.

She certainly has plenty of time to spend attacked the Auditors’ Office.

It would certainly be in her best interest to not have anyone poking around her state-subsidized business.

This is the moral hazard of creating government programs that employ/contract well-connected political figures can create. There should be a separation between the programs created by the legislature and legislators who benefit directly.

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