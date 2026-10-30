Previously, I wrote about how there is a growing sentiment in Bismarck that local governments, when asking for more than just tax revenue swaps or road funds, are at risk of making the voters turn against them by asking for too much new money - even via the sales tax.

With less than five days before all the votes are in for the 2nd try of the Bismarck School Bond Vote and all the challenges related to passing that measure, the Bismarck Park District and City of Bismarck made a very odd and poorly timed decision - start talking about bringing back the discussion of the $100+ million recreation center voters rejected in 2020. Which failed with a resounding 63% no vote at the height of COVID.

The Bismarck School District has a hard enough time explaining to people why they got so far behind of “deferred maintenance” and how they will prevent future costs from racking up in a climate of 3% property taxes.

You can watch my interview on BEK-TV with Bismarck School Board President Dan Eastgate, and community supporter Erin Oban here:

As the Bismarck Tribune is reporting this morning:

While 54% of those surveyed said they’re supportive of moving forward with a new indoor recreation and sports facility, 43% agreed or strongly agreed when asked directly if Bismarck should invest in a new facility. Here are some of the survey’s results as presented Wednesday night: Overall, how supportive would you be of Bismarck Parks and Recreation District and the City of Bismarck moving forward with a new indoor recreation & sports facility? 54% support or strongly support, 24% neutral, 21% oppose or strongly oppose Bismarck should continue improving existing facilities AND invest in a new indoor multi-use recreation and sports facility 53% agree or strongly agree, 26% neutral, 21% disagree or strongly disagree Bismarck should invest in building a new indoor multi-use recreation and sports facility 43% agree or strongly agree, 31% neutral, 27% disagree or strongly disagree Bismarck should continue to improve and expand current facilities and should not develop new facilities 41% agree or strongly agree, 31% neutral, 27% disagree or strongly disagree Bismarck should invest in the World War Memorial Building as part of a new building project 24% agree or strongly agree, 47% neutral, 29% disagree or strongly disagree Bismarck should not use resources to improve current facilities or build new facilities 10% agree or strongly agree, 24% neutral, 66% disagree or strongly disagree

But when the issue of paying for it is injected into the discussion:

Support for a tax increase to help pay for the project dropped considerably, with 45% supporting a hospitality tax on hotels and restaurants, 41% supporting a bond referendum, 36% supporting a sales tax and just 21% supporting a property tax increase.

The short version of this survey is that even the people who want a new facility (that the voters rejected raising the taxes to pay for 6 years ago) not even a majority supports raising taxes to pay for it.

Which means there is not enough support to do it. (The survey was “invite only” so they got to pick their own audience, this was not a poll of the general public.)

Bismarck City Commissioner John Risch, who attended Wednesday’s presentation, said he is skeptical that residents are interested in paying for a new indoor recreation and sports facility. “When I look at all the projects Bismarck’s got under consideration ... I just think it’s really going to be a challenge; from a fiscal standpoint, it’s going to be difficult,” Risch said. He added that he doesn’t place much stock in the open-link survey results, and believes that sales tax is already “maxed out” in Bismarck. “I think most people agree (increasing sales tax) is not a consideration, so where do you get the money?” he asked. Risch said he also doesn’t see much appetite for a property tax increase.

Which brings us back to timing: why was this meeting the week before the election? Couldn’t they wait a week? Did the city and park district think this headline would help the school district’s efforts to get the public to support their bond and tax increase measure?

Both the Bismarck City Commission and the Bismarck Park District complain about the Burleigh County Commission not cooperating with them - but if I were on the Bismarck School District I would be pretty upset that the city and parks thought now was a good time to bring this issue up. If the school bond measure fails to get its 60% requirement by a slim margin again, the school board can point to this action as part of the reason why.

The voters have been supportive of shifting costs away from property taxes and special assessments. The voters rejected a half cent sales tax in 2020 for a $100 million rec center. The school district is struggling to hit their 60% requirement for their $114+ million bond measure. This study has already cost the city and parks $150,000 - to find out that no one actually wants to pay for the thing being studied.

This is desire to force this project to happen is an exercise in hubris.

Video: Decent Crowd At Free For All Townhall

For those that were not able to make it to the to townhall meeting in Bismarck last night here is the video.

I would like to thank the elected officials who showed up and took some heat from the crowd (State Senators Keith Boehm and Justin Gerhardt, and State Representative Mike Moschenbacher), as well as the state and local candidates, mostly Democrats, who showed up.

Out of respect for those who actually had the courage to show up, I would request that the video and audio from this even NOT be used in attack ads or viral videos. As citizens, we should want more elected officials to show up and take some heat without fear that it will be used against them.

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