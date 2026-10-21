Video: North Dakota TEA Party Conservatives Debate Measure 1

On Their Due North Podcast , Former Members of the North Dakota TEA Party Caucus Held A Debate On Measure 1 Amongst Themselves (Video Above)

(Disclaimer: this debate summary was generated by AI to attempt to achieve an unbiased report since, despite their differences on this issue, all of the conservative participants of this debate are considered friends and allies of the North Dakota Watchdog Network.)

Few ballot initiatives in recent North Dakota history have scrambled traditional political alliances quite like Measure 1. Placed on the ballot by the state legislature via House Concurrent Resolution 3003 (which passed the House 65–28 and the Senate 33–13), the measure asks voters whether to raise the threshold for ratifying constitutional amendments—whether initiated by citizens or referred by the legislature—from a simple majority (50% plus one) to 60%.

On Episode 18 of the Due North Political Podcast, hosts and moderators Perry Schumacher and Ryan Schumacher (both formerly involved in the TEA Party Movement back in the day) brought together two prominent conservative voices on opposite sides of the issue: State Representative Ben Koppelman, who supports a “Yes” vote, and conservative commentator Leon Francis (former president of the North Dakota TEA Party Caucus), who is campaigning for a “No” vote.

Their hour-long exchange highlighted a deeper tension within North Dakota’s conservative movement: whether protecting the state constitution from out-of-state progressive ballot campaigns outweighs preserving citizens’ direct initiative leverage over a distrusted political establishment.

The Core Constitutional Clash: Article III vs. Article IV

At the heart of the debate was a fundamental disagreement over what constitutional originalism requires in North Dakota:

Leon Francis’s Case for Article III, Section 1: Arguing from a strict “bare-bones” originalist perspective, Francis anchored his opposition in Article III, Section 1 of the North Dakota Constitution, which precedes Article IV, carves out a distinct section for citizens, and declares that the people reserve the power to propose and adopt constitutional amendments—explicitly mandating that “these powers must not be restricted or impaired.”

While Francis noted he would view a citizen-initiated 60% threshold differently, he argued that Measure 1 is the latest in a long history of legislative attempts (following single-subject rules, signature hikes, and dual-election proposals) to weaken the people’s check on lawmakers when the legislature refuses to act.

“What I think is going on here is that the legislature is using its power to refer a constitutional amendment in order to weaken the people’s power. That’s my sticking point right there.” — Leon Francis

Rep. Ben Koppelman’s Case for Article IV and Historical Context: Koppelman countered that voters cannot read Article III (which he compared to the U.S. Constitution’s 10th Amendment) while ignoring Article IV, where the people explicitly grant the legislature the authority to propose any constitutional amendment for voters to decide (save for a recent restriction on term limits). Koppelman also challenged the notion that a 50%-plus-one threshold was the original intent of North Dakota’s founders, pointing out that the state’s original 1889 Constitution required amendments to pass twice. The current simple-majority initiative process was only added roughly 108 years ago in the 1910s during the Populist era—the same era that produced socialist state enterprises like the State Bank and the State Mill and Elevator.

The Madison–Hamilton Distinction and Referendum Protections: When co-moderator Ryan Schumacher asked how both sides reconcile their stance on a 60% constitutional threshold with the 60-vote U.S. Senate filibuster, Francis called the federal-state comparison “apples and oranges.” Koppelman noted that both James Madison and Alexander Hamilton opposed supermajorities for ordinary day-to-day legislation because they let a minority hold the majority hostage, but favored supermajorities for constitutional amendments to ensure stability, mature deliberation, and broad consensus. Koppelman also emphasized two structural safeguards in Measure 1: it creates no two-tier system (applying the 60% bar equally to legislative and citizen-initiated amendments), and it leaves untouched citizens’ right to refer and nullify any ordinary legislative statute by a simple 50%-plus-one majority.

The Trust Deficit, “Dark Money,” and Legislative Motives

Much of the friction on the podcast centered not just on what Measure 1 does, but on who is asking for it—and who is paying for it:

Skepticism of Bismarck’s Sudden “Virtue”: Host Perry Schumacher questioned whether Measure 1 is chasing a non-existent problem, noting that North Dakota’s current constitutional process has worked for over a century and that nearly every major measure that passes already clears 60%. Citing the lopsided legislative vote on HCR 3003, Perry Schumacher expressed deep cynicism toward lawmakers claiming pure constitutional altruism—especially Republican legislators who refuse to attend their own party conventions—and asked why the legislature isn’t required to pass proposed amendments by a three-quarters supermajority in both chambers before placing them on the ballot.

“All of a sudden we got virtue all over the North Dakota legislature—it just oozes out of their pores... It’s not self-interest whatsoever, it’s entirely virtuous. I’m supposed to expect that from Republicans that won’t even go to a convention.” — Perry Schumacher

Establishment Friction vs. Out-of-State Progressive Money: Ryan Schumacher observed that Measure 1 has become so contentious among conservatives because it arrives immediately on the heels of bitter primary battles and legislative actions where grassroots voters felt lawmakers “pulled the rug from them.” Leon Francis agreed, noting that the same establishment forces behind StrongND (the group backing the “Yes” campaign) quote “crapped all over the grassroots” in the last election cycle and now ask grassroots voters to trust them with the Constitution.

Opaque Donors on Both Sides: While Rep. Ben Koppelman urged voters to “follow the money” by pointing to the Washington, D.C.-based Freedom Project—which has poured over $1.16 million into the “No” campaign and openly targets red states with progressive ballot initiatives—Perry Schumacher and Leon Francis pointed out that Strong ND has spent roughly $1 million on the “Yes” side using the exact same type of dark-money organizational structure that shields its underlying donors from public view. When Koppelman argued that grassroots conservatives and business owners need to organize and open their checkbooks for ballot campaigns rather than relying solely on talk radio and social media, Francis pushed back, noting that everyday working citizens do not have a million dollars sitting around to match StrongND or ActBlue-backed groups.

Demographic Shifts, the Florida Precedent, and Measure 2

Both panelists agreed that North Dakota faces a real threat from out-of-state progressive campaigns and demographic shifts, though they disagreed sharply on the remedy:

Who Created the Vulnerability?: Leon Francis acknowledged the danger of left-leaning voters moving into Fargo from Chicago, Minneapolis, and elsewhere, but blamed North Dakota’s long-standing Republican leadership for allowing the state to rank second per capita in refugee resettlement and tolerating blue-state policies like syringe programs in Fargo. Calling Measure 1 a knee-jerk reaction that punishes citizens for the establishment’s mistakes, Francis argued lawmakers should instead cap out-of-state ballot measure funding and stop importing blue-state voters:

“All along the way, we could have done something, and now the thing that they want to do erodes Article Three, Section One. And for people like me, I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, pump the brakes. You made this bed, now you get to lie in it.’” — Leon Francis

The Florida Abortion Warning and an Offer to Collaborate: Rep. Ben Koppelman responded that he refuses to “just lie in that bed” and watch North Dakota turn purple. He pointed to Florida, where an out-of-state-backed constitutional amendment to legalize abortion recently won 52% to 53% of the vote and only failed because of Florida’s 60% threshold, warning that progressive groups can run that same campaign in North Dakota for “ten cents on the dollar” within the next one or two legislative cycles. Koppelman offered to partner with Francis in the upcoming legislative session to introduce a bill restricting out-of-state ballot measure funding (”let’s do both”), reminding viewers that as a representative elected in 2012 who will be term-limited out of the House after the next session, he has nothing to gain personally from Measure 1.

Note: It is worth noting that Florida has a unique feature where a Constitution Revision Committee acts as a Constitutional Convention every 20-years to modernize the constitution on a regular basis.

The Takeaway for Voters

As Leon Francis noted near the close of the episode, the clash on Due North demonstrated that North Dakota’s conservative movement is far from monolithic. For voters heading to the polls, the debate over Measure 1 boils down to a fundamental choice: whether to side with Leon Francis in defending the untouched 50%-plus-one citizen initiative standard of Article III, Section 1 against legislative encroachment, or to side with Rep. Ben Koppelman and Ryan Schumacher in looking past frustration with Bismarck to erect a 60% constitutional shield before out-of-state progressive groups lock their agenda into North Dakota’s founding document.

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