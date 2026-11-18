This morning, I spoke with Jonathan Starr with the Minot-based news outlet The Dakotan about how North Dakota suffers from systemic "soft-corruption" (aka “that’s just the way we do things) and "legislative malpractice," where lawmakers use quasi-independent nonprofits to distribute public money with minimal oversight or enforcement.

You can watch that video here:

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State Agriculture Commissioner Dispute Audit Report

The North Dakota Monitor is reporting that North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner, Doug Goehring, is disputing the results of the audit released yesterday.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, whose department manages the grant program, said the money was properly granted and that he disagrees with the audit’s interpretation and a related press release. State Auditor Josh Gallion said he stands by the audit report and that his team did excellent work. […] State law doesn’t say anything about having a “bona fide” presence in North Dakota, but does require the businesses to be registered with the secretary of state, “and they were,” Goehring said. The law mentions bioscience businesses “operating in the state,” the audit said. The grant committee encouraged companies to establish a presence and bring their company to the state, Goehring said. Many companies developed relationships in the state, set up labs and did testing in North Dakota, he said. The Ag Department “did not require grant applicants to submit information to validate eligibility requirements were met,” the audit said. Goehring said his department was “dinged” for not having a checklist or a more formal process in place, but did verify all the information. A third-party contractor, the Bioscience Association of North Dakota, was supposed to do all the front-end work and report to the ag department, Goehring said. One agency staffer did help administer the program, he added. He also said his agency inherited the program from the state Commerce Department and he sought to have more clarification in the law about responsibilities, duties and accountability, but lacked support in the Legislature and the industry. The Ag Department canceled one grant award and reached a settlement agreement that cost the state about $82,000, the audit said. Goehring said his agency did recoup money from a company that left the state before it completed all of its work and was sold to someone else. “We followed the law and we reimbursed for work that was done, for devices that were developed, for programs, for software, for the work that was accomplished in the medical field, and where we had one issue, we recovered that money,” Goehring said. The longtime agriculture commissioner said he will appear in front of the Legislature’s audit review committee to answer questions about the audit. The state auditor said, “Our focus is making sure that we’re looking at these grants, these programs to make sure that we are complying with statutes, that we are making sure that funds are distributed in accordance with the laws, the rules, the policies.” The audit also found some site visits and performance reviews weren’t done. In its audit response, the Ag Department said it agrees with recommendations of ensuring grant applicants meet the eligibility requirements before receiving the money, evaluating whether recovery of any money is necessary and clearly defining the grant requirements. The Ag Department also said it has put formal eligibility verification procedures in place and added monitoring controls to the grant administration process, and is reviewing past grants to see if any recovery actions are necessary.

It is interesting that the phrase “followed the law” was used.

Back in 2024, Commissioner Goehring appeared on the KFYR KAFE with Daryl Lies on June 7th, 2024 to answer questions about how these grants were being given out. (It is important to keep in mind that June 2024 was halfway through the period of the audit released yesterday. So there was time for changes to be made.)

There is a specific seven minute clip of Commissioner Goehring himself saying they were following “legislative intent” and “committee discussions” and not necessarily “the law” itself:

0:00 -6:45

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Transcript Text:

Radio Host (Daryl Lies) [0:00]:

...[discussing] code and statute, and interpretations of that regarding the Bioscience Association and bioscience businesses and companies. I appreciate Doug [Goehring] taking the time today. After he promised last week that he would look into it and give us a report, here we are only a week later getting that report. So, Doug, again, thank you for that. We do have a caller on the line, and I believe it’s Dustin, who brought some of these issues up and probably has a follow-up question. So, Dustin, what do you have to say? Dustin Gawrylow [0:30]:

Hey Doug, this is Dustin Gawrylow. It sounds to me like legislative intent was used to manage the program, and that’s pretty normal. Legislative intent does get used to develop administrative code, but we both know that legislative intent is not law. So, what you’ve said is basically that the law has to be changed to conform with the way things have been operating to this point. What is going to be done in the interim to make sure that this program complies with the law as it’s written today? Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring [1:11]:

Well, we’re still going to operate off from legislative intent because, going back into committees—into the committee work—when there’s a directive, you’re working off from the directive. Do we need clarity? Yeah, it’s best if we clean this up and put everything in order. Because when you’re cobbling together something from one bill and a previous budget, and then you move it over and you don’t change the language—you make a reference, but then you add more to it—pretty soon, even though you had legislative intent, things aren’t necessarily copied down or put into law exactly like it should be. And I’m not picking on Legislative Council. They work hard. They’re covering a lot of bills during the session and during committee, and sometimes things don’t appear properly in there. I like those guys. I’m not trying to throw them under the bus. They do a good job. I understand. We’ve had things happen before where, all of a sudden, it was four years later before we caught something—when the auditor said, “How come you’re doing it this way when the law says this way?” Well, we knew what intent was. We knew what was discussed and what we were directed by legislators to do. The language didn’t appear proper in code, and then we had to go back and fix it. So, it’s not rare. It probably happens far too often. We take corrective action to make sure, but we try to operate with legislative intent. And part of that comes down to, if we need to, we always go back to the record, because that will exist for forever and a day, I guess you could say. So there’s times in previous years where we’ve had to go back and make sure that we were following legislative intent, which statute was built around—or that legislative intent was built around. You may not actually capture it properly all the time. But again, I’m careful about [it]—I know it’s not a defense or throwing anybody under the bus. I know there’s a lot of stuff going on, and sometimes things don’t—especially when they get handed off to another person to write them up—maybe it’s lost in translation how it should have been written. And pulling stuff from one thing to another, you don’t necessarily have good references. And that’s part of when we went through, and the attorney did look at it and say, “You have places in here that properly identify the Bioscience Association. It has places where it talks about the funding that will take place to go to a bioscience association.” The problem is, once in a while, you can see where they inserted “companies” instead of “associations” when it should have been making that characterization. And you’re right—you brought it up: Why do you use “companies” here, “associations” there, and it looks like they have to have employees and they have to have a 50% match, or at least a 50% match? That’s true when you’re looking at the companies. But when you look at the association side, it’s very specific in what they’re supposed to carry out and do, and it was very specific as to the funds that were directed towards them. And that’s what we’ve worked with and followed that intent. So when you ask, are we going to change anything? We just finished another grant round. We’re not doing anything different with respect to that. If there’s something else that we’re missing, please bring it to my attention. But as we went through this, we’re following legislative intent and the framework of that, which is built into statute. And although there’s some things that need to be clarified, I don’t disagree—it needs to be cleaned up, and it needs to be better formatted so that you don’t have to deal with misinterpretations or different interpretations. Dustin Gawrylow [6:03]:

Definitely. It sounds to me like this is a case where the letter of the law, the spirit of the law, and the legislative intent are three separate and distinctly different things, and they need to be synced up. But until that happens, the question is: which column, which lane, do you as an agency head follow? I know this becomes quite a questionable thing because different agencies give different weight to legislative intent when it comes to these sorts of things, and that can be a dangerous thing. Radio Host [6:40]:

And that brings us to the bottom of the hour here. Doug, I appreciate you...

The key quote from this is:

“Well, we’re still going to operate off from legislative intent because, going back into committees—into the committee work—when there’s a directive, you’re working off from the directive. Do we need clarity? Yeah, it’s best if we clean this up and put everything in order.” […] So when you ask, are we going to change anything? We just finished another grant round. We’re not doing anything different with respect to that.

Even when confronted with the issues, half-way through the budget period, there was not enough concern to change anything.

Legislators who are concerned with doing their jobs as related to oversight should consider these remarks and the attitude that “legislative intent” matters more than the law itself.

There are Attorney General Opinions citing case law on how much weight Legislative Intent carries:

The Legislature will have to be careful about how it writes legislative intent, as Executive Branch officials are inclined to simply base their administration of program on what they think the legislature intended.

Clearly, in this case, the legislature intended this program to be run “willy-nilly” since that is what happened.

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