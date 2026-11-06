North Dakota's Watchdog Update

North Dakota’s Watchdog Update

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Jeff stewart's avatar
Jeff stewart
3h

Dustin I appreciate your do diligence on the matters of ND. But I own three properties in North Dakota and property taxes are killing us all. We really don't own our properties we rent them from our government. It's sad. I am doing the deep dive on the constitutionality of property taxes. We need to start a movement to abolish property taxes. If the people in the capital would be responsible for the oil and gas revenue we get we would never need property taxes.

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