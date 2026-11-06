Can Counties “Get With The Times”?

For generations, county government in North Dakota was synonymous with gravel roads, box culverts, and county jails—the quiet, unglamorous machinery of rural life. On the November 3, 2026 broadcast of Open Range (”Taxpayer Tuesday”), host Dustin Gawrylow, managing director of the North Dakota Watchdog Network, sat down with Aaron Birst, executive director of the North Dakota Association of Counties (NDACo), to examine how that traditional model is straining under 21st-century pressures.

Recorded immediately following NDACo’s annual statewide conference, the 48-minute conversation offered a candid, insider assessment of the structural, fiscal, and legal headwinds facing North Dakota’s 53 counties ahead of the 2027 legislative session. From hyperscale data centers and carbon pipeline siting battles to the fallout of the state’s 3% property tax cap and a $900,000 mill levy calculation error in Burleigh County, Gawrylow and Birst traced a single overarching theme: local governments are being asked to manage increasingly complex problems with outdated statutory tools and tightening fiscal constraints.

Centralized Administrative Pooling Keeps 53 Counties Operating Efficiently

Before diving into policy battles, Birst—a former criminal prosecutor in Cass and Stutsman counties who has spent 20 years at NDACo and the past five as its executive director—outlined the statutory role the 50-year-old association plays outside the legislative lobbying arena. Rather than having 53 individual county courthouses duplicate administrative functions, NDACo acts as a centralized operational hub to fill gaps in local capacity.

Chief among those shared services is administering the workers’ compensation program across all 53 counties, effectively making the association the administrative coordinator for roughly 7,000 county employees statewide so individual county auditors do not have to run separate premium calculations. Similarly, NDACo centralizes the collection and county-by-county distribution of the monthly $1.50 emergency services tax assessed on cell phones, while drafting model ordinances in coordination with municipal counterparts so rural commissioners do not have to “reinvent the wheel 53 different times.”

“Quite frankly, a lot of times in the counties, they’re just responding to things that are going on in their community, and they don’t have time to think at the 30,000-foot level on large issues that are coming. So that’s our job: to give them a heads up, to give them some things to consider, and then ultimately, then they make the decision of what’s best for their community.” — Aaron Birst, Executive Director, NDACo

Hyperscale Data Centers and Pipeline Disputes Force Rural Boards Onto the Front Lines of Zoning

The dominant topic emerging from NDACo’s annual conference was the rapid arrival of large-scale data centers outside municipal boundaries—joining carbon capture pipelines and subsurface pore space disputes as industrial-scale developments that have caught rural boards flat-footed. While county commissioners—many of whom are agricultural producers themselves—are well-versed in agricultural land use, roads, and jail operations, the sudden push to site energy-intensive data centers in unincorporated areas has outpaced local zoning ordinances.

Gawrylow noted that counties and townships have historically operated reactively, warning that waiting until a major industrial application lands on a commission’s agenda is “almost too late.” That tension has also fueled high-stakes court battles and legislative lobbying over state preemption of local zoning authority, including recent disputes in Burleigh County and Oliver County. On the question of state preemption, Birst drew a firm line ahead of the 2027 legislative session:

“Preemption is—really, our philosophy is the locals are the best ones to decide whether a project, no matter what it is, data center, ag operation, those are the ones who should decide those issues. And every time, sometimes the industry doesn’t like a result, there’s a tendency of going into the legislature and trying to get some power removed from the locals... There has to be local control on all of those major projects. So we’ll die on that hill.” — Aaron Birst, Executive Director, NDACo

(Watch the full episode on BEK-TV’s website by clicking here.)

Compounding the zoning challenge is a structural legal gap in rural courthouses. Although the North Dakota Constitution requires a state’s attorney in every county, rural counties struggle to recruit attorneys and must rely on a single prosecutor—whose primary focus is criminal law—to double as general civil counsel on complex corporate, land-use, and intergovernmental matters. While larger counties like Cass and Burleigh can afford specialized civil and criminal divisions, smaller counties must rely on NDACo’s legal staff and peer networks to navigate complex civil ordinances when local prosecutors are tied up with felony or homicide trials.

Home Rule Charters Offer Structural Flexibility Beyond Local Sales Taxes

To move from reactive firefighting to proactive governance, both Gawrylow and Birst pointed to county home rule charters as an underutilized tool. While counties possess inherent statutory authority over zoning, they lack general ordinance authority outside of specific state statutes unless voters adopt a home rule charter—a step only 13 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have taken.

In public debates, home rule charters are frequently conflated with local sales taxes, a perception that has historically triggered voter skepticism dating back to “power grab” debates in the 1970s and 1980s. However, both speakers emphasized that a home rule charter does not require a sales tax component; instead, it allows residents to modernize antiquated county structures, pass non-zoning ordinances, and transition technical offices from elected to appointed positions.

“If you write a home rule charter that gives you some flexibility, it prepares you for the future. And we’re going to have to start preparing for the future, whether it’s because of caps or data centers or whatever... So I’m a huge proponent of home rule charters, and not just because of a sales tax, and that doesn’t even have to be in there, but just for restructuring to be a little more flexible and responsive.” — Aaron Birst, Executive Director, NDACo

(Watch the full episode on BEK-TV’s website by clicking here.)

Gawrylow argued that rather than having elected county commissioners pitch home rule charters to skeptical voters—which can look like officials asking for more power—counties should put citizens in charge of drafting and championing charter transitions to address local concerns over pipelines, data centers, and administrative accountability.

State Property Tax Caps Split North Dakota Counties Into Three Distinct Fiscal Tiers

No issue looms larger over county courthouses than property taxes and the fallout from North Dakota’s 3% annual property tax levy cap and $1,600 Primary Residence Credit, enacted during the 2025 legislative session under House Bill 1176. Because county treasurers and auditors print and mail the consolidated tax statements—collecting revenue not just for the county, but also for cities, school districts, and park boards—counties routinely absorb the brunt of taxpayer frustration over rising bills.

While acknowledging that the legislature and Governor Kelly Armstrong delivered meaningful relief through the $1,600 homeowner credit and previous state takeovers of county social service costs (which permanently eliminated a 20-mill county levy), Birst warned that most counties rely on property taxes for more than 90% of their revenue. Unlike oil-producing counties or urban retail hubs, small rural jurisdictions cannot fall back on oil extraction distributions or local sales taxes.

(Watch the full episode on BEK-TV’s website by clicking here.)

Small rural counties (such as Sheridan and Sioux counties) where a 3% cap yields only ~$60,000 in new revenue—an amount quickly erased by rising diesel and health insurance costs.

To prevent service cuts in vulnerable counties, Birst revealed that NDACo will ask the 2027 Legislature to consider targeted “off-the-books” exemptions from the 3% cap calculation for three unavoidable cost drivers:

Employee Healthcare Premiums: Counties have no control over double-digit spikes (15% to 20%) in health insurance costs. Election Administration: Because statewide elections occur only in even-numbered years, county election budgets spike every other year, distorting year-over-year 3% cap comparisons. Jail and Juvenile Detention Operations: Core public safety and statutory detention mandates must be maintained regardless of levy limits.

Both Gawrylow and Birst also questioned whether North Dakota’s traditional mill levy system has outlived its usefulness. With the 3% cap limiting total dollar growth, Birst noted that counties are internally debating whether earmarked mill levies—such as separate mills for roads, agricultural extension, or weed boards—should simply be collapsed into a unified general fund, echoing past reform efforts by the late Senator Dwight Cook to replace confusing mill calculations with transparent percentage-based tax statements.

Tangled State “Buckets” and Term Limits Threaten Institutional Budget Memory

Turning to state-local fiscal relations, the discussion zeroed in on North Dakota’s labyrinthine system of special fund “buckets” and oil tax distribution flowcharts. Specifically, Birst highlighted county frustration with changes made during the 2025 legislative session under Senate Bill 2012, which altered the oil-tax-funded local infrastructure distributions known as “Operation Prairie Dog”. Rather than distributing all road funds directly by formula, lawmakers split the bucket and routed half of the money into the Flexible Transportation Fund (Flex Fund), requiring counties and townships to compete for grants administered by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT). For small rural jurisdictions with minimal staff, writing competitive grant applications to NDDOT has created a heavy bureaucratic hurdle; NDACo plans to lobby in 2027 to eliminate the Flex Fund grant split and restore a single direct distribution bucket.

More broadly, Gawrylow traced the proliferation of state accounting buckets back to the 2013 legislative session and the creation of the Strategic Investment and Improvements Fund (SIIF), arguing that lawmakers have used complex fund transfers to obscure total spending while making state finance nearly impenetrable to the public. With voter-approved legislative term limits set to trigger sweeping turnover by the 2029 session—and veteran appropriations architects like former Representative Jeff Delzer no longer at the helm—both men warned that incoming freshman lawmakers will face a steep learning curve deciphering North Dakota’s wall-sized budget flowcharts, including the Common Schools Trust Fund and Legacy Fund streams.

“With term limits, you’re going to have people on the appropriations committees that maybe have one or two sessions under their belt, and there’s a steep learning curve if the current model of all these buckets is still in place. So I feel bad for those folks who are going to have to figure it out during the heat of a session.” — Aaron Birst, Executive Director, NDACo

Gawrylow suggested that Governor Kelly Armstrong should direct the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to collapse and simplify the state’s fund accounting structure before term limits wipe out the legislature’s remaining institutional memory—much like Armstrong’s push to consolidate overlapping state boards and commissions.

Burleigh County’s $900,000 Mill Levy Error Exposes Software and Governance Vulnerabilities

In the final segment of the broadcast, Gawrylow pressed Birst on internal county governance, professionalism, and financial oversight, pointing to his recent investigative reporting on a $900,000 property tax calculation error in Burleigh County. In that case, mobile homes and in-lieu-of-tax properties were mistakenly folded into Burleigh County’s baseline real estate valuation, artificially inflating the tax base and depressing mill levy rates by roughly half a mill across local taxing districts—leaving the City of Bismarck and other local subdivisions short nearly $900,000.

(Watch the full episode on BEK-TV’s website by clicking here.)

For Gawrylow, who ran for the Burleigh County Commission in 2022, the incident underscored two deeper structural flaws in county government:

Outdated Portfolio Micromanagement: Many county commissions still operate on an antiquated portfolio model—a holdover from an era when a commissioner assigned to the road portfolio might personally operate a road grader—leading to personality clashes, staff turnover, and blurred lines between policy governance and day-to-day administration.

Fragmented Accounting Software: North Dakota counties currently rely on three different software systems of varying sophistication (some dating back decades to green-screen terminals), leaving mill levy calculations vulnerable to human error when key personnel depart.

Birst defended the state’s county auditors, noting that the new 3% levy caps have made tax calculations far more unforgiving than in the past, when minor levy miscalculations could simply be adjusted the following year. He noted that counties continue to weigh the trade-offs between elected auditors—who remain independent of the county commission but may lack technical accounting credentials—and appointed CPAs or finance directors.

On the technology front, both agreed that moving toward standardized accounting language and uniform statewide software—potentially funded by the state to avoid burdening small counties—would pay dividends. Standardized systems would not only prevent calculation errors and ease open-records compliance, but also allow NDACo’s fiscal team to step in seamlessly when a rural county loses its auditor, while simplifying local government audits conducted by State Auditor Joshua Gallion’s office and external CPA firms like Eide Bailly.

(Disclosure: All videos are owned by BEK-TV. The host, Dustin Gawrylow, has been compensated as paid talent by BEK-TV. The questions were exclusively developed by Dustin Gawrylow, and the opinions discussed are that of the host and the guest only. Quotations of the guest may be used by outside media for the purposes of news reporting. Any use of the video or video clips requires the written permission of BEK-TV.)

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