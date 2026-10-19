For over a decade, I’ve stood shoulder-to-shoulder with everyday North Dakotans fighting to protect the citizen initiative process—the ultimate pressure relief valve designed by our state’s early leaders to keep North Dakota’s government accountable.
Video: Debating Measure 1
In a debate hosted by Rob Port for Forum Communications, I had a chance to discuss Measure 1 with a non-legislator true-believer in the cause.
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