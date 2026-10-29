Before getting to the Burleigh County Auditor candidates, I would like to thank the folks came out to our Fargo Townhall Meeting on Tuesday. Especially the candidates and elected officials that showed up: Supreme Court Justice Jerod Tufte (running for re-election), Vern Thompson (Agriculture Commissioner candidate), Trygve Hammer (U.S. House Candidate), Jamie Selzler (State Senator), Tim Mathern (State Senator), Perry Schumacher (co-host of the Due North Podcast) and many others.

We are hoping to have many of these same statewide candidates, as well as some local to Bismarck/Mandan at our townhall this evening in Bismarck. And we sure hope to have more members of the public to give these candidates and officials a piece of their minds! (The format is that the more members of the public that show up to speak, the less the politicians speak.)

Join us at the Bismarck Public Library tonight at 6pm!

Part 1: Burleigh County Auditor Candidate Thomas Larson Emphasizes Election Security, Interdepartmental Collaboration

Watch the entire Thomas Larson’s Episode video at BEk-TV’s website.

Thomas Larson, candidate for Burleigh County Auditor, is running on a platform of election security, efficient transitions, and interdepartmental cooperation, according to a recent interview with Dustin Gawrylow on Open Range.

Larson joined Burleigh County in early 2024, initially working on the treasurer side handling accounts payable before stepping into his current role as the county’s election coordinator.

Navigating the Office Restructure

Speaking on the recent division of the auditor and treasurer duties, Larson expressed support for the structural changes going into 2025. With primary financial responsibilities shifted to specialized staff, the auditor’s role is now focused on elections, acting as secretary to the county commission, and keeping county records.

“I do agree that the people making the financial decisions, keeping track of the accounting, they do need to be qualified,” Larson said, praising the county’s current finance director and treasurer.

Larson described the modernized auditor’s office as the county’s administrative “hub,” responsible for routing information to proper departments and keeping internal operations moving forward. While acknowledging that the newly established county administrator role absorbs some of the oversight duties formerly handled by past auditors, Larson believes the auditor remains critical for keeping county departments connected.

He also clarified his view on the office’s political boundaries, stating that pushing back against state or federal mandates is not the proper role for the auditor, suggesting those legislative battles should be led by the county administrator and the commission.

Election Integrity and Safeguards

Addressing concerns about election security, Larson strongly defended the system established by the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office. He emphasized to voters that tabulation equipment is isolated from external networks.

“At no point in time is any of our election equipment, besides the poll pads which is just to check in voters, connected to the internet,” Larson said, adding that the tabulators and results computers do not even have modems.

Larson also addressed a reported 2024 incident involving a results thumb drive. He explained that the standalone computer involved in compiling those results was sent back to the manufacturer to be completely wiped and reset. For the 2024 general election, the county utilized a computer provided directly by the Secretary of State’s office with new safeguards in place to prevent future issues.

Property Taxes and Legislative Impacts

When discussing property taxes, Larson urged concerned taxpayers to attend city and school district budget hearings, noting that while the county receives the tax payments, the county’s own levies have decreased in recent years. He pointed out that the two largest drivers on a local tax statement are typically the City of Bismarck and Bismarck Public Schools.

Larson also touched on recent state legislative impacts, pointing to the new $1,600 primary residence credit. While he acknowledged the credit created processing hurdles for counties to adapt to, he praised it as a significant benefit for taxpayers.

Discussing the state’s 3% cap on local budget growth, Larson supported the underlying intent of curbing spending at all levels of government but argued the cap requires more flexibility.

“You never know when different problems might arise that need to be taken care of, and you can’t cut a public service over here just because you have a fire to put out over here,” Larson said.

Looking ahead, Larson highlighted the county’s planned move to the Provident Building in 2027 as an opportunity to reimagine operations and streamline services for residents. Wrapping up his pitch, Larson pointed to his current immersion in the county’s election and administrative processes as his primary advantage.

“I can jump into the role on day one,” Larson said. “I have the skills, I have the knowledge, and I have the experience to do so.”

Part 2: Burleigh County Auditor Candidate Marla McMonagle Calls for Return to Statutory Duties, Better Taxpayer Outreach

Watch the entire Marla McMonagle’s Episode video at BEK-TV.com

Burleigh County auditor candidate Marla McMonagle is emphasizing institutional stability, clear public education, and a return to statutory basics as the keys to restoring order in county government, speaking in an interview with Dustin Gawrylow on Open Range.

McMonagle, who retired after a 12-year career in Burleigh County’s Building, Planning, and Zoning department following nearly three years with the City of Bismarck, framed her candidacy around her practical administrative experience and familiarity with county operations.

“I decided to run for county auditor because I felt it was the best place to use the skills that I gained while working for the county,” McMonagle said, pointing out that the auditor is an administrative and non-voting position. “It’s not a political position—we have no voting rights on the commission, and it’s right up my wheelhouse.”

Redefining the Office and County Administration

A central theme of the interview focused on the evolution—and subsequent disruption—of the auditor’s duties over the past decade. Historically, former longtime auditor Kevin Glatt operated with the auditor and treasurer duties combined, often acting as a de facto county manager. When Glatt departed, that consolidation contributed to years of tension among staff, subsequent auditors, and the Burleigh County Commission.

McMonagle expressed strong support for the commission’s recent decision to split the auditor and treasurer duties into separate roles, transitioning the treasurer to an appointed position. She noted that the complexity of county finance requires specialized accounting credentials that cannot be assumed in an elected administrative race.

“Auditor and treasurer are totally separate, and I agree with the county commission when they took the treasurer part off,” McMonagle said. “Our finances right now, and the way things are financially... a layperson cannot jump in and oversee that financial [work]. You have to have some kind of understanding. So I do understand the commission wanting to be able to hire for the treasurer... maybe a CPA.”

She added that without that separation, she would not have pursued the office. “Me as I am, I wouldn’t be running for auditor/treasurer because I feel I would fail the county as far as the financial part, because I don’t have that training.”

While supportive of appointing the treasurer, McMonagle pushed back against commissioners’ discussions regarding eliminating or appointing the auditor seat, insisting the office serves a vital independent role as an administrative check and balance for the public.

Turnover and the $900,000 Tax Calculation Gap

Gawrylow raised the issue of widespread departmental turnover in recent years and the recent $900,000 property tax shortfall, which occurred when centrally assessed and mobile home valuations were miscalculated in the county’s mill levy formula.

McMonagle attributed the error to institutional gaps created by rapid personnel turnover.

“There was nobody in-house that was... making sure that these things were taken care of, because at that time, I don’t think anybody except for who had been there before knew all the ins and outs of what our financials were,” McMonagle explained. “We have the turnover again, which causes a gap, and I think this thing got caught in the gap. I think the county just needs to admit it and say, ‘Hey, this happened,’ and move forward [and] fix it.”

Improving Property Tax Communication

Addressing taxpayer frustration over property taxes, McMonagle argued the auditor’s office must do more to educate property owners before assessment deadlines pass.

Currently, many property owners wait until they receive their final tax bill in December to voice concerns, at which point statutory protest and abatement windows have closed. McMonagle endorsed Gawrylow’s suggestion for clearer, large-format notices accompanying assessment letters, emphasizing that citizens need straightforward instructions on when and how to contest values.

She also urged taxpayers to put grievances into writing.

“Go to your public hearings, but also put it in writing. It’s always put it in writing,” McMonagle said, recalling her zoning experience. “Fifty letters is a lot better than one person showing up at a public hearing, and the commissioners do get the letters.”

Election Administration and Public Trust

Regarding election integrity and public confidence in voting processes, McMonagle defended Burleigh County’s election coordination while offering advice to skeptical voters: become an election worker.

“If you want to know how it runs and how it works, become an election worker,” McMonagle said, noting that firsthand involvement demystifies ballot security and ID verification procedures. “Then you get the inside scoop, and you’ll know how things are taken care of and the steps. They are always looking for election workers, so if you have questions... sign up, be an election worker, then you’ll understand.”

McMonagle concluded by reminding voters that her career in public service has been built on practical rule-following and transparency.

“I’m one of those people that I don’t believe in falsehoods, and I believe in giving it to you straight, and I also believe in helping you understand,” she said.

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