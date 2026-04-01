Valley City Townhall Meeting Scheduled
Event will continue the townhall tour started early in the spring to educate voters on legislative ballot measures designed to curtail voter power via initiated measures.
Earlier this spring, we held a series of townhall meetings to help educate the public:
That tour will continue on April 11th, 2026 at 5:30pm in Valley City at Sabirs Dining and Lounge:
Save The Date:
Another larger event is being finalized for Fargo as well on May 6th at 1pm at the Avalon Event Center. More information will be released in the next week o…
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