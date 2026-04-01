Earlier this spring, we held a series of townhall meetings to help educate the public:

That tour will continue on April 11th, 2026 at 5:30pm in Valley City at Sabirs Dining and Lounge:

Save The Date:

Another larger event is being finalized for Fargo as well on May 6th at 1pm at the Avalon Event Center. More information will be released in the next week o…