For Bismarck Voters/Residents:

This afternoon is your chance to learn more about the City of Bismarck’s ballot measure on the June 9th ballot to renew the half-cent sales tax for infrastructure at the Public Works Building at 601 South 26th Street.

They will be holding three separate sessions each at 4pm, 5pm, and 6pm depending on what your schedule allows. (I will be at the 6pm session for sure, and may stop by earlier. )

Here is the city’s press release:

For citizens in the Casselton/Fargo Area:

I’ve been asked to moderate a bi-partisan candidate forum in Casselton on Thursday May 21st from 7pm to 9m at the Casselton Veterans Memorial Hall. The event is being sponsored by the Dakota Resource Council - contact them about more.)

It will be similar to the event in Edgeley a few weeks ago:

The next day, on May 22nd at 7pm, I have also been invited to moderate a candidate forum for the District 15 North Dakota Republican Party at Robert Fawcett Auditorium on the campus of Lake Region State College (1801 College Dr N, Devils Lake, ND 58301).

At both of these events I will be giving a short presentation and taking questions about Measure 1 on the June Statewide ballot.

To see videos of previous events click here.

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