There is a talking point taking root leading up the special legislative session: “if the legislature issues a moratorium to let the interim committee on AI Data Centers do its work and let the 2027 legislative session hash things out” it is somehow how an attack on “local control”.

That might be accurate if a couple conditions were in fact real:

Local governments had much real control in the first place. The legislature had not set a tone in 2025 that if local governments do not follow the wishes of state government, they might be punished.

State law doesn't give locals a lot to control.

As "creatures of the state" cities and counties can only control what the state allows them to control. The North Dakota Century Code dictates what powers local governments have.

Title 11 dictates the power of county governments, with Title 11 Chapter 9.1 granting more power to Home Rule Cities with approval of their voters.

Title 40 dictates the powers of city governments, with Title 40 Chapter 5.1 granting more power to Home Rule Charter Cities with approval of their voters.

The inherent zoning powers of counties can only do so much and are a blunt axe rather than a scalpel. Home Rule Charter Counties have a little more power, but only 13 counties are Home Rule Counties.

In the past couple weeks, at the request of a citizen in an undisclosed county, I developed an easy to follow guide for citizens who wish to force their county commissions to adopt a citizen-friendly Home Rule Charter (only 13 counties have one).

County Home Rule Action Plan Google Docs 1.05MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Note: In the process of developing this guide, I discovered one quirk: while citizens can not write and propose a Home Rule Charter to the voters directly (the county commission must appoint the Home Rule Charter Commission, then approve the Charter for the ballot), the citizens can dictate to the county commission how to select the appointed members (i.e. dividing the county by districts, requiring each city or township to have representation, etc). If done right, this could look a lot like a Constitutional Convention at the County level.

The Case For A Moratorium On SOME Data Centers

Currently local governments (cities and counties) are attempting to use existing zoning powers to regulate data centers. The problem is that this approach does not allow local governments to fully address the concerns of citizens.

For the AI/Data Center Committee to really be effective, they are going to need to look at what they can do to empower local government to address the citizen concerns - beyond what state law currently allows those local governments to do.

One thing that local governments are attempting to do is differentiate “small” data centers from the giant “hyper-scale” data centers. A common cutoff line for that is 50 Megawatts of power usage. Since this is becoming a generally agreed upon line, the special session could consider a moratorium on centers larger than than mark until the 2027 legislative session figures out what it wants to do based on the interim AI/Data Center’s work. Such an approach would allow smaller operations to continue to set up shop in the state while the public policy related to larger operations is hashed out.

If the legislature does not figure out a way to empower local government to better address local concerns, then the state is endorsing all-or-nothing Reactionary NIMBYISM that punishes the smaller and even North Dakota owned data center operators for the piss poor community and public relations of the “hyper-scalers”. At that point, concerns about North Dakota becoming anti-growth and anti-business will not only be accurate, but endorsed and certified by the state by inaction.

The 2025 Legislative Session Tainted The Local Control Argument

The last legislative session really weakened the legislature’s claims of being for local control. The fight over the JetX powerline was a proxy fight over data centers and their power sources.

The legislature’s response was to propose bills to punish local governments that stand up for their constituents.

Senate Bill 2208 failed but was clear in its intent.

It stated that if a city, county or township: “adopts an ordinance or policy that interferes or conflicts with an energy infrastructure project permitted or approved by a state agency, the city is not eligible to receive any grants from the fund beginning on the later of the date on which the city adopted the ordinance or policy, or the date on which the state agency permits or approves the project.”

HB 1258 did pass and said explicitly that state permits supercede local requirements.

In April 2026, I wrote:

Growing Divide On Local Control May Be The Next Crisis In North Dakota Between the fight over the CO2 pipeline and now Data Centers, large swaths of North Dakota are waking up to the fact that there is a disconnect between two groups (1) statewide officials and a majority of state legislators and (2) local governments and their constituents. So far, it appears that it has not yet reached a critical mass where statewide officials and a majority of state legislators feel a need to shift their approaches. In fact, they appear to think all of this will blow over. What will change this dynamic is when local elected officials team up themselves and send a message to the capitol in Bismarck that they are being left to hang out to dry. Those local government officials have powerful lobbying organizations that are funded with taxpayer dollars - at some point this problem could get big enough and effect enough local officials that they start use the power and influence they already have. These local fights are happening on their own - they don’t even need help to be pushed along anymore. The question is whether there is any leadership willing to get out ahead of this issue, or if they will continue to roll the dice and hope people forget about these things?

All of these issues are of course within the context of the 4-year long fight over the Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline which exposed how little local ability to represent local citizens that local government has, at least in North Dakota.

National Unity: Texas and New York Both Going Down The Moratorium Road

There’s not many issues that New York and Texas agree on, but data centers appear to be one.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott put a “freeze” on new approvals until an energy audit is done:

Amid growing public backlash to the rapid buildout of data centers across Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced a moratorium on the approval of data centers until regulatory agencies can audit proposed data centers seeking connection to the state’s electric grid. It is unclear how long the audit will take, but the effort is Abbott’s strongest effort yet to slow the development of these data centers statewide and underscores how little information members of the public, including state leaders, know about the facilities. Abbott is asking the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to ensure data center developers provide information on tax breaks they will receive; power use and generation; water use and cooling operations; efforts to reduce impacts on local communities; and ownership of the facility. Any projects that fail Abbott’s ordered “comprehensive verification and audit” should be denied connection to the grid, the governor said. “Our top priority is to protect Texans’ safety and quality of life,” Abbott wrote in a statement. “Any project that fails to comply with the requirements set forth by the PUCT and ERCOT, and by state law, must be denied connection to the Texas grid. Simply put, Texans must come first.”

At the other end of the political spectrum, New York has imposed a one-year moratorium:

New York became the first U.S. state on Tuesday to halt construction ​of large new data centers, imposing a one-year moratorium as concerns grow that the facilities driving the artificial-intelligence boom are raising power costs, straining water ‌supplies and burdening local communities. The moratorium positions New York at the forefront of a growing national debate over how to manage the infrastructure needed to support AI. While technology companies are racing to build new data centers, lawmakers and regulators in dozens of states are weighing measures to limit their effect on electricity grids, utility bills and local communities.

The list of states looking at the issue is growing.

Conservative TEA Party activists are fighting alongside left-wingers.

Republican nominee for Governor of Ohio, Vivek Ramaswamy wants to create a socialist redistributionist scheme that the data centers not only pay their own way, but are taxed at a level that makes electricity free for all residents of Ohio:

Former North Dakota U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp recently wrote an article on this issue as well:

There are real issues with unchecked development: skyrocketing energy bills, contaminated air and water, constant noise – to name a few. These are reasons we are seeing the community backlash to data centers and why seven in ten Americans oppose building new AI data centers in their own communities. As rural Americans, we are closely aligned to conservation and protection of our land resources – data centers seem to threaten our way of life.

Conclusion: The Legislature Controls What Locals Control

Local control is a hot potato slogan that general applies to issues that the state does not want responsibility. On the issues of data centers, if that is the case, the legislature needs to examine what powers locals have to control their own destinies when it comes to data centers.

Concerned citizens should look into whether they can create Home Rule Charters that give their local governments more power to protect the interests of their citizens in a responsible way.

Legislators and candidates need to really focus in on this issue. They are way behind the 8-ball and need to catch up. And they may very well need to give themselves a time-out via a limited moratorium to do so.

If the legislature takes a DO NOTHING approach, they are encouraging local government to be anti-development. And they will have no one else to blame but themselves.

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