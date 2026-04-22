Last October, I wrote about the Interim Study on the impacts of Legislative Term Limits had a high danger of becoming a way for those opposed to term limits to covertly advocate for the re-write appearing on the November 2026 ballot.

The good news is that based on the full report released recently, the folks that did the study did their best to avoid falling in that trap.

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This afternoon, this report was provided to one of the legislative committees that needs to know the results. Watch the video here:

From their presentation, there are some high level results that are worth pointing out right away:

Term Limits Are Popular, Whether We Like It Or Not

80% of citizen respondents support term limits on legislators.

Citizens Are Not As Confused About Term Limits As Opposition Claims

Some opponents of term limits claim the citizens thought it applied just to congress. Survey results show that’s not true, and seems to be outright manufactured.

Citizens Seem To Think 8 Years In Each Chamber Is Just About Right, But 16 Years Total Is Almost Too Much

This in particular does not bode well for the legislature’s attempt to re-write the Term Limit:

The Public Does Not Believe Term Limits Will Hurt The Process, Legislators Themselves Are Equally Split

Public Supports Annual Sessions More Than Legislators

Alternative To Annual Session Is To Move The Session To Even-Numbered Years To Allow For A Year Of Interim Between The Election And The Full Session

I personally participated in one of the focus groups that was involved with this study process, and I supported the idea of moving the full regular session to the even-number years to allow new legislators to get up to speed. This may be the only way to avoid moving to annual sessions. (This has an added benefit of putting the end of the session closer to the next election so voters have less time to forget what their legislators did!)

As someone who has been involved and lobbying at the legislature since 2007 (9 sessions/cycle), I can say that this study is properly focused on how to deal with term limits rather than worrying about how to overturn the will of the people.

The full report is 116 pages long. Every legislator and every citizen who is considering running for the legislature in the next decade should read it - and take it seriously.

The legislature spent $220,000 to have this study done. If they do not take its finding seriously and use it as a guide they will have wasted that money.

I was very worried about what this study would end up being and used for, and I am pleasantly surprised that it did not go down that road.

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