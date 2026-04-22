North Dakota's Watchdog Update

North Dakota's Watchdog Update

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David S. Rust's avatar
David S. Rust
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I’m in favor of term limits, and that’s one of the reasons why I did not run again, as I had served 16 years. However, in my estimation 8 years is too short. We only meet four times in those 8 years. Present law does allow for someone who terms out in one house to run for two terms (8 years) in the other. I think a grand total of three terms (12 years) would have been better. Term limits will give more power to lobbyists, the executive branch, and bureaucrats as these individuals will have been there longer and as a result have more institutional knowledge. The people have spoken on this subject, so I’m comfortable with giving it a “go.” If it appears to have problems, then a constitutional amendment such as the one proposed should be presented to voters.

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