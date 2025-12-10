A little history: prior to 2017, counties and school districts has zero say in whether cities that overlap their jurisdictions can give away their tax revenue for projects using Tax Increment Financing (TIF), Payments In Lieu Of Tax (PILOT), and other tax incentive/exemption schemes.

In 2017, the legislature passed SB 2166 and the governor signed a reform bill that ended the power of cities to disrupt, defer, and redirect property tax revenue away from counties and schools without the permission of the elected officials of counties and school districts - on a case by case basis. The bill also made support of counties and school districts for Renaissance Zones mandatory, but only upon renewal of the program every five years, not on a case by case basis as with other exemption powers.

This law has allowed for the various reforms in Bismarck to occur to how that city utilizes tax exemptions. It helped lead to the dissolution of the city’s 37 year old TIF District in 2017.

Fargo Schools and Cass County Realize They Can’t Afford To Let Fargo Defer Their Funding Anymore

Which brings us to this week’s news, and the appearance that the tide may now be turning in Fargo as far as the willingness of Cass County and the Fargo School District to allow the City of Fargo to divert their tax revenue.

Last week, Cass County rejected a plan by the City of Fargo to approve 20-years of tax exemptions for a $93 million apartment complex. From the Fargo Forum:

County commissioners unanimously voted on Monday, Dec. 1, to not participate in 15 years of tax incentives for the Central at the Horizon apartments. The Annex Group of Indiana plans to build the 262-unit complex at 11 12th St. N. in Fargo. The complex will cost $93.7 million, Annex developers said. If approved, they said construction could begin in May and finish in 2028. Developers of the Central have applied for federal low-income housing tax credits and North Dakota Housing Incentives Funds to keep rents below market rates, according to project documents. Annex said the apartments would offer less-than-market rent, which would be no higher than $1,170 a month for a one-bedroom apartment, $1,394 a month for a two-bedroom unit and $1,594 a month for a three-bedroom unit. About $36.1 million in low-income housing credits would be used for the complex, according to a city staff report. The project isn’t feasible without property tax incentives, said Jim Gilmour, Fargo strategic planning and research director. City staff recommended issuing a five-year property tax exemption through the city’s Renaissance Zone program, followed by 15 years of tax incentives through its payments in lieu of taxes program, or PILOT, to Annex. The two programs are meant to promote business and apartment growth. […] Cass County commissioners only voted Monday on the 15-year PILOT tax incentive, since the county board has no control over Fargo offering Renaissance Zone tax exemptions, Commission Chair Tony Grindberg said.

Then, just yesterday, the Fargo School District followed suit by rejected the PILOT, as the Fargo Forum also reported:

On Tuesday, Dec. 9, the Board of Education took up the question of whether or not to participate in incentives for The Annex Group of Indiana, a developer planning to build a 262-unit apartment complex for lower- to moderate-income residents. The Central at the Horizon apartments would be built at 11 12th St. N. in Fargo, on an empty lot that was once home to a gas manufacturing plant. […] Robin Nelson, board vice president, and members Greg Clark, Allie Ollenburger, Jason Nelson and Kristin Nelson all voted for a motion that, in effect, prevents the incentives from applying to the school district portion of the property tax levy. Board President Katie Christensen Mineer and members Melissa Burkland, Nyamal Dei and Nikkie Gullickson voted no on that motion. Clark, who chairs the board’s planning committee, said the committee recommended the district not participate in the tax incentive because of its 15-year duration and relative benefit to the community. The board does not have a specific policy about how to respond to tax incentive requests but is in the process of writing one, he said.

This really is a big deal as we have seen Fargo be the most liberal purveyor of tax exemption programs in the state. Generally, the other political subdivisions of Fargo rubber-stamp these projects.

So what has changed?

Property Tax Caps Make Exemptions Less Appealing

As you will recall, the legislature enacted a property tax cap on existing property that limits growth of revenue from property taxes to 3% annually. (After valuation increases are factor, the mill levy has to be reduced until the overall revenue increase is only 3%.

However, newly built property is exempt from this cap meaning that the 1st year a property is added to the books, that increased revenue is not factored into the baseline revenue generation until the 2nd year. So approving tax exemptions that would last 20 years simply does not make any sense in a property tax constrained system.

Now, government entities are taking a second look at these exemptions and realizing that if the project happens, they don’t benefit potentially for decades. Elected officials are now motivated to not give up these revenues.

In fact, it is likely that much of the City of Fargo’s financial difficulties are due to deferring so much revenue into the future.

The Fargo School District itself is looking at financial issues as the Fargo Forum article elaborated:

“But at that time, we were not in a deficit budget. We did not have a cap on our property tax authority that was imposed by the state Legislature. So yes, we are deviating from past practice, but it’s not for no reason,” Clark said. Clark was referring to the board’s passage in September of its second straight budget with a multi-million dollar deficit. A $2.5 million deficit is projected for 2026 after fiscal year 2025 ended with a final, actual deficit of $4.5 million, the district’s chief financial officer said previously. A more than $2 million deficit was projected for the budget year prior.

School and county elected officials now have to consider their current year needs rather than deferring to their city’s desire to artificially increase the appearance of growth that is paid for on the backs of property taxpayers who don’t get these exemptions.

Fargo officials such as Mayor Tim Mahoney argue that without the exemption the project won’t happen. But if Cass County and Fargo Schools won’t see the benefit for 20 year, there really is no difference if the project does not happen.

As local officials realize the impact that deferred tax revenue causes them in a system that caps existing property tax revenue, the decision making dynamic will change drastically.

Cass County and the Fargo School District standing up to the City of Fargo’s desire to give away tax revenue could and should be the start to reforms that have long been called for by those concerned about tax fairness.

The side effect of property tax caps detering tax exemptions will ultimately make people and businesses realize that the real problem is that property taxes are too high for everyone - not just those who can afford to build a $93 million apartment complex.

