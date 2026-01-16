Yesterday, the North Dakota Monitor reported that multiple legislators are using the State Investment Board to hold off on approving controversial bonuses:

Two state lawmakers have raised concerns to the State Investment Board that the $1.3 million in bonuses slated to go to the Retirement and Investment Office employees may be a violation of state law. Sen. Sean Cleary, R-Bismarck, in a Tuesday letter to board members said that the bonuses are required by law to be based on the performance of investment money the state manages internally. Cleary said that instead, it appears that bonuses for 2025 were calculated based on the performance of funds mostly managed by outside firms. The board will consider approving the bonuses to 12 Retirement and Investment Office employees on Friday.

Previously The Monitor had reported:

The North Dakota State Investment Board on Friday delayed approval of roughly $1.3 million in bonuses to 12 Retirement and Investment Office employees intended to reward strong performance of the state’s investment funds. Seven of the bonuses exceed $100,000, with the top one exceeding $293,000. If the bonuses are ultimately accepted, it would be the first time the agency awards them. Bonus pay is common in other states’ investment programs, said Retirement and Investment Office Executive Director Jodi Smith, though the agency didn’t implement the pay structure until 2024. It introduced the new compensation plan to encourage investment managers and other staff at the Retirement and Investment Office to bring in more money for the state. The Legislature gave the agency the authority to create the pay program in 2023. The Retirement and Investment Office invests state money on behalf of the State Investment Board, some of which is managed by in-house investors. The top four funds are the Legacy Fund, the Public Employees Retirement System, the Teachers Fund for Retirement and Workforce Safety and Insurance. Smith said offering bonus pay helps make jobs at the agency attractive, and incentivizes employees to make as much money for North Dakota as possible.

State Senator Sean Cleary (R-Bismarck) has taken the lead on questioning the legality of these proposed bonuses:

Sen. Sean Cleary, R-Bismarck, speaks on the Senate floor on March 19, 2025. He has asked for an attorney general's opinion on the scope of authority for the State Investment Board. (Michael Achterling/North Dakota Monitor) Two North Dakota lawmakers have asked Attorney General Drew Wrigley to formally weigh in on whether the State Investment Board has the authority to offer bonuses to staff responsible for managing the Legacy Fund. Sen. Sean Cleary, R-Bismarck, and Rep. Mitch Ostlie, R-Jamestown, requested the opinion as the board considers $1.3 million in proposed bonuses for 12 employees of the Retirement and Investment Office. “This is a fairly new program and a unique one,” Cleary said of the bonuses to state employees. “A formal opinion by the attorney general could just provide clarity for everyone, for myself, for the State Investment Board, for RIO.” Wrigley said he couldn’t comment on the specifics of the request because his office is actively working on the legal opinion. “I’m prioritizing the matter and I expect to be able to publish my attorney general opinion on that in the relative near term,” the attorney general said Monday. The incentive program was approved by legislators in 2023 and implemented in 2024 by the State Investment Board, which oversees the Retirement and Investment Office. This would be the first time bonuses would be awarded under the program. The incentive pay is based on the performance of the state’s investment funds compared to earnings benchmarks that represent standard market performance. But the approval of the bonuses was tabled at the November meeting of the State Investment Board because of questions about whether the board has the legal authority to do so without a specific legislative appropriation. The Attorney General’s Office later verbally advised that the agency could safely proceed with the approval of the bonuses, Retirement and Investment Office Executive Director Jodi Smith said during a December meeting.

How Many Different Taxpayer-Funded Jobs Is Jodi Smith Being Paid To Do At The Same Time?

While the overarching issue is the lack of consistent policy regarding salaries and bonuses for the employees and consultants working for the State Retirement and Investment Office, this week an anonymous source provided me with documents indicating that the Executive Director of the Retirement and Investment Office, Jodi Smith, is being paid multiple ways from the State of North Dakota.

I was provided a copy of her contract with the “Metro Flood Diversion Authority” which oversees the Fargo-Moorhead Red River Valley Diversion.

Jodi Smith File 12.8MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

According to the notes in the document (written presumably by the person providing the document):

Smith has received over $84,000 this calendar year under her contract with the Metro Flood Diversion Authority (MFDA). This is in addition to her RIO salary of $244,000.

The attached contract and three invoices that I have been able to uncover total $84,155 for the nine-month period from February through October. Highlights from the Contract 1.

Time Requirements - Section 2.03 on page 4 says "Consultant shall not be required to perform any specified number of hours for Services to the Authority."

This suggests a "no show" job if you don't need to put in any hours to justify your contract.

The contract does say she "intends" to work approximately 12-15 hours per week but it is not required.

The Duties listed in Section 2.01 are disconnected from any time that would be required to accomplish those duties and tasks.

No End Date in the Contract. The contract is open-ended. It started on February 1, 2025 (proof of payment attached) at a monthly rate of $12,000 for six months and, thereafter, at a rate of $130/hour to be billed monthly.

Invoicing Violations? The Invoicing section of the contract - Section 4.01C says that "Consultant invoices must be detailed and precise." It further states that the invoices must include a "Description of each activity performed for each day in which Services were performed." You will see in the three monthly invoices attached (Aug/Sept/Oct), there is no information beyond her calculation of the number of hours times the $130 per hour rate. There is no information whatsoever regarding what she did each month which seems to be a clear violation of her contract.

A Google search shows that her role with the Metro Flood Diversion Authority likely began after she left her role with the North Dakota Land Board.

In 2021, Forum Communications columnist Rob Port wrote:

The document I was provided earlier this week also digs into the timeline:

Smith is offered the interim ED job at RIO at a special meeting of SIB on January 3, 2025. There is no mention in the minutes of that meeting that she is also planning to have a moonlighting/consulting job with the MFDA which looks like it is already buttoned down.

On January 22, Smith's consulting agreement is ready to go and on the agenda of the MFDA Finance Committee meeting (see attached).

The agreement is set to go into effect on February 1, 2025 - but the next meeting of the MFDA board is not until February 26, 2025. My speculation is that Smith does not want to wait until late February to get her moonlighting gig underway. So, a special meeting of the full MFDA Board is called for February 6, 2025 with only one agenda item - Smith's contract - which is formally approved (see attached).

At this point - over a month after she took the RIO position - the Members of SIB have not been informed that Smith has done this deal. It seems that prior approval from SIB was never even considered.

It is not until February 21, 2025 that she requests approval from the SIB for outside employment with the MFDA. The problem is that the deal is done - she is already taking money under the MFDA contract starting February 1.

In her memo of February 21 to the SIB, Smith says she is "seeking approval to provide consulting” for the MFDA (see attached). She implies that their approval is needed but the ink is already dry on the deal with MFDA.

I doubt she ever considered getting prior approval for what she had been doing. Of course, the SIB just rubber-stamped her request for approval as if it had any meaning.

It didn't. As far as we know, the SIB members have never seen Smith's contract with the Metro Flood Diversion Authority. But they support it sight unseen.

It seems that there is a pattern emerging when it comes to how these officials are hired and paid, that the elected officials are not doing their due diligence in many cases.

One note of curiosity is that fact that the contract with the Metro Flood Diversion Authority is to be signed by Cass County Commissioner (and former State Senator) Tony Grindberg.

It is worth pointing out that Grindberg is the step-father of State Treasurer Thomas Beadle, who is on the State Investment Board as a voting member and is one of Jodi Smith’s bosses.

I will *not* single out Beadle for doing something wrong here, because if anything was done wrong when it comes to the double-dipping nature of the contract the entire board is at fault not just one member. It is worth pointing out in the name of disclosure, especially since the lack of disclosure is part of the problem in this situation.

All of this reinforces the need for the legislature to tighten up its laws/rules, and practice better oversight on the investment side of the state’s operations.

