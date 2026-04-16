On Monday night, I participated in a Townhall-style candidate and issue forum in Edgeley, ND.

My primary goal was to talk about this year’s initiated measures designed to make it harder for the citizens to set the terms and conditions for their government and their representatives:

I ended up giving the rapid-fire version of my presentation because the crowd of local folks were fired up and were demanding answers about the issues they are facing locally. You can watch the video of this townhall-style meeting (filmed by Everything Edgeley USA, check out their Facebook page as it is a great model for a local news Facebook page):

All of the people at the tables answering questions were running for statewide office - both Democratic-NPL challengers and intra-party Republican challengers - none of them are currently elected to statewide offices. (The organizers of the event said they invited incumbents but all of them declined to attend).

KFYR-Radio’s Daryl Lies was asked to moderate, I ended up assisting him and throwing in my two-cents when it seemed appropriate.

At the 2 hour and 12 minute market, the event turned into a Reverse-Townhall where the audience told the candidates what they thought about the direction of the state.

Local citizens are very upset with what they feel is happening to them - either due to state policies imposing on them, or state policies that leave governments powerless in representing their own citizens.

This dynamic is not confined to the Edgeley area.

This week the fight in Oliver County resulted in as Oliver County Commissioner resigning due to the vitriol aimed at local officials with regard to the fight over a data center in Oliver County. Here’s video from this week’s Oliver County Commission meeting:

The citizens in Oliver County (Population 1,877) have created their own Facebook Page to organize organically - it has 580+ members.

In Mercer County (Population 8,350) the story is similar where their own Facebook Page has over 1,200 members keeping track of what is happening, and that is spilling over into their County Commission meetings as well.

(Note: the North Dakota Watchdog Network is NOT involved with the Oliver and Mercer County fights - the local citizens seem to be taking care of it on their own just fine without outside organizational interference.)

This all follows last fall’s fight between Harwood and Fargo over a data center as well, where even the data center company was fighting the actions of the City of Fargo:

Deja Vu All Over Again

As was mentioned in the Oliver County, this fight has a lot of similarities to the fight over the Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline fight. Early on in that struggle, it became very clear that local officials were going to struggle with that project as well:

As I wrote in March 2023:

When citizens look to the government, they expect the government to be able to represent their interests. People assume that by paying their taxes and being productive members of society their elected officials will listen and do something to protect them. […] All of the elected officials on the Burleigh Planning Commission were elected with more votes than any legislator - but yet, on an issue like the CO2 pipeline there is no movement to give local government a say in the matter - even though they are the ones taking the heat from the public. […] Every legislator should watch the video, and decide if this is really the one area where they want to reject the call for local control. If so, local officials should remember this as a lesson learned about how the legislature really only is for local control when they don’t want to take the blame or responsibility for something.

Local Control Under Attack

Ultimately, the legislature did just that and pursued an agenda to curtail local control even more with multiple bills seeking to limit or outright blackmail local governments to follow the state’s agenda on various projects:

The state’s imposition of its agenda on local control briefly threatened to cross the border into South Dakota even:

Growing Divide On Local Control May Be The Next Crisis In North Dakota

Between the fight over the CO2 pipeline and now Data Centers, large swaths of North Dakota are waking up to the fact that there is a disconnect between two groups (1) statewide officials and a majority of state legislators and (2) local governments and their constituents.

So far, it appears that it has not yet reached a critical mass where statewide officials and a majority of state legislators feel a need to shift their approaches. In fact, they appear to think all of this will blow over.

What will change this dynamic is when local elected officials team up themselves and send a message to the capitol in Bismarck that they are being left to hang out to dry.

Those local government officials have powerful lobbying organizations that are funded with taxpayer dollars - at some point this problem could get big enough and effect enough local officials that they start use the power and influence they already have.

These local fights are happening on their own - they don’t even need help to be pushed along anymore.

The question is whether there is any leadership willing to get out ahead of this issue, or if they will continue to roll the dice and hope people forget about these things?

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