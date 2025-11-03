State Investment Funds Play Shell Games
Due to non-compliance with Federal regulations, the North Dakota Development Fund was forced to bailout the WonderFund's position in "LandTrust".
In a follow-up to Saturday’s news about the state’s SharkTank strategy backfiring
we also are learning that the North Dakota Development Fund was forced to buyout the WonderFund’s position in “LandTrust” due to quote: “the company that was invested in also has not lived up to its commitment to establish a base in the state”.
