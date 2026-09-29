Special Fargo Event Invitation!
Join us in Fargo on October 12th for a policy discussion and lunch!
Would you like the opportunity to interact with lawmakers and local leaders of both parties?
If you are or will be in Fargo on October 12th, 2026 over the lunch hour (11:45am to 1:15pm), and can join us at the Duane’s House of Pizza location on South University Drive sign up here.
The event is free for existing subscribers, donors, and members, though we …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to North Dakota's Watchdog Update to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.