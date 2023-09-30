North Dakota legislators got a lesson in “be careful what you wish for” this week when the North Dakota Supreme Court invalidated Senate Bill 2015 - the budget for the Office of Management and Budget - on the basis that it violated what is called “the one-subject rule”.

Some background: at the end of every legislative session, when there is a desire to pass legislation that either previously failed or was never introduced, there has been a long-standing tradition to stick it into the OMB Budget Bill as a “must pass” bill, usually in the final hours of each session. This has become a messier and more chaotic process as time has gone by.

Until recently, it was believed by many legislators that the “one-subject rule” was more of a tradition than a law - much like how every bill gets a vote of the chamber it was introduced. This belief stemmed from the fact that in modern times the legislature had not been challenged on the way it had been operating.

Article IV, Section 13 of the North Dakota Constitution states: “No law may be enacted except by a bill passed by both houses, and no bill may be amended on its passage through either house in a manner which changes its general subject matter. No bill may embrace more than one subject, which must be expressed in its title; but a law violating this provision is invalid only to the extent the subject is not so expressed.”

The legislature has long operated on the principle that everything they do is constitutional until someone sues and wins in the Supreme Court.

This week, that time came.

Back in June, the North Dakota Retirement Board sued to invalidate a portion of the law that added two legislators to its governance board, based on what was essentially a “separation of powers” argument.

It has been reported that the chairwoman of the retirement board was asked by Governor Burgum to resign over this lawsuit.

Instead, the Supreme Court invalidated the entire Senate Bill 2015, which included 68 separate sections of legislation addressing all sorts of things.

The legislature will now be called back into an unlimited special session to fix this - which will require passing dozens of bills. I used the term “unlimited” because when the governor calls for a legislative session, the “80-days every 2 years” limit does not apply, and the legislature can determine the scope of the special session. It could technically take up issues not related to this lawsuit.

Beyond fixing what has already been done, this ruling will totally change how the legislature operates and drafts bills. There are certainly other bills that violated this interpretation of “single-subject” this session and every other session, but they have not been challenged……..yet.

Single-Subject As Relates To 2024’s Measure 2

During the 2023 legislative session, the legislature passed SCR 4013 to place a measure on the ballot to require constitutional-initiated measures to be subject to a single-subject requirement placing the following into Article III of the constitution: “An initiated measure may not embrace or be comprised of more than one subject, as determined by the secretary of state.”

Of course, the legislature decided not to define what this means directly, which leaves it up to the Secretary of State when approving petitions for circulation and leaves it up to the Supreme Court to define once the people have voted.

This lack of defining “single-subject” is why the North Dakota Watchdog Network will oppose Measure 2 in 2024, and why voters should vote NO on a measure that does not actually state or explain what it will and not will not prevent voters from voting on.

This week’s Supreme Court ruling that even the legislature cannot live up to the most liberal interpretation of “single-subject” should be proof enough that this generic and unspecific statement is not good law.

Single Subject Requires A Single Standard

The legislature should consider taking up the task of defining “single-subject” for itself and for citizens so that there is not an issue going forward. That would require drafting a new constitutional amendment defining “single-subject” and placing that in front of voters.

If the legislature cannot find a way to define “single-subject” in a way that is workable for itself, then it certainly should not be holding The People to a standard it cannot reach on its own.

And if that is the case - the legislature should consider rescinding SCR 4013 (2024 Measure 2) until it can define the law in a way that the legislature can live up to that is fair to The People.

Afterall, in a government by the people, for the people, and of the people, why should The People be held to a higher standard than the legislature itself when it comes to defining the framework of government?

Share

Join us on November 2nd for an evening of public policy discussion with former governor Ed Schafer, and others. Seating is limited, click here to reserve your spot!

Share