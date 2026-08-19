Last week I alerted you to the Legislative Management meeting that was held on Monday to approve what bills would be considered during the special legislative session in September.

That meeting was held and the full 7 hours of video can be viewed by clicking here.

The short version of what was approved for the session can be read in the North Dakota Monitor’s summary:

North Dakota lawmakers will consider a temporary ban on nondisclosure agreements for data centers and other industrial developments during a September special session. Legislative leaders also voted Monday to consider a line of credit for a stalled Military Gallery project, advance a technical correction to a property tax credit and debate two bills related to regulating kratom, the reason the governor called the special session. An overall moratorium on data center development did not advance. Nor did a proposal to add funding to state childcare assistance, which has nearly 1,900 households on a waitlist. No members of the committee voiced support for a controversial resolution to urge President Donald Trump to grant clemency for the men convicted of killing two federal officers in the 1983 Medina shootout. Legislative Management also voted to set aside Sept. 1 to hear public testimony on the proposals, with the special session beginning Sept. 2.

On the data center related bills that I previewed last week:

Again from the North Dakota Monitor:

Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, proposed that lawmakers consider outlawing nondisclosure agreements between data center developers and public officials. After feedback from other lawmakers, the proposal was expanded to include all industrial development, and the length of the ban was narrowed to the duration of this biennium ending June 30, 2027. “I believe it gets to the heart of concern of citizens around the state,” Mathern said. The subject will be studied by the Artificial Intelligence and Data Centers Committee, chaired by Rep. Jonathan Warrey, R-Casselton, in advance of the 2027 legislative session. Some legislators expressed reservations about the proposal. Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, said he’d like to hear the impact it would have on the Department of Commerce’s economic development efforts during the session, but voted in favor of advancing it for further consideration.

On the bailout plan for the “Military Gallery that I wrote about in early July:

Again from the North Dakota Monitor:

Lawmakers advanced a proposal for a $35 million line of credit from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota to resume construction of the state’s Military Gallery project on the Capitol grounds. The bill directs the line of credit to be paid back by the State Historical Society with donations. Senate Majority Leader Sen. David Hogue, chair of Legislative Management, who is the primary sponsor, said the state is in “breach of contract” for the project. “The reason for that is that the North Dakota Historical Society, which is a state agency, has run out of money,” Hogue said. “What the bill does is allow construction to continue on as contemplated.” Construction was paused on the project in early July. The Historical Society confirmed the project has two unpaid invoices for the months of June and July, totaling nearly $4.5 million. A representative for Kraus-Anderson Construction, which is leading the project, declined to comment Monday. If the project hasn’t raised sufficient donations by March 2029, the proposal directs the Historical Society to request a deficiency appropriation from the Legislature. The $78 million project is so far coming in under budget at closer to $74.5 million, Hogue said. But if the Legislature doesn’t act, the project will start incurring additional costs, such as a temporary roof to winterize the uncompleted structure. Hogue’s bill would also shift oversight for the construction from an advisory committee to the Capitol Grounds Planning Commission, which includes four state lawmakers.

The session will also address an “in the weeds” issue regarding the property tax credit program:

Lawmakers voted to advance a proposal from Sen. Dean Rummel, R-Dickinson, to make a technical correction related to the primary residence property tax credit. During January’s special session, lawmakers approved House Bill 1626, which changes how counties apply a 5% discount to homeowners who pay property taxes early. The passage of that bill has had unintended consequences and is causing complications for property tax statements that need to be printed by the end of the year, Rummel said. The proposal would undo the action taken during the January special session, said Donnell Preskey, executive director of the North Dakota Auditors Association.

Rules and Agendas Set: Public Hearings To Be Held On September 1st

At the end of the meeting, discussions were had about the rules for the session and then also allowing a dedicated day for public testimony BEFORE the 3-day session begins:

The exact details are not yet posted, when there are I will send out an update for those who are interesting in testifying of the various issues. Stay tuned!

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