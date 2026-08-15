As legislators prepare for the 2nd Special Legislative Session this year several have submitted 20 bills for consideration by the Legislative Management committee in charge of determining what, if anything, beyond what Governor Armstrong wants to be addressed.

The North Dakota Monitor did a brief overview of all 20 bills, below is a deeper dive on the bills addressing the issues the North Dakota Watchdog Network has been following.

Back in July, I wrote about the troubles at the North Dakota Heritage Center regarding the buildout of what is referred to as “The Military Gallery”.

Senate Majority Leader David Hogue (R-Minot) and House Majority Leader Mike Lefor (R-Dickinson) are proposing what will likely be referred to as the Military Gallery Bailout Bill as it appears to give the project another $35 million line of credit from the Bank of North Dakota in addition to the $20 million line of credit granted in HB 1018 during the 2025 legislative session.

The proposal also says: “If the amount of donations collected through March 31, 2029, is not sufficient to repay the line of credit and accrued interest, the state historical society shall request a deficiency appropriation from the seventy-first legislative assembly for the remaining balance and repay the line of credit by June 30, 2029.”

Basically this provision puts the responsibility of actually paying for the loan on future legislators, instead of taking responsibility for it now.

If this is what ends up happening, and a future legislature has to pay the bill, it will be important to remember that this was all a setup by today’s legislature.

Literally kicking the can down the road.

The bill also allows the Historical Society to sell naming rights to big donors as a way to induce donations. This is standard practice in the higher education world.

This leadership bill does not seem to have any added oversight or accountability features built into it.

Fortunately, at least one legislator is worried about the side the issue.

State Senator Sean Cleary is proposing a bill that would require verifications that private donations have been secured before starting construction on projects contingent on private donations. His bill seems to apply to all projects, not just the Military Gallery Project.

This sort of requirement would seem to be obvious common sense. Senator Cleary is being generation by only requiring a 75% secured level. But that is 75% more protection then taxpayers had before.

Multiple Bills Addressing Data Centers To Be Considered

As I wrote about earlier this week, the issue of data centers is taking center stage around the country and could end up in some way being discussed during the September special session - if legislative management allows it, or parliamentary procedures are used to force it.

State Senator Tim Mathern (D-Fargo) and State Representative Matt Heilman (R-Bismarck) are attempting to introduce a resolution and two seperate bills on a bi-partisan basis related to data centers.

The resolution would simply urge legislative management to consider transparency legislation related to data centers in general.

The first proposed bill would create a moratorium on all permits for data centers until the 2027 legislature has figured out what, if anything, it wants to do on the issue of data centers.

The second proposed bill from Mathern and Heilman would do several things:

Prohibit Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDA) from being signed by any agency regarding data center construction, and void any existing NDAs. (The bill defines “agency” as “the state or a political subdivision or a person or contractor acting on behalf of or an employee or an elected or appointed official acting in an official capacity of the state or a political subdivision.”)

Ensures that all applications or documents submitted to government “agencies” are to be public records.

Another proposal, submitted by Senator Desiree van Oosting (R-New Salem) would require data center owners or operators to submit quarterly reports to the Public Service Commission, Department of Water Resources, Department of Environmental Quality, and Legislative Management. The report must disclose:

Name, developer/owner names, physical square footage, street address, and county.

Electricity consumption, water usage, wastewater discharge, and chemical discharge during the quarter.

Sales and use tax exemptions received, along with incentive payments received or expected.

Energy efficiency, load management, conservation measures implemented, and expected facility service life.

It would also require that owners and operator:

Bear all costs associated with decommissioning the facility or implementing a reclamation plan.

Enter into a community benefit agreement with the county responsible for reviewing the data center’s permit application.

Are prohibited from requiring truck drivers or trucking companies to sign nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) as a condition of providing transportation or hauling services.

A Call To Action

If you would like to see these or any of the other proposals requesting to be considered be sure to contact members of the Legislative Management Committee - ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE REPRESENTING YOUR DISTRICT!

Here are their emails in one string that you can copy and paste into you email:

dhogue@ndlegis.gov, mlefor@ndlegis.gov, mberg@ndlegis.gov, gdbosch@ndlegis.gov, kfrelich@ndlegis.gov, lbhager@ndlegis.gov, dorihauck@ndlegis.gov, zmista@ndlegis.gov, jwarrey@ndlegis.gov, rweisz@ndlegis.gov, bbekkedahl@ndlegis.gov, kdavison@ndlegis.gov, khogan@ndlegis.gov, jklein@ndlegis.gov, jmyrdal@ndlegis.gov, rsorvaag@ndlegis.gov

Legislative Management will be meeting on Monday, August 17th @ 10-3pm. So be sure to contact these legislators immediately.

Also, send a message directly to your legislators using the Contact Legislators form on the Legislature’s website by clicking here.

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