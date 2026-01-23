In a quick whiplash moment, the Senate voted to kill the free school lunch bill that the House passed yesterday, before quickly adjourning so no one could change their minds.

In the House, some of the most conservative Representatives in the chamber voted Yes:

Fear Of Voters On Both Sides Of The Issue

As I wrote yesterday, and as was stated widely, one of the big motivations to revisiting the school lunch bill was the fear being created by the group of citizens circulating petitions to have it placed on the ballot for voters to put it into the constitution.

Governor Armstrong’s own polling via his 501©4 organization says if they get it on the ballot, it will pass overwhelmingly.

The bill was defeated in the Senate by 2 votes:

During the floor debate, this sentiment was reiterated, as you can see in the full video of the floor debate (videos provided by Rob Port to save time):

Much of the supporting debate would be illustrated by Senator Judy Lee (anyone who follows my work knows it is rare to cite Senator Lee on, well, anything):

Most of the opposition focused on the opposition to creating another government program - which would be valid if the legislature was concerned about that issue in all the other things that it passes (as I wrote about yesterday):

One legislator in the opposition, Senator Jeff Magrum, at least tried to offer an alternative way to get dollars back to taxpayers by expanding the primary residence tax credit as an alternative - but that did not go anywhere since it would add at least a day if not two days to the special session process.

But one Senator went the other direction when it came to the fear of voters, and used this as an example of why it needs to be harder for citizens to change the constitution:

Senator Janne Myrdal was the prime sponsor of 2023’s SCR 4013 which became Measure 2 on the November 2024 ballot that would have required two votes of the public to amend the constitution as well as a host of other provisions.

That measure received less than 44% support in 2024:

The points that Senator Myrdal was making relate to the two measure in 2026 that North Dakota voters will themselves vote on to make the process more difficult for citizens in the future.

June 2026 Measure 1 - Single-Subject Rule

In June 2026, the voters of North Dakota will decide on whether to approve or reject a new constitutional amendment that reads as follows (underlined text is new text being added):

This was one of the provisions in 2024’s Measure 2 that was defeated by the voters.

November 2026 Measure 2 - 60% Threshold

In November 2026, the voters of North Dakota will decide on whether to approve or reject a new constitutional amendment that reads as follows (underlined text is new text being added):

November 2026’s Measure 2 was created by Senate Concurrent Resolution (SCR) 3003.

So to recap:

The legislators who supported passing the Free School Lunch bill are afraid of the voters putting the same provision into the Constitution via a ballot measure that the legislature will not be able to modify without another ballot measure. Some of the opposition are against it because it is caving into the fear generated by the threat of the citizen ballot measure. Some of the opposition was willing to “spill the beans” and show that they are both against the concept of the bill, and want to make it harder for citizens to use ballot measures to pressure the legislature to do things like passing this bill.

Ironically, the strategy of the citizens pushing this issue via Constitutional measure has created an environment where some of the legislators are finally being clear about their intentions and motives in making the ballot measure process harder: they don’t want the citizens to have these tools to pressure the legislature in the first place!

Legislators, many more than will admit it publicly in this way, are scared of the voters having an accessible way to set the terms and conditions by which government functions, they are scared of the voters using that power, and they are more supportive of making it harder for their own voters to have a say than they are of passing legislation they are afraid their voters will say yes to.

Even Rob Port, who generally supports making it harder to pass ballot measures pointed this out in his review of the vote:

Sen. Janne Myrdal gave one of the most impassioned speeches against the bill, railing about the ballot measure campaign and North Dakota's current laws allowing the state constitution to be amended by a simple majority vote of the people. "Our constitution is standing naked in the street," she thundered. Myrdal is a proponent of making it harder to amend the constitution, and on that I agree with her. But I wonder how voters are going to feel about that now that the Legislature ignored their clear wishes on school lunches? Ironically, the Legislature has placed two amendments on the ballots this year related to the constitutional amendment process. Measure 1 on the June ballot implements a single-subject requirement for proposed amendments. Measure 2 on the November ballot would require that amendments on the ballot get 60% of the vote to pass. How likely are a majority of voters to support these proposals when, on the same ballot, they're going to be voting on the Together for School Meals amendment, which is a stark reminder of the Legislature ignoring popular public sentiment? Will voters curtail their ability to make law at the ballot box when the Legislature has demonstrated, again, how out of touch with voters it is?

All of which is why previous generations of North Dakotan title Article III of the North Dakota Constitution: “POWERS RESERVED TO THE PEOPLE”.

On that note, don’t forget to show up at these events in the next few weeks.

Share

Follow-Up: House Agrees To “Blank Check” For PSC Lawsuit Against MISO

In other news, before leaving, House also voted unanimously to approve the blank check for the PSC to sue MISO.

One member of House asked whether there was a problem with multiple subjects and was told the subject of the bill is “litigation”, which is pretty broad.

Time will tell if it holds up. It would be interesting to see if MISO wanted to sue the Legislature the same way the Retirement board did if the North Dakota Supreme Court agreed with the legislature’s interpretations after their 2023 opinion on the matter.

Share North Dakota's Watchdog Update