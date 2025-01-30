Does your vote really matter?

We know the legislature wants to make it harder for citizens to set the terms and conditions for their government and for their elected officials.

SCR 4008 seeks to overturn amendment the term limits that the voters approved in 2022 by increasing the term limit from two-terms to three-terms.

Beyond that, it seeks to repeal the provision voters approved to prohibit the legislature proposing any changes to the amendment themselves - and requiring all changes to originate from the people using the petition process.

This was attempted in the 2023 legislative session as well:

For a review of what 2022’s Measure 1 actually did, here is the entirety of the new article in the constitution created by the voters in November 2022:

Section 4 of Article XV is the big issue with regard to SCR 4008 as it was with HCR 3019 in 20, because it specifically prohibits the legislature from using its power to place measures on the ballot with regard to term limits.

Absent this provision, there would be nothing wrong with SCR 4008 or HCR 3019 in 2023. the legislature would have the power to do this. It probably would not be politically wise, but it would be constitution/legal.

What Parts Of the Constitution Are Sacred And Which Are Not?

Legislators say they need the voters to make it harder for voters to change the constitution because it is sacred.

But yet, they cherry-pick what parts they respect and what parts they do not.

Treating the constitution as if it is is a buffet is not holding it sacred.

It’s treating it like a dog’s chew toy.

Share North Dakota's Watchdog Update