On a cold and dark night in late December, the staff at the City of Bismarck presented a proposal for renewing the sales tax set to expire in 2028 that was approved by voters in 2018 to take the burden of special assessments off the backs of property owners for arterial roadway projects that were widely accepted to be beneficial to all taxpayers in Bismarck.

The city staff’s presentation can be found on the city’s website by clicking here, below is a summary of where this proposal wanders away from the original intent of this particular half cent sales tax.

Background (Extensive)

In 2015, former Mayor Mike Seminary proposed a one-cent sales tax to fund a quarter-billion dollars worth of projects in Bismarck.

At that time I wrote an OpEd in the Bismarck Tribune as follows:

The Bismarck Tribune Editorial Board had previously written the following:

A group called StrongTowns wrote an article on their website entitled “Great Questions from the Great Plains” where that organization’s founder wrote:

The city of Bismarck, North Dakota, is struggling with how to pay for miles and miles of unproductive transportation investments. Of course, they are not looking at the issue of financial productivity -- how much money have we spent, what tax base has that created and what kind of return does that generate? -- but instead have confused their insolvency problem for a cash flow problem. There’s just not enough money. One way to deal with not having enough money is to simply tax people more. That’s one option currently being debated by city officials:

As the Bismarck City Commission looks for $228 million to upkeep roads as well as build new ones, Mayor Mike Seminary has proposed placing a second penny sales tax question on the June 14 ballot.

Then, from the sidebar of the same piece:

Road revenue source options • A second city sales tax of a penny per dollar would add $17.2 million for roads. • Increasing the city’s $19.1 million in property taxes by 90 percent could raise another $17.2 million for roads. • Increasing all 21,000 residential and commercial utility bills $68 per month would raise $17.2 million per year. • A local fuel tax, ranging from 72 cents to 98 cents per gallon, would raise $17.2 million. • Instituting developer fees of $30,000 per lot would raise $17 million for arterial roads.

For the all-of-the-above voter, that’s $86 million in new revenue for a $228 million problem. I just checked and $86 million is still substantially less than $228 million. Last week I became aware of another group -- North Dakota Watchdog Network -- that has put forth ten questions they would like to see answered as part of this dialogue. I’ve given a couple of speeches in Bismarck and I know we have a lot of readers, and a few members there, so it gave me some pride to read these questions.

Has Bismarck’s growth been “productive growth” or simply “growth at any cost”? Why hasn’t the growth Bismarck has experienced been able to pay for the public costs of the growth? Does the city realize that the need for higher taxes proves that the growth has not paid its own way? Why does the city have a “growth management plan” if it does not keep the public cost of growth below the revenue generated by the growth? Has the city devised a long-term policy to ensure that the costs of growth will not outweigh the benefits of growth if voters approve a tax increase? How will the city change its ways to ensure that the cost of growth does not exceed the benefits of growth in the future? What actions has the city taken to ensure that growth is at worst a revenue-neutral situation? Why should the current residents of Bismarck support growth if the growth is going to cost everybody more in taxes? If generating more revenue from visitors is the solution, why is that not enough with the sales taxes as they are today? How can the city prove that this tax increase will do the job?

Now I don’t know anything about the North Dakota Watchdog Group. They may be far from Strong Towns thinking -- which is not reflexively anti-tax -- but, regardless, I’m happy to see these ideas inserted into the conversation. I hope policymakers take them seriously. If they do, they will discover that the transportation investments they have been making -- which resemble the investments they are planning to make if they get more money -- are financial losers for the community. They create, at best, an illusion of wealth but are leaving Bismarck with enormous long term liabilities. It is the culmination of these liabilities that the city is now dealing with. More money to do more of the same will only make things worse. A different approach -- a Strong Towns approach -- starts with asking and answering those questions, particularly the first two. When this is done, Bismarck will see that the problem they are trying to solve is actually insolvency, not cash flow. That realization will put them on the path to become a stronger place.

These various and converging concerns led to the City of Bismarck realizing it had a problem, so it held a townhall meeting to discuss the issue, as the Bismarck Tribune reported at the time:

Hunke said if the city were to move forward on the larger high priority projects, deficits could begin to appear in 2018, at an estimated $12.2 million. By 2021 it could spike to more than $55 million if nothing were done to raise revenue. “We can’t operate in a deficit,” Hunke said, adding that several options are available. He said a second penny city sales tax would provide another $17 million annually, which would go a long way in funding road projects. Projects are typically financed through federal dollars, city sales tax and special assessments. Other, more painful, options have been reviewed that could raise the annual $17 million which city officials consider necessary. Hunke said one is a local fuel tax of between 72 cents and 98 cents per gallon. However, instituting such a program would be expensive as well as difficult to develop and execute. Other options include a 90 percent increase in property taxes, a lot fee of about $69 per month assessed to city lot owners and a one-time, $30,000 fee to developers of city lots.

This then led to the creation of the Infrastructure Task Force which culled the project list down to a list of Top 14 Projects to be funded by a half cent sales tax rather than a full cent:

Infrastructure Task Force And Special Assessment Task Force Recommendations 092517 348KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Parallel to the Infrastructure Task Force, the Special Assessment Task was also created (which I served on, and who’s recommendations are still in the process of being implemented.)

On this list #3, 4, 5, and 6 were completed. #2 is still in process. #1 has yet to be seriously discussed. (#7 would be contingent on #2 happening).

Special Assessment Task Force Update 202203221910294838 444KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I ended up supporting the creation of the half-cent sales tax and the Infrastructure Task Force’s recommendation CONTINGENT on the reform recommendations of the Special Assessment Task Force being pursued. (All but the elimination of special assessments for new construction are still in the process of being pursued.)

City Proposal Not Only Extends The Sales By 10 Years, But Also Expands The Scope Beyond Arterial Streets

Getting back the current proposal presented in December 2025, by the city staff’s own presentation they intend to use the half-cent sales tax (if voters approve the renewal) for more than just arterial streets that everyone can agree should not be a burden only for local tax taxpayers with property nearby.

On December 20th, 2025 The Bismarck Tribune wrote about this presentation:

The proposed project list would include projects from the current tax that have not been completed, along with an expanded list that includes mainly arterials, but also some collector and local roadways, Schell said. Arterial roads are large main roads that facilitate travel between destinations within a city. Local roads are low-traffic streets primarily used to access property. Collectors are roadways that connect local roads to arterials. Much of the proposed project list focuses on the north side of town. The 57th Avenue corridor could see the most improvements, with the proposal identifying potential funding for projects stretching from Centennial Road across town to River Road. Funding could also be used to expand State Street to six lanes between Calgary Avenue and 71st Avenue Northeast. […] Bismarck resident Dustin Gawrylow cautioned the city against expanding the scope of the tax to include local and collector roads. Instead, he suggested the city should stick to the tax’s original intent or commit to a longer process if it wants to broaden its scope. “I’m afraid that you’re kind of opening up yourself up as a city to trouble of trying to completely change things,” he said. “Because you can’t really sell this proposal as an extension of the old. This is a different concept.”

What Should Happen?

As someone that has been heavily involved with this process, both from the outside as a critic and on the inside as a member of the Special Assessment Task Force AND the Joint Infrastructure and Special Assessment Task Force (when the two entities were merged) I think that the Bismarck City Commission has two options:

Cull the new list down drastically to only include the types of projects that would have been approved by the original Infrastructure Task Force, and only extend the the half-cent sales tax to pay for those projects. Convene a new Infrastructure Task Force to examine whether the stakeholders that supported the half-cent sales tax in the first place are supportive of the idea that it should be spread out and diluted among many more projects that may be more controversial as to their citywide benefit.

If the Bismarck City Commission chooses Option #1, they could probably get a ballot measure passed in 2026 to extend but not expand the collection and use of the half half-cent sales tax.

If the Bismarck City Commission choose Option #2, it will likely be an uphill battle and may not be able to get the widespread support it needs in 2026 and would likely end up kicking the issue down the road to 2028 when the half-cent sales tax actually expires.

The City Commission will have to decide, in an election year when two commissioners and the mayor are up for re-election whether they want to expand a tax that had previous widespread support - or whether the better/safer option is to simply extend the status quo and take the path of least resistance.

