Last month, we launched a readers survey regarding the 2026 Ballot Measures that North Dakotans will be asked to vote on by the state legislature and we gave paid subscribers a sneak preview of those results. (Keep in mind these results are not scientific and readers of this newsletter are better informed on these issues than the general population, especially this early in the election cycle.)

June 2026 Measure 1 - Single-Subject Rule

In June 2026, the voters of North Dakota will decide on whether to approve or reject a new constitutional amendment that reads as follows (underlined text is new text being added):

This was one of the provisions in 2024’s Measure 2 that was defeated by the voters.

This time around, instead of piling a half-dozen changes to the initiated measure process into one big amendment, the legislature decided to break it down into smaller components under the theory that each piece may have a better shot of breaking through to voter than a long and complicated ballot measure like Measure 2 in 2024.

June 2026’s Measure 1 was placed on the ballot by the legislature using Senate Concurrent Resolution (SCR) 4007.

During the committee work on SCR 4007 the primary critique was not that ballot measures should not be more simple and shorter - they actually should be, especially constitutional measures. Rather, the primary critique was that this approach is not well define is open to potential abuse.

In my testimony, I suggested:

1. Require determination of “single-subject” to occur BEFORE approval to circulate.

*Letting signatures be collected prior to ruling would lead to weaponization. 2. Add “functionally related and germane” clause. (Source: Nevada version of rule) 3. Require the legislature to provide guidance prior to SecState enforcement. 4. Ensure that enforcement is the same as it would be on legislative actions for fairness. 5. Create an easy and fast appeals process for sponsoring committees.

The committee did make sure this process happens BEFORE the committee circulates petitions for signatures.

They DID NOT however tighten up the language or provide guidance on how the Secretary of State will enforce this. In theory, if the voters approve June 2026’s Measure 1, the legislature can do that defining in North Dakota Century Code statute - but that is essentially a “you have to pass it to know what is in it” situation.

In 2024, I wrote extensively on the pitfalls of this approach to leaving the definitions open-ended and entirely open to interpretation and/or selective enforcement.

November 2025 Survey Results

Getting to the survey results, the concept of restricting ballot measures to a single-subject does sound good and initially supported.

With 105 readers responding, 56.2% oppose the concept of a rule to restrict constitutional ballot measures to a single subject.

However, once it is pointed out that it is not well defined, the concerns start to seep through as 70.9% of respondents are concerned with the lack of definition:

When asked whether you trust the legislature to define single subject after this ballot measure is passed, 82.4% say they do not:

Measure 1 on the June 2026 ballot has a Nancy Pelosi-style “we have to pass it, to know what is in it” problem. Either it is an open-ended power-grab that gives the Secretary of State absolute discretion on how to define a single-subject, or it gives the legislature the power to define it after the fact.

If legislators wanted to improve the chances of this measure, they would pass a trigger law that would kick in if the voters say yes to this measure.

November 2026 Measure 2 - 60% Threshold

In November 2026, the voters of North Dakota will decide on whether to approve or reject a new constitutional amendment that reads as follows (underlined text is new text being added):

November 2026’s Measure 2 was created by Senate Concurrent Resolution (SCR) 3003.

It is very simple: going forward, all changes to the constitution will require a 60% majority rather than a simple-majority.

The goal is just as straight forward: making it more difficult to change the constitution. Supporters of this viewpoint say that it is because they want to protect the constitution by making it hard for The People to make changes to the constitution.

November 2025 Survey Results

Getting to the survey results, the concept of flatly making it harder for The People to use the powers reserved to the people to alter the constitution is less popular than the “single-subject” rule.

Measure 2 on the November 2026 ballot is more cut and dry - and there is more initial opposition with 65.4% of readers (104 respondents) opposing the measure.

When respondents are given examples of issues (presumably that they would like to see action taken on) their concerns grow even stronger:

When readers are given specific issues they care about that a 60% Threshold will get in the way of addressing, 70.5% oppose the measure.

Finally, when asked which issue concerns you more “both” jumps up to 60%. This might explain why the legislature split the two ballot measures - because they knew there would be a compounding effect if the questions appeared together and it would more obvious what they were trying to do.

Again, this is not a scientific survey as those who read articles by the North Dakota Watchdog Network are going to be more educated on issues - especially this one.

Other organizations have been and will be doing polling on these issues, and by putting two measures on the ballot the legislature has ensured a much longer campaign season with regard to these measures.

Legislators have been pushing these changes for many years, and they are banking on the public being tired of the fight and just giving into the changes.

If you care to chime in, or volunteer to help educate the public, please consider doing so!

