Tune in at AM790 on your radio, or click the Listen Live button at KFGO.com.

If Joel opens the phone lines call in at (701) 237-5948.

Statewide Candidates RSVP To Attend Townhalls

For those in Fargo this evening, consider attending the Townhall this evening at the downtown library.

So far State Supreme Court Justice Jerod Tufte (running for re-election), Democratic Candidate for U.S. House Trygve Hammer, Democratic Candidate for Agriculture Commissioner Vern Thompson, and Democratic Candidate for Public Service Commissioner John Pederson have let me know they intend to be there. Several local legislators and candidates from both parties have indicated they will also try to attend.

Bismarck’s Townhall will be Thursday, and I have received similar indications of interest, as well as from some of the candidates from Burleigh County.

These are intended to be citizen-centric events where candidate will respond to the concerns of the citizens rather than simply showing up to give stump speeches.

So citizens: SHOW UP! :-)

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