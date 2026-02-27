***Tune in this afternoon (Friday, February 27th, 2026 at 3pm) to KFYR Radio in Bismarck on AM550 to hear a discussion about the following issue. We will take calls at 701-258-0550, and the opposition to this ordinance has been offered a chance to send someone to the studio is afternoon as we will have a supporting landowner in studio.***

In recent years, Burleigh County has taken a hard stand for the property rights of its residents on the issue of the CO2 pipeline. Now, the county commission is seeking to do something radical on another long standing issue.

The issue of landowner relations and recreational vehicle enthusiasts using ditches as their trails is as old and messy of a conflict as the issue of landowners and posted land is to hunting. (Prior to this week, I did not have much background on this issues as I am not a rural landowner and I am not an OHV users. So I have been researching the issue assisted by using Google Gemini AI, with particular emphasis on how other states tackle this issue as you will read below.)

In recent years, two separate legal actions have taken place to facilitate a change in the dynamic between landowners and OHV (Off-Highway Vehicle) users:

To the second item, when the issue of ordinance power was discussed by the 2022 Burleigh County Home Rule Charter Commission, the issue of ditches and off roading was one of the primary triggering issues for the entire discussion.

2026 Proposed Ordinance Text and Legal Support (According to the Burleigh County States Attorney)

In the packet for the March 2nd, 2026 Burleigh County Commission meeting, Burleigh County States Attorney Julie Lawyer outlines the county commission’s options revolving around the draft language for a ordinance to address the OHV (Off-High Vehicle) issue:

2026 03 02 Meeting Agenda Packet 1.13MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The proposed ordinance itself is fairly detailed:

In the process of digging up information on this issue I discovering how differently North Dakota currently is from some other states on this issue.

Burleigh County’s proposed ordinance appears to most-closely resemble the rules in Idaho described as the “established highway doctrine”:

Google Gemini AI Generated Summary: Idaho uses a strict definition of where motorized vehicles belong. While other states may allow ATVs to “roam” the ditch, Idaho restricts them to specific surfaces. Definition: An “established roadway” is defined as a road built, maintained, or designated for travel by full-sized automobiles.

Functional Exclusion: Because the typical roadside ditch is not “capable of being traveled by full-sized automobiles,” it does not meet the legal standard for a motorized path. This effectively criminalizes the act of riding in the ditch for transit, regardless of whether the rider is hunting or simply recreating.

Montana’s laws are also quite restrictive:

Google Gemini AI Generated Summary: Under MCA 23-2-824, motorized recreation on public roads and their associated shoulders is highly restricted: Permission Requirement: OHV operation is permitted on the roadway or shoulder only if the operator has received specific permission from the board of county commissioners (for county roads) or the state highway patrol (for all other highways).

Established Routes: State guidance directs OHV users to stay on “designated routes” identified on Motor Vehicle Use Maps. Cross-country travel, which includes riding in unmaintained ditch bottoms, is generally prohibited.

Exclusion of Ditch Bottoms: While North Dakota Administrative Code 37-04-01-03 explicitly opens ditch bottoms to licensed riders, Montana has no equivalent statewide “ditch-bottom” permission. Transit is restricted to the improved surface or designated trails. Self-Government (Home Rule) Powers Montana’s Constitution (Article XI, Section 6) grants broad Self-Government Powers to local units that adopt a charter. Broad Authority: A local government with self-government powers may exercise any power not prohibited by the constitution, law, or its own charter. This allows Montana counties to pass ordinances that are significantly more restrictive than state defaults regarding where vehicles can travel.

Liberal Construction: Montana law requires that these local powers be “liberally construed,” meaning any doubt about a county’s authority to regulate its ditches is

Based on the legal framework of North Dakota and the comparative research of neighboring states, Burleigh County’s proposed Ordinance No. 26-01 represents a significant pivot from the “moderate baseline” of North Dakota law toward a highly restrictive model.

By utilizing the powers granted in the August 2025 legislative expansion (HB 1346), this proposal effectively moves Burleigh County’s right-of-way (ROW) management closer to the exclusionary models seen in Idaho and Montana.

Google Gemini AI Generated Summary: Shift from Permissive to Prohibitive Ditch Use The most striking feature of the proposal is Section 4(3), which states: “An individual may not operate an OHV on the shoulder, bottom of ditch or slope of any road, street, or highway.” Departure from Baseline: This is a direct reversal of the statewide default established in North Dakota Administrative Code 37-04-01-03, which specifically allows licensed operators to use ditch bottoms and back-slopes.

The “Idaho Effect”: By banning travel in the ditch bottom, Burleigh County is adopting a standard nearly identical to Idaho’s “Established Roadway” rule, where travel is restricted to the maintained road surface only. Utilization of HB 1346 and Home Rule The proposal is legally anchored by the March 2025 passage of House Bill 1346, which amended N.D.C.C. § 39-29-08(4). New Prohibitive Power: Before this change, North Dakota counties generally lacked the authority to issue blanket prohibitions on ditch riding. The new state law specifically added the word “prohibit” to the county’s regulatory toolkit.

Home Rule Supersession: As a Home Rule county, Burleigh is exercising its right to let local ordinances supersede conflicting state laws in “county matters”. This allows the county to be more restrictive than the state baseline regarding equipment and operator age. Increased Operator and Equipment Restrictions The proposal introduces standards that are more stringent than the general North Dakota Century Code: Age and Licensing: While state law allows 12-to-16-year-olds to operate OHVs with a safety certificate, Section 6 of the proposal requires all operators to be at least 16 years old and possess a valid driver’s license to use any County ROW.

Equipment Mandates: Section 5 adds a long list of required equipment not found in the standard state OHV requirements, including turn signals, seat belts for all occupants, a factory-installed roll cage (for Class III), and a motor of at least 550cc.

Width Restrictions: Section 3(3)(d) contains a highly restrictive provision: “Only an OHV with a minimum width of 50 inches... may be operated on Burleigh County Roads.” Because many standard Class I ATVs are under 50 inches wide, this provision effectively bans a large segment of traditional recreational vehicles from the county road system. Jurisdictional Boundaries: The “Exclusive” Limit The State’s Attorney memorandum correctly identifies that these restrictions apply only to areas under the county’s “exclusive jurisdiction”. State Highways: The ordinance cannot ban OHVs from the ditches of state-managed highways (like Highway 83), where NDDOT rules permitting ditch-bottom travel still apply.

Township Conflicts: In North Dakota, organized civil townships have significant autonomy. Under Home Rule law, a county ordinance generally cannot diminish the authority of a township board without their consent. This may create a “checkerboard” of legality if some townships choose not to adopt the county’s restrictive stance.

User Groups Fight Back

On February 17th, the commission got a taste of what to expect from this fight when the user groups testified during a 4+ hour meeting on the initiated proposal (see video).

Local dealerships have also started to encourage their customers to get involved, including calling into this afternoon’s radio show:

Conclusions

This is obviously a hotly contested issue.

North Dakota has historically had a very communalist approach (related to, but not to be confused with communism) to using ditches attached to private property. In fact, it may be one of the strongest areas where historically North Dakota has NOT protected private property rights all that strongly.

Burleigh County, like with many issues, is playing a trailblazer role on utilizing recent changes to state law. It is likely that most if not all counties in North Dakota will be observing this particular effort.

