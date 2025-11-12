During the 2025 legislative session, Senate Bill 2180 was passed establishing that every public entity at public meetings must allow for public comment within some guidelines:

It was done because not all entities were setting aside public comment periods outside of agenda items where other laws require public input.

An article in the Fargo Forum yesterday is raising a lot of eyebrows on this issue:

In the final minute of Monday’s nearly three-hour City Commission meeting, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney made the announcement. “There’s been a lot of communication by the commissioners about public comments. At times, public comments, and one of the difficulties we have is sometimes things are said that we really cannot take back by the speaker. Starting the next meeting and Nov. 24, we’ll make a change on the broadcasting public comments at the end of our meeting agenda,” Mahoney said. This means public comment will continue, but it won’t be broadcast on city platforms. There was no further discussion.

Typically, efforts to limit the recording and broadcasting of public discussions are made under the premise that doing so promotes “grandstanding”. This was the excuse given as to why legislative committees in North Dakota were not being recorded and put on the internet prior COVID forcing that to happen.

Not allowing the public to see public comment online or through the city’s broadcast channels is a step backwards.

When used appropriately, part of the purpose of public comment is for citizens to alert other citizens of things of what is going on that even the governing body might not know about.

The Forum article goes on to quote Jack MacDonald, who has long been a protector of government transparency:

“When people want to see these recordings, they’re not going to see the whole meeting. They’re not going to see what went on during that meeting,” said Jack McDonald, attorney for the North Dakota Broadcasters Association. McDonald said that while the move is legal, it raises concerns about transparency and goes against the spirit of North Dakota’s open meeting laws. “Let the public decide. That’s why we have open meetings and open records laws, so the public can see what goes on and make their own decisions about things. It’s just not right. It’s not a good move at all. I have no idea why they’re doing it,” McDonald said. City Council, all broadcast public comments. The decision to not broadcast them leaves Fargo as the exception across the region. For example, in the past year, a group of Fargo residents called on city leaders to reconsider how they structure city government. That has since evolved into an ongoing petition to change Fargo’s government into a ward system. Those remarks were made during the public comment period at commission meetings. If those meetings happened with the current proposed changes, residents wouldn’t have been able to hear them unless they attended in person.

If Fargo does not reverse its decision, the legislature will need to take up whether public comment itself should be made part of the public record and easily accessible by the public.

One could also claim that turning off the video or editing the video is a form of direct government censorship since the city controls the recording and the hosting of the records.

