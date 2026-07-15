(Disclaimer: The following is political analysis of a legal issue from the standpoint of a non-lawyer who knows how to use Google and should not be misconstrued as legal advice. - Dustin Gawrylow)

Yesterday, the North Dakota Monitor published an article which is sure to generate a lot of debate next legislative session regarding the role of the North Dakota Public Service Commission:

An attorney for North Dakota’s Public Service Commission said Tuesday that the agency can’t consider public safety when issuing a pipeline permit. Attorney Zachary Pelham said while the commission must consider public welfare, that doesn’t include safety. “Welfare and safety are two distinct things,” Pelham said during a hearing on a dispute over the permit for the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline. Two counties and a group of landowners have sued the Public Service Commission and Summit over what attorneys said were flaws in the permit approval process. The lawsuit seeks to rescind the permit and send the application back to the PSC for further review. […] Attorney Steve Leibel said the plume model was relevant for another reason — it would help determine if setbacks passed by Burleigh and Emmons counties could be considered reasonable. Those setbacks — a minimum distance that must be between a pipeline and a residence — are another basis for the permit appeal. But Pelham said safety was strictly a federal issue. That led Lofgren to ask Pelham, “If the PSC doesn’t have any authority to direct where a pipeline goes or that it’s safe, what role does the PSC have in regulating a pipeline?”

It is a fascinating and puzzling position for the State and the PSC to take that the state has no role in safety issues, considering the Federal Government itself says state and local governments do have a role.

Back in September 2023, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) which is under the Department of Transportation, issued a memo to the private companies pushing CO2 pipelines.

Phmsa Letters To Wolf Carbon, Summit, And Navigator Clarifying Federal, State, And Local Government Pipeline Authorities 655KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In that memo, the federal government outlined the role of state and local governments in pipeline safety:

PHMSA has a map on their website showing what states participate:

To that end, the PSC has an entire section of their website dedicated to pipeline safety:

A quick look at the North Dakota Century Code itself, Title 49 covers the Public Service Commission:

49-04-01 states that:

“Public utility to provide adequate service. Every public utility shall furnish, provide, and maintain such service, instrumentalities, equipment, and facilities as shall promote the safety, health, comfort, and convenience of its patrons, employees, and the public, and as shall be in all respects adequate, convenient, just, and reasonable, and without any unjust discrimination or preference.”

Because Summit Carbon Solutions was claiming “Common Carrier Status” that means they believed they were a “utility”.

N.D.C.C. 49-04-01 lists “safety” specifically are one area that the public utilities, regulated by the Public Service Commission, are responsible for if something happens.

Common sense (not attorney sense) dictates that if the PSC cannot deal with safety, then it cannot enforce the law the legislature has previously passed.

The PSC’s attorney argues that “welfare and safety are two distinct things” and that the commission’s duty to protect public welfare does not encompass public safety. This defies both standard legal definitions and the explicit language of North Dakota law.

In N.D.C.C 49-22-02 the Legislative Assembly explicitly states that:

“The legislative assembly hereby declares it to be the policy of this state to site energy conversion facilities and to route transmission facilities in an orderly manner compatible with environmental preservation and the efficient use of resources. In accordance with this policy, sites and routes shall be chosen which minimize adverse human and environmental impact while ensuring continuing system reliability and integrity and ensuring that energy needs are met and fulfilled in an orderly and timely fashion.”

What is “adverse human impact” if not a reference to safety?

In a 2010 Powerpoint presentation regarding pipeline jurisdiction, the PSC explicitly states it does have jurisdiction over safety (Page 15-16):

Ndpa Webinar Slides 10 14 2010 3.14MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It sounds like the PSC is trying to have it both ways selectively when it wants to exercise the jurisdiction or not. The PSC lawyer’s narrow interpretation of “welfare” represents a severe abdication of its statutory obligation under North Dakota law.

The court should find that while the PSC cannot rewrite federal construction standards, it must consider public safety risks as a primary factor when evaluating whether a specific geographic route minimizes adverse human impact.

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