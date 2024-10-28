It is getting down to crunch time to protect the “Powers Reserved To The People” by the North Dakota Constitution.

As we get closer to the end of the election cycle, we are hitting the silly season where wild claims are being made - some are honest mistakes and some, not so much.

In the last week, one case of the more “honest mistake” variety has been the claim that the opposition to Measure #2 has spent $2.7 million against it - a claim that was made by Fargo Forum Columnist Rob Port last week.

This claim came from a mis-reading and mis-calculation of the campaign finance disclosure report.

That headline has since been corrected.

In fairness to Rob, the Secretary of State’s disclosure reporting is not well presented and can be misleading if a person does not know how the system works. (Side Note: This is a case against the idea of giving the Secretary of State unilateral and undefined authority to make rulings on initiated constitutional measures - as Measure #2 does!)

Also, to clarify, these big dollars are NOT associated with the effort Former Governor Ed Schafer and myself are working on. Our effort is a barebones one - the largest contribution to the work we are doing has been the committee promoting Measure #5’s legalization of marijuana.

The Measure #5 committee wanted to show their support to the process they are using to promote their issue. These funds have allowed me to travel the state campaigning against Measure #2 without dipping into North Dakota Watchdog Network funds.

(Full Disclosure: I have privately - outside of my work for the North Dakota Watchdog Network - been contracted to consult the Measure #5 committee.)

The following is a compilation of media coverage on Measure #2 as well as the other measures on the November ballot, depending on which flavor of media you prefer:

Video: BEK TV - Ladies of Another View (October 21st, 2024)

Audio: WDAY-Radio - The Jay Thomas Show (October 22nd, 2024)

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Audio: KFGO-Radio - Afternoons With Tyler Axness (October 21st, 2024)

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Measure 2 Reflects Distrust Of Voters

Should the Republican legislators continuously, year after year, give their own voters opportunities to vote to diminish the powers reserved to the people by the constitution? That is what will be in front of voters with regard to Measure 2 on the November ballot.

Last week, the Secretary of State issued the final “ballot language” that voters will see when they go to the polls on November 5th (or in the 40 days prior with early and mail-in voting).

It’s one of the most complicated and convoluted ballot language I have ever seen produced by the Secretary of State’s office.

What Does November 2024’s Measure #2 Do?

The official language of Measure #2 can be found here: https://www.sos.nd.gov/sites/www/files/documents/services/leg-bills/2023-68/senate-res/4013.pdf

Major Provisions

Open-ended “Single-subject” clause “determined by the Secretary of State”. Places in the constitution the current statutory requirement that collectors be qualified electors. Increases constitutional measure signature requirement from 4% to 5%. Simple-majority vote in both Primary and General election.

Minor Provisions

Adds the word “qualified” before “electors” in sections. Changes “shall(s)” to “must”. Changes “post office” to “residential”.

Primary Objections:

Allowing the Secretary of State unilateral discretion on the definition of “single-subject” with no legislative intent or statutory guidance is dangerous. Analysis: Considering the Legislature was found to be unable to follow their own single subject rule for decades on the OMB budget and just got called out for it in 2023, it is unreasonable for citizens to be held to a higher standard than the legislature.

Requiring two separate votes challenges the idea of one-person one-vote. Analysis: This will cause measure campaigns to be more expensive not less and they will have to run two-campaigns for longer.

Who proposed and voted to put Measure 2 on the ballot?

As stated above, Measure 2 is the result of SCR 4013 during the 2023 legislative session. The prime sponsors were: Senator Janne Myrdal (R-Edinburg), Senate Majority Leader David Hogue (R-Minot), House Majority Leader Mike Lefor (R-Dickinson), and Representative Clare Cory (R-Grand Forks).

The resolution went through several iterations before reaching its current and final format.

In its final format, it pass the Senate by a vote of 44-3 with only Senators Jeff Magrum (R-Hazelton), Tim Mathern (D-Fargo), and Merrill Peipkorn (D-Fargo) voting NO.

On the House side, it was passed by a vote of 77-18 with the following 18 House members voting not to make it harder for citizens to have a say in their state government: Rep. Larry Bellew (R-Minot), Josh Boschee (D-Fargo); Jayme Davis (D-Rolette); Gretchen Dobervich (D-Fargo); Lisa Finley-DeVille (D-New Town); LaurieBeth Hager (D-Fargo); Karla Rose Hanson (D-Fargo); Donna Henderson (R-Calvin); Zachary Ista (D-Grand Forks); Alisa Mitskog (D-Wahpeton); Corey Mock (D-Grand Forks); Nico Rios (R-Williston); Matt Ruby (R-Minot), May Schneider (D-Fargo); Randy Schobinger (R-Minot); Kelby Timmons (Watford City); Nathan Toman (R-Mandan); Steve Vetter (R-Grand Forks).

As you can see by this list, Democrats and some of the most conservative Republicans voted NO on SCR 4013 in its final version.

This is a result of the fact that so many Republicans, even some of the other most conservative Republicans, believe that the out of state money that comes in on some of the measures in last decade or so justify making things more difficult for their own voters who do not have vast bankrolls.

This concern about the out of state money should be focused on addressing the campaign finance aspects of the situation. But when given the chance to address the campaign finance aspects, the legislature has resoundingly rejected any efforts in that realm.

Instead, many legislators believe that making initiated measures harder will deter the “big money”. When in reality, it is probably the opposite. The “big money” will still come to North Dakota, but the little guys with no money will flounder when they try to influence their government.

The initiative process gives a voice and power to the public. It allows them to place proposed laws and constitutional measures on the ballot if they collect enough signatures. There are safeguards built into the system - called The Voters - the very same voters that have put their trust in to electing and building the Republican Super-Duper-Majority.

Will Legislators Ever Respect The Constitutional “Powers Reserved To The People”?

Every 2-4 years when the legislature gives the voters a chance to vote away their own rights, a fundamental question pops up: does North Dakota’s constitution even matter?

Article III of the North Dakota State Constitution is literally titled “Powers Reserved To The People”. There seems to be a perpetual disagreement on what the word “reserved” means. Most legislators seem to think that they get to decide to what extent “the powers reserved to the people” exist.

Someday, this problems will be addressed, perhaps with another attempt at what was started in 2019 but not finished.

Article III’s “powers reserved to the people” is also an extension of Article I of North Dakota’s constitution is titled “Declaration of Rights”.

Article I Section 2. All political power is inherent in the people. Government is instituted for the protection, security and benefit of the people, and they have a right to alter or reform the same whenever the public good may require. Article I Section 5. The citizens have a right, in a peaceable manner, to assemble together for the common good, and to apply to those invested with the powers of government for the redress of grievances, or for other proper purposes, by petition, address or remonstrance.

In an ideal world, our elected representatives would simply respect the fact their voters set the terms and conditions by which they operate and leave the “Powers Reserved To The People” alone.

But as recent and extensive history has shown, every election that results in a ballot measure passing that legislators don’t like, results in another attack on the “Powers Reserved To The People”. The measures that legislators don’t like come from both sides of the ideological isle. Things like: the medical marijuana and Marsy’s Law in 2016, ethics commission in 2018, the attempted follow-up to the ethics commission in 2020, legislative term limits in 2022, and the latest attempt to abolish property taxes this year - are all examples of initiated measures that the legislature wish did not exist. Yet, the existence of these measures is a direct reflection of the legislature failing to address issues their own constituents are concerned about.

For more on this subject, you can listen to the discussion between Former Governor Ed Schafer, Joel Heitkamp, and myself:

Measure 2 Grants Undefined And Open-Ended Power To The Secretary of State

Section 2 of Measure 2 states: “An initiated measure may not embrace or be comprised of more than one subject, as determined by the secretary of state.”

That is repeated in Section 9 to apply to constitutional initiated measures in a slightly different way: “The petition may be circulated only by qualified electors. The proposed amendment may not embrace or be comprised of more than one subject, as determined by the secretary of state, and the secretary of state may not approve the initiative petition for circulation if the proposed amendment comprises more than one subject.”

Neither of these clauses actually define what a “subject” is, which is perpetual argument among lawyers involved in legislation.

In fact, the definition of “single-subject” was the basis of lawsuit that forced the legislature to go into special session to remedy the problems in the OMB budget.

This court case was exactly about how the legislature has not been able to follow their own mandate to maintain a single subject in each piece of legislation that they pass.

Back to Measure 2, the legislature decided not to define what this means directly, which leaves it up to the Secretary of State when approving petitions for circulation and leaves it up to the Supreme Court to define once the people have voted.

This lack of defining “single-subject” is why the North Dakota Watchdog Network will oppose Measure 2 in 2024, and why voters should vote NO on a measure that does not actually state or explain what it will and not will not prevent voters from voting on.

States With Single Subject Rules Have A History Of Abusing It, Against The Will Of The People

In 2020, South Dakota voters approved legalizing marijuana with 54% Yes vote.

Governor Kristi Noem sued to have the will of the people overturned via South Dakota’s “single subject rule” on ballot measures:

The South Dakota Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court's ruling that nullified a voter-passed amendment to the state constitution that would have legalized recreational marijuana use. Gov. Kristi Noem instigated the legal fight to strike down the amendment passed by voters in November. Though the Republican governor opposed marijuana legalization as a social ill, her administration's arguments in court centered on technical violations to the state constitution. The high court sided with those arguments in a 4-1 decision, ruling that the measure — Amendment A — would have violated the state's requirement that constitutional amendments deal with just one subject. "It is clear that Amendment A contains provisions embracing at least three separate subjects, each with distinct objects or purposes," Chief Justice Steven Jensen wrote in the majority opinion, which found recreational marijuana, medical marijuana and hemp each to be separate issues.

Would a normal person say that “recreational marijuana, medical marijuana, and hemp” to be three separate subjects? Probably not, but the lawyers and judges sure did.

These three issues are certainly under the same “topic” but “topic” and “subject” are different in the realm of lawyers.

This is just the most recent and geographically close case where “single-subject rule” was used to veto the will of the people after the people have voted in favor of something.

Legal Research Supports These Arguments

According to a legal white paper written at the University of Southern California School of Law written in 2010, the aggressive enforcement of “single-subject rules” has been a tool to veto the will of the people and prevent the people from even being able to vote on certain things.

The single subject rule, on the books in at least 14 states, requires that initiatives embrace only one subject. This paper studies the decisions of state judges in cases in which opponents of voter initiatives raised single subject claims. Courts used the rule to strike down or remove initiatives from voter consideration in at least 70 cases during the period 1997–2006 in five initiative states applying the rule. The single subject rule is controversial in part because the definition of a “single subject” is unclear and, as Daniel Lowenstein has argued, it is infinitely malleable in theory. As a result, courts have a great deal of discretion in single subject cases, unless the judges themselves put meaningful restraints on their interpretation of the rule. Because of the discretion inherent in deciding single subject challenges, critics have argued that the rule cannot be enforced in an objective manner and should not be used (Hasen, 2006; Campbell, 2001: 163), or, as Lowenstein (1983, 2002) argues, should be used only in a restrained manner. Defenders have responded that the rule is amenable to objective application and that in practice judges have not allowed their personal beliefs to influence their decisions.

Again, this paper is from 2010 lacks recent history, but in the 44-page document, it illustrates the problem with the enforcement and selective enforcement of the “single-subject rule”

Because “subjects” are chosen for convenience, notions of what forms a coherent subject in politics and legislation will depend in part on ideologies and “worldviews.” When judges apply the single subject rule aggressively, even if they seek to do so in accord with their sense of what the public understanding is, they will inevitably be exercising their own judgments in the most general way about what makes good political or policy sense. That is not to say that their single subject rule judgments will necessarily turn on whether they personally favor the proposals before them. But their judgments will necessarily reflect the way they have chosen to subjectively organize the world. (Lowenstein 2002: 47–48)

Single Subject Requires A Single Standard

The legislature should consider taking up the task of defining “single-subject” for itself and for citizens so that there is not an issue going forward. That would require drafting a new constitutional amendment defining “single-subject” and placing that in front of voters.

If the legislature cannot find a way to define “single-subject” in a way that is workable for itself, then it certainly should not be holding The People to a standard it cannot reach on its own.

And if that is the case - the legislature should consider rescinding SCR 4013 (2024 Measure 2) until it can define the law in a way that the legislature can live up to that is fair to The People.

Afterall, in a government by the people, for the people, and of the people, why should The People be held to a higher standard than the legislature itself when it comes to defining the framework of government?

Considering that the legislature could not abide by its own single-subject rule (the 2023 OMB budget was just the first time they got caught), it should not be demanding that citizens follow such a rule without defining what that rule is.

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Too Much Power In One Officials’ Hands

Beyond the lack of defining what a “single-subject” is, and the fact that the legislature cannot meet the standard, the other issue is the concept of putting all the power in the Secretary of States’ hands.

In other areas of Article III, the language directs the Secretary of State to consult with the Attorney General on these issues. But in the provisions of Measure 2, it cuts the Attorney General out of the process, and gives the Secretary of State sole discretion.

Why?

One answer is that by removing the legal analysis, the Secretary of State can make his/her decision on “gut feelings” rather than an actual legal rational.

When I have suggested this to legislators, they say that was not the intent.

If that is the case, the more simple conclusion is that the legislators that approve SCR 4013 just don’t know how the current process works and didn’t care to replicate the language to match other areas of the Article III of the constitution.

Measure 2 Itself Potentially Would Fail The “Single-Subject Rule”

Measure 2 itself is a complex ballot measure as illustrated by the language generated by the current Secretary of State.

By my count, there are 4 semi-colons within 2 sentences explaining what Measure 2 itself does. While each of these tackles the “topic” of initiated measures, are they all one subject, or is each action a subject.

An extremely aggressive enforcement the single subject rule could say there are 6 separate subjects in Measure 2:

The single-subject rule itself; Requiring measure sponsors be electors (which they already have to be); Requiring circulators be electors (which is already in Century Code, despite federal courts striking down that same law in South Dakota); Requiring residential addresses instead of mailing addresses; Increasing the signature requirement for constitutional measures from 4% to 5%; Requiring two separate votes of the people.

Are all these things “one subject” or “one topic” addressing six different subjects?

We don’t know because the “single-subject rule” is not defined.

Should only the Secretary of State make that decision, even though the Supreme Court had to get involved when the Legislature could not meet the standard?

Conclusions

Article III of the North Dakota Constitution is titled the “Powers Reserved the People”.

While the idea of a single subject rule may sound good, without defining it, the only thing is can do is hinder the ability of the people to use the rights the constitution reserves to them.

Measure 2 places arbitrary and undefined power in the hands of one non-lawyer state official to make legal determinations. This can easily be abused, as it has been in other states.

All 6 of the actions in Measure 2 are designed to make it harder for the people to exercise their rights - and will have no impact on the special interests that have millions and millions of dollars to work with.

Measure 2 punishes North Dakota residents without deep pockets due to the problems created by special interests with unlimited resources.

It is wrong for the legislature to continue to try to convince voters they should give up the rights reserved to the voters.

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