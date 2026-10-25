Prime Sponsor Of Measure 1 Said “No” To Fixing Out-Of-State Money Problem

The entire argument in favor of Measure 1 is based on fear of out-of-state money.

But when asked directly whether the legislature should address that issue directly, the prime sponsor of what became Measure 1 said “NO”.

Translation: they want the out-of-state money boogeyman.

As I wrote on Friday:

If You Want To Fix The Money, Let’s Fix The Money!

Whenever efforts are made to restrict North Dakota’s citizen initiative process—such as raising the constitutional approval threshold to 60%—supporters inevitably point to one bogeyman: out-of-state money They warn that deep-pocketed outside groups are buying their way onto our ballot and rewriting our constitution.

They aren’t wrong to be concerned about the money.

Where they are dead wrong is on the solution.

Raising the voting threshold does nothing to stop out-of-state dark money. In fact, it guarantees that more money will flood into North Dakota. When you raise the bar from a simple majority to 60%, you make campaigns vastly more expensive. The only groups that can afford a 60% threshold are out-of-state billionaires and entrenched corporate lobbies. Grassroots North Dakotans are simply priced out of their own government.

For years, conservatives were told to celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision. Yet looking back over the last decade, it is clear that Citizens United has been used far more effectively against grassroots conservatives than against liberals.

Why? Because grassroots conservatives are often victims of their own frugality—we don’t naturally like spending millions of dollars on political machinery. More importantly, grassroots conservatives in North Dakota are forced to fight a two-front war. On one side, we face well-funded out-of-state liberal activist networks. On the other side, we face the Republican establishment, corporate cronies, and lobbying group deploy massive war chests to protect government spending and “venture socialism”.

If the North Dakota Legislature genuinely wants to protect our constitution from outside money, it should stop attacking the voting rights of North Dakota citizens and start targeting the money itself.

North Dakota should take the lead in challenging federal campaign finance orthodoxy by asserting our 10th Amendment sovereignty. Under the 10th Amendment, North Dakota has the fundamental right to set the rules for how our state laws and state constitution are amended.

The centerpiece of that reform should be a simple, common-sense rule: a Dollar-for-Dollar Match Requirement. For every $1 a ballot measure committee raises from out-of-state sources, it must raise at least $1 from in-state North Dakota residents.

This was first proposed by Senate Bill 2336 in the 2017 Legislative Session by a very diverse group of legislators:

That bill only got 5 votes in the Senate.

If an outside group wants to spend $2 million in North Dakota, they should have to prove enough local buy-in to raise $2 million from actual North Dakotans. That single reform would instantly level the playing field, protect our grassroots pressure-relief valve, and ensure North Dakota’s future is decided by the people who actually live and pay taxes here—without surrendering our constitutional rights to the political establishment.

Another idea that would help reduce the need for money on the petition signature gathering side is an idea proposed in the 2023 Legislative Session:

That idea was also supported by a diverse group of Republican legislators:

But it only got 29 votes in the House.

Conclusions

While there are some voices that would have you believe Measure 1 protects North Dakota against out-of-state financial interests, as someone involved with the paid political side of politics, and who interacts with both sides of the aisle on this an other issues, I can tell you that is not the case.

There have been efforts to address the money problem - but they have gone nowhere due to the fear of a federal lawsuit challenging Citizens United.

If those who falsely tell you Measure 1 will fix the out-of-state money problem also failed to support efforts to address that problem, you should ask yourself what this is really about.

And lastly, do not let any one single issue determine your vote. Measure 1 is about all issues, not just one or two issues.

Join Us In Fargo and Bismarck

Fargo Townhall

Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Fargo Downtown Main Library – Community Room

102 3rd St N, Fargo, ND 58102

Bismarck Townhall

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Bismarck Public Library – Downstairs Large Room

515 N 5th St, Bismarck, ND 58501

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