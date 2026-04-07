FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Watchdog Network has announced a second round of townhall meetings across Valley City, Edgeley, Fargo, and Bismarck to educate voters on significant constitutional measures appearing on the 2026 primary and general election ballots. This follows the previous round of event earlier in the winter.

Running from mid-April to the June Primary Election, the second round of the tour will feature Dustin Gawrylow, Managing Director of the North Dakota Watchdog Network. The events will provide a deep dive into three legislative referrals that could fundamentally change the state’s initiative process and term limit laws.

“2026 is going to be a pivotal year for the North Dakota Constitution,” said Gawrylow. “Between changes to how ballot measures work and a legislative re-write of the voters’ will on term limits, it is vital that the public understands exactly what they will be voting on this June and November.”

Statewide Topics to be discussed at all locations include:

Bismarck Events will cover the pending city measure to extend the half-cent sales tax (originally approved in 2018) and the potential shift from Special Assessments to a monthly street utility fee for maintenance.

Other topics may be discussed as time and interest allow at each site.

Townhall Schedule (more events to be added)

VALLEY CITY

Date: Saturday, April 11th

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: Sabir’s Dining and Lounge

Host: Valley City First Fridays

EDGELEY

Date: Monday, April 13th

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Edgeley National Guard Armory

Hosts: Concerns Citizens for Responsible Government

BISMARCK

Date: Tuesday, May 5th

Time: 6:00 PM (Burleigh County Commission Candidate Forum To Follow Short Discussion On Ballot Measures)

Location: Bismarck Public Library (Basement - Large Room)

Host: North Dakota Watchdog Network

FARGO

Date: Wednesday, May 6th

Time: 12:00 PM (Noon) - “Politics and a Plate” Monthly Lunch Meeting

Location: Avalon Event Center

Host: Cass County United Republican Committee of North Dakota

***details being finalized, registration link and ticket sale link to be distributed later by sponsoring organization***

BISMARCK

Date: Tuesday, June 2nd

Time: 6:00 PM (Pre-Election “Mixer”)

Location: Bismarck Public Library (Basement - Large Room)

Host: North Dakota Watchdog Network

Below are the promotional images that a few of the sponsoring groups have made for themselves:

If your organization (civic or political) would like to be a part of this schedule, please contact Dustin Gawrylow via email at dgawrylow@watchingnd.com.

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