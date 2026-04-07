Press Release: Statewide Townhall Series to Discuss Major 2026 Ballot Measures Continues
Group Announces Second Round Of Statewide Townhall Series to Discuss Major 2026 Ballot Measures
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Watchdog Network has announced a second round of townhall meetings across Valley City, Edgeley, Fargo, and Bismarck to educate voters on significant constitutional measures appearing on the 2026 primary and general election ballots. This follows the previous round of event earlier in the winter.
Running from mid-April to the June Primary Election, the second round of the tour will feature Dustin Gawrylow, Managing Director of the North Dakota Watchdog Network. The events will provide a deep dive into three legislative referrals that could fundamentally change the state’s initiative process and term limit laws.
“2026 is going to be a pivotal year for the North Dakota Constitution,” said Gawrylow. “Between changes to how ballot measures work and a legislative re-write of the voters’ will on term limits, it is vital that the public understands exactly what they will be voting on this June and November.”
Statewide Topics to be discussed at all locations include:
The Single-Subject Rule: A measure placed on the June 2026 ballot by the Legislature restricting the scope of constitutional initiatives (a similar provision was defeated as part of November 2024’s Measure 2).
The 60% Rule: A measure placed on the November 2026 ballot requiring a supermajority for constitutional amendments.
Term Limits Re-Write: A Legislative proposal placed on the November 2026 ballot that alters the term limits amendment approved by voters in 2022. (Note: The North Dakota Supreme Court is currently weighing whether to enforce the provision in November’s Measure 1 that prohibits the legislature from even proposing changes to term limits directly.)
Bismarck Events will cover the pending city measure to extend the half-cent sales tax (originally approved in 2018) and the potential shift from Special Assessments to a monthly street utility fee for maintenance.
Other topics may be discussed as time and interest allow at each site.
Townhall Schedule (more events to be added)
VALLEY CITY
Date: Saturday, April 11th
Time: 5:30 PM
Location: Sabir’s Dining and Lounge
Host: Valley City First Fridays
EDGELEY
Date: Monday, April 13th
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Edgeley National Guard Armory
Hosts: Concerns Citizens for Responsible Government
BISMARCK
Date: Tuesday, May 5th
Time: 6:00 PM (Burleigh County Commission Candidate Forum To Follow Short Discussion On Ballot Measures)
Location: Bismarck Public Library (Basement - Large Room)
Host: North Dakota Watchdog Network
FARGO
Date: Wednesday, May 6th
Time: 12:00 PM (Noon) - “Politics and a Plate” Monthly Lunch Meeting
Location: Avalon Event Center
Host: Cass County United Republican Committee of North Dakota
***details being finalized, registration link and ticket sale link to be distributed later by sponsoring organization***
BISMARCK
Date: Tuesday, June 2nd
Time: 6:00 PM (Pre-Election “Mixer”)
Location: Bismarck Public Library (Basement - Large Room)
Host: North Dakota Watchdog Network
Below are the promotional images that a few of the sponsoring groups have made for themselves: