North Dakota Watchdog Network Announces Statewide Townhall Series to Discuss Major 2026 Ballot Measures

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Watchdog Network has announced a series of townhall meetings across Bismarck, Fargo, and Minot to educate voters on significant constitutional measures appearing on the 2026 primary and general election ballots.

Running from late January through mid-February, the first wave of the tour will feature Dustin Gawrylow, Managing Director of the North Dakota Watchdog Network. The events will provide a deep dive into three legislative referrals that could fundamentally change the state’s initiative process and term limit laws.

“2026 is going to be a pivotal year for the North Dakota Constitution,” said Gawrylow. “Between changes to how ballot measures work and a legislative re-write of the voters’ will on term limits, it is vital that the public understands exactly what they will be voting on this June and November.”

Statewide Topics to be discussed at all locations include:

In addition to statewide issues, specific local governance topics will be addressed in Bismarck and Fargo.

Bismarck Events will cover the pending city measure to extend the half-cent sales tax (originally approved in 2018) and the potential shift from Special Assessments to a monthly street utility fee for maintenance.

Fargo Events may also cover the currently circulating citizen petition to reorganize the city commission into a wards system.

Other topics may be discussed as time and interest allow at each site.

Townhall Schedule

BISMARCK

Date: Thursday, January 29th, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Bismarck Public Library (Basement)

Host: North Dakota Watchdog Network

BISMARCK

Date: Monday, February 2nd, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Bismarck Kennedy Center

Hosts: North Dakota Kennedy Center and Dakota Resource Council

FARGO

Date: Thursday, February 5th, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Fargo Public Library (Community Room)

Host: North Dakota Watchdog Network

FARGO

Date: Friday, February 6th, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM (Noon)

Location: Sons of Norway

Host: League of Women Voters of the Red River Valley

MINOT

Date: Thursday, February 12th, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Badlands Restaurant (Event Room)

Host: North Central Republican Women

If your civic organization would like to be a part of this schedule, please contact Dustin Gawrylow via email at dgawrylow@watchingnd.com.

