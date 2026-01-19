Press Release: Statewide Townhall Series to Discuss Major 2026 Ballot Measures
The first wave of townhall meetings and speaking events for the 2026 election cycle to better educate the public on the ballot measures they will vote on in state and local elections is set.
North Dakota Watchdog Network Announces Statewide Townhall Series to Discuss Major 2026 Ballot Measures
BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Watchdog Network has announced a series of townhall meetings across Bismarck, Fargo, and Minot to educate voters on significant constitutional measures appearing on the 2026 primary and general election ballots.
Running from late January through mid-February, the first wave of the tour will feature Dustin Gawrylow, Managing Director of the North Dakota Watchdog Network. The events will provide a deep dive into three legislative referrals that could fundamentally change the state’s initiative process and term limit laws.
“2026 is going to be a pivotal year for the North Dakota Constitution,” said Gawrylow. “Between changes to how ballot measures work and a legislative re-write of the voters’ will on term limits, it is vital that the public understands exactly what they will be voting on this June and November.”
Statewide Topics to be discussed at all locations include:
The Single-Subject Rule: A measure placed on the June 2026 ballot by the Legislature restricting the scope of constitutional initiatives (a similar provision was defeated as part of November 2024’s Measure 2).
The 60% Rule: A measure placed on the November 2026 ballot requiring a supermajority for constitutional amendments.
Term Limits Re-Write: A Legislative proposal placed on the November 2026 ballot that alters the term limits amendment approved by voters in 2022.
In addition to statewide issues, specific local governance topics will be addressed in Bismarck and Fargo.
Bismarck Events will cover the pending city measure to extend the half-cent sales tax (originally approved in 2018) and the potential shift from Special Assessments to a monthly street utility fee for maintenance.
Fargo Events may also cover the currently circulating citizen petition to reorganize the city commission into a wards system.
Other topics may be discussed as time and interest allow at each site.
Townhall Schedule
BISMARCK
Date: Thursday, January 29th, 2026
Time: 6:30 PM
Location: Bismarck Public Library (Basement)
Host: North Dakota Watchdog Network
BISMARCK
Date: Monday, February 2nd, 2026
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Bismarck Kennedy Center
Hosts: North Dakota Kennedy Center and Dakota Resource Council
FARGO
Date: Thursday, February 5th, 2026
Time: 6:00 PM
Location: Fargo Public Library (Community Room)
Host: North Dakota Watchdog Network
FARGO
Date: Friday, February 6th, 2026
Time: 12:00 PM (Noon)
Location: Sons of Norway
Host: League of Women Voters of the Red River Valley
MINOT
Date: Thursday, February 12th, 2026
Time: 6:00 PM
Location: Badlands Restaurant (Event Room)
Host: North Central Republican Women
If your civic organization would like to be a part of this schedule, please contact Dustin Gawrylow via email at dgawrylow@watchingnd.com.
