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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

North Dakota Watchdog Network Announces “Final Free For All Townhall” Events in Fargo and Bismarck Ahead of November Election

Citizen-driven listening sessions flip the traditional candidate forum on its head: citizens speak, candidates listen.

BISMARCK & FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Watchdog Network has announced it will host two nonpartisan “Final Free For All Townhall” events in Fargo on Tuesday, October 27, and in Bismarck on Thursday, October 29.

Both sessions will run from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and are free and open to the public.

Departing from the traditional political debate or forum format, the “Final Free For All” events are structured as citizen-first listening mixers.

All incumbents (up for re-election or not) and candidates of all political affiliations running for federal, statewide, legislative, and local offices—as well as proponents and opponents of state and local ballot measures—are invited to attend.

Rather than delivering campaign stump speeches from a stage, attending candidates will be expected to listen to voters.

Members of the general public will have the opportunity to take the microphone for 3 to 5 minutes each to speak their minds directly to candidates and fellow community members.

In addition, attendees can converse one-on-one with candidates after the group session has completed.

Key discussions during both sessions will focus heavily on the initiatives appearing on the November ballot (both state and local to the cities of the events), as well as policy priorities and potential legislation heading into the 2027 North Dakota legislative session.

Event Details:

Fargo Townhall

Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Fargo Downtown Main Library – Community Room 102 3rd St N, Fargo, ND 58102

Bismarck Townhall

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Bismarck Public Library – Downstairs Large Room 515 N 5th St, Bismarck, ND 58501

Admission: Free and open to all members of the public, media, and candidates. No advance registration is required to attend.

Candidates, ballot measure committee representatives, and citizens seeking more information or wishing to RSVP are encouraged to contact Dustin Gawrylow at dgawrylow@watchingnd.com.

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