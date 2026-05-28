Preliminary Memo On Data Center Policy Activism
Emmons County was pro-active on the CO2 pipeline battlefront, now their citizens are looking at how to prepare for the data center situation - before a project is officially announced.
Over the last couple years, I’ve written about the challenges that data centers will present to North Dakota:
I’ve written about how executive branch policies and legislative branch inactions are interfering with the ability for the state to help local citizens and local government mitigate the impacts of this new industry:
I have also urged local governm…
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