(Watchdog Note: The following is commentary and analysis of reporting done by Rob Port and Forum Communications. Any omissions of facts are the responsibility of Rob Port and Forum Communications. I have not fact-checked the article written by Rob Port, so any disagreements with the reporting of facts should be taken up with Rob Port and Forum Communications. This is an article that regardless of your view of Rob Port is worth a full read.)

The theme over the last couple weeks has been “disclosure,” and yesterday we were treated to a big story uncovered by Rob Port regarding North Dakota Department of Commerce Commissioner (and Tammy Miller’s pick as her lieutenant governor Josh Teigen’s conflicts of interest. Teigen declared and remedied himself of the conflict before it became an issue, but it’s another illustration of the moral hazard created when state government tries to act like a venture capital fund.

According to the Forum article:

North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Josh Teigen is the registered agent for a company acting as landlord for two other companies that received millions in government-backed loans from a Commerce Department program to relocate from Minnesota to North Dakota, according to public documents. Teigen's father also serves on the board of directors for one of the companies in which Teigen himself says he was invested. Josh Teigen also has an interest in a separate company that has managed the property.

Teigen says he reported the conflict of interest and recused himself from the decision making process.

On Feb. 19, 2020, Teigen, then the head of investments and innovation at the Commerce Department, announced $5 million in funding from North Dakota's LIFT (Legacy Investment For Technology) Fund. Among the recipients was Access Point Technologies, a medical device company based in Rogers, Minnesota. The funding was to help Access Point "open a facility in Fargo," a press release from the department stated. “The LIFT recipients exemplify innovative businesses that will help solidify our state as a leader in technology," Teigen is quoted as saying in that release. Access Point would receive another $750,000 in LIFT funding on Nov. 17, 2021, according to Commerce Department spokesperson Kim Schmidt, but was denied a third round of funding for another $750,000 on Sept. 20, 2023. According to Access Point's website, Teigen's father, Corey Teigen, is the chief medical officer for the company and a board member. Josh Teigen has also told me that he was an investor in Access Point at the time the company received its first LIFT loan. The connections don't stop there. On Sept. 29, 2020, a limited liability company called Tundra Moose made an initial filing with the North Dakota Secretary of State's Office. Josh Teigen is currently listed as the registered agent for this company. According to a commercial property sales database maintained by Cass County, Tundra Moose, LLC, purchased commercial property at 9775 Industrial Dr. #401 in Horace, just a short distance outside Fargo. Cass County property tax records indicate that Tundra Moose, LLC, is currently the owner of the property at that address.

Rob Port looked into this Horace property and found that it was closed, he called:

Access Point's offices in Minnesota and spoke with Lucas Peine, who identified himself as the head of accounting and finance for Access Point. He indicated that the Horace location was closed earlier this year. "That location unfortunately had to shut down at the very start of 2024," he said, citing "cash reasons."

Rob Port writes:

Peine's timeline indicates that Access Point stopped operating at the Horace facility just months after the company was denied a third round of funding from the LIFT program.

Rob’s article goes on to explain how another company named TheraTec also was located at this building in Horace.

On March 23, 2022, the LIFT Committee announced $1 million in funding to a company called TheraTec, described in a Commerce Department press release as "a medical software company that specializes in musculoskeletal rehabilitation." The purpose of the funding was to "set up a North Dakota office and hire locally," the release stated.

The whole article is worth a read at the Fargo Forum’s website.

Does Recusing Ones’ Self From The Decision Making Process Prevent An Inside-Track Entirely?

It is obviously good and proper for a government official to remove themselves from the decision making process in things such as this.

However, just because someone is not casting a vote, does not prevent that person from giving advice to those running a company - especially a family company.

In fact, recusing ones-self may actually make it easier for that person to help the company navigate the process to approval. Advising a company on how to gain approval is probably more valuable than the single vote of approval by the governing body.

There is no evidence that Teigen did guide his family companies though the process, and Rob Port’s reporting does not indicate that happen either, so this is not an accusation or implication against Teigen specifically.

It is yet another inherent moral hazard of creating taxpayer funded government programs - whether they are subsidized loans or outright grants - that creates opportunity for abuse whether it happens or not.

The legislature or ethics commission should establish rules on the types of advice government officials can give to companies pursuing government financing or government subsidies.

North Dakota elected officials need to pursue one major questions:

Why does the state has to create more and more taxpayer funded programs for business to access capital?

North Dakota elected officials also need figure out why private capital is not attracted to North Dakota without government intervention.

I have been told by some business owners that North Dakota’s usury laws that are designed to protect consumers from loan sharks may actually be preventing private investment from entering the North Dakota market. There is considerable evidence these laws are preventing some crowdfunding investment funds from entering the state investment arena. Obviously, consumers should be protected from unfair lending practices, but if those laws are preventing businesses from offering favorable investment terms to private equity - that needs to be fixed.

More Government Does Not Fix The Problem

Creating more and more state taxpayer-funded programs to replace private venture capital may just be hiding the problems preventing private venture capital from being offered in North Dakota.

And by putting the state in the position of replacing private venture capital, it may be making it harder and harder to reduce the government’s role.

Making North Dakota a state where businesses CANNOT FUNCTION WITHOUT taxpayer-funded government subsidies or financing is not going to create a better economic environment.

In fact, it may make the access to capitol worse if private investors think they are competing with government money - why would anyone want to compete with a state government?

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