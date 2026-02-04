A few weeks ago, I wrote about Representative Scott Louser’s video where he warned of budget issues coming in the next biennium.

I took a lot of heat (as I am sure Representative Louser did as well) from certain corners because some thought this meant there were issues in the state’s ability to get through the current budget. That was not the message Representative Louser or myself were sending.

The day I sent out that article with the video, one legislator sent me a screen shot of the latest budget document he had received:

What this shows it that the current 2025-27 budget was made possible by the fact that there was an “Unobligated general fund balance” (i.e. “surplus”) of $1.153 billion at the start of the current budget cycle and that amount was factored into balancing the spending budget $6.256 billion despite the fact estimated revenues for the current budget were only $5.329 billion.

What this means is that if there is not a budget surplus going into the next biennium similar to what the budget surplus going into the current biennium was, then there will be a problem as the “cost to continue” government at current levels is above the $6.256 billion (plus interest) figure.

Today, the Bismarck Tribune has an article reporting just this dynamic:

State OMB Director Joe Morrissette said the meetings will focus on each agency’s current budget, what the challenges are, and what the priorities are for the next budget. Morrissette said that during the Doug Burgum administration, OMB would meet with the agencies to talk about their strategies and big ideas. […] State revenues are tracking close to the budget forecast, according to Morrissette. But drilling activity in the oil patch appears to be waning amid low crude prices, and there could be less in the bank for the state’s general fund to start the next biennium. “We started the current biennium with $1.3 billion in surplus, or the ending fund balance,” Morrissette said. “And that was mostly spent on ongoing general fund cost. Now, if we just meet our forecast, we’ll start the next biennium with between $800 million and $1 billion less.” Morrissette said this will likely affect the state’s Strategic Investment and Improvements Fund -- money used for one-time projects. He said that fund had $1.7 billion at the start of the current biennium, and the projection for the next biennium shows the fund will receive around $300 million to $400 million.

The Tribune Article went on to say:

Meanwhile, Gov. Kelly Armstrong told Prairie Public that he has no plans during the current budget period to order agencies to make cuts, after state Board of Higher Education Chairman Kevin Black mentioned the possibility during a board meeting. “No,” Armstrong said. “The issue is, we’re not going to have a $1.5 billion surplus. But oil is $62 (per barrel) today, and production is surprisingly resilient.”

Which is similar to what I wrote previously:

As the legislature is going into special session again this week, it is likely too soon to make big moves. But legislators can authorize their staff and consultants to begin the process of determining the next steps if this downturn continues.

I certainly hope that Governor Armstrong understands that I was actually supporting his previous statements about the big-picture budget situation overall:

“If you go back to 2008, 2007, we weren’t spending nearly enough money on Health and Human Services ... so with the growth in population, with the growth of everything, we had a pretty significant growth in government, and a lot of it was needed, and a lot of it was somewhere between triage and reasonable, but we can’t sustain that growth as a state government,” the governor said at a western North Dakota oil field transportation conference on Tuesday. The state’s budget is $20.3 billion for the 2025-27 period, about $6 billion higher than the budget passed a decade ago for the 2015-17 period. Potentially large federal government cuts in the coming months may require a special legislative session that drives the number even higher. […] "I think we are witnessing the 'flattening of the curve' so to speak on production where we're at," Armstrong said.

He was right.

And relying on another $1+ billion surplus to show up (while the biggest oil producers are winding down their new drilling, and the global forces are working against North Dakota) to save the next budget is not a plan in the current global economic times.

Share North Dakota's Watchdog Update