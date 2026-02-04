North Dakota's Watchdog Update

North Dakota's Watchdog Update

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Post Scarcity Investments's avatar
Post Scarcity Investments
4h

Really clear breakdown of the budget dynamics. The point about relying on a billion-dollar surplus to magically appear being a non-strategy is spot on. I work in state fiscal planning elsewhere and we saw similar overoptimism about oil revenues that came back to haunt us. The fact that production is showing resiliance at $62 oil is good short-term but doesn't solve the structural gap. Starting the next biennium with $800M-$1B less is rough.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 North Dakota Watchdog Network · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture