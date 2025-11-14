From the City of Bismarck:

Rebooting The Bismarck Special Assessment Reform Effort

The meeting at 6pm on Tuesday, November 18th will discuss rebooting the long-idle Special Assessment Reform effort in Bismarck. (Reminder: I was a member of the task force.)

For a quick review of the discussions (which are now quite aged) here were the final recommendations as of June 2022:

Here is the video of the meeting discussing those final recommendations:

Then in 2023, a comprehensive review of the findings of the Special Assessment Task Force was presented:

Which brings us to the present. The commission needs public input to keep going down this road or not.

So if you are a resident or property owner of Bismarck, please show up next Tuesday.