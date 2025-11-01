North Dakota's SharkTank Investment Backfires
States' approach to delegating its socialistic venture capital investment fund to Kevin O'Leary, TV's "SharkTank Guy", results in lawsuit and allegations of fraud against the State of North Dakota.
This morning North Dakotans are waking up to the headline that the one of Former Governor Doug Burgum’s flagship projects is now part of a massive lawsuit.
The Bismarck Tribune is reporting that “Kevin O’Leary, widely known as “Mr. Wonderful” from the reality TV show “Shark Tank,” was recently accused in a Colorado lawsuit of defrauding investors and m…
