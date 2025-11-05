North Dakota's Investment Pays Off For Tom Brady
North Dakota's investment in the Texas-based cloning company is now paying dividends to other investors of the company, including Hall of Fame Quarterback Tom Brady.
The last week of stories about North Dakota’s investments have been pretty negative.
Today we have a bit of good news, at least for former NFL Quarterback Tom Brady.
He was able to get his dog cloned.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and current FOX Sports broadcaster said in a statement Tuesday from a company he has in…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to North Dakota's Watchdog Update to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.