The following is a press release issued by the North Dakota Ethics Commission.

The North Dakota Watchdog Network encourages readers to submit their input:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 26, 2026

Rebecca Binstock

ethicscommission@nd.gov

701-328-5325

North Dakota Ethics Commission Invites Public to Share Input on Ethics Priorities

Bismarck, ND – The North Dakota Ethics Commission is inviting residents of North Dakota to participate in a brief public survey to help identify which ethics-related topics are most important to citizens and where the Commission should focus its work.

The anonymous survey takes approximately 5–7 minutes to complete and asks participants to share their views on a range of ethics topics, including conflicts of interest, transparency in government decision-making, lobbyist reporting, and campaign ethics. Participants are also asked to identify their top priorities and suggest additional issues for the Commission to consider.

The Ethics Commission serves the public, and public input is essential to ensuring its work reflects the concerns and expectations of North Dakotans. The survey gives residents an opportunity to help guide the Commission’s education, outreach, and planning efforts.

The survey is open to North Dakota residents and will remain available through February 17, 2026. Responses are anonymous, and results will be summarized and shared publicly after the survey closes.

The survey can be accessed on the North Dakota Ethics Commission’s website at:

https://www.ethicscommission.nd.gov/news/january-26-2026-north-dakota-ethics-commission-invites-public-share-input-ethics-priorities

For more information about the North Dakota Ethics Commission and its work, visit https://www.ethicscommission.nd.gov/

###

Previous North Dakota Watchdog Network Articles Regarding The Ethics Commission:

Share North Dakota's Watchdog Update