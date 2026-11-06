For years, I have written about the need to enforce Article 10 Section 18 of the North Dakota Constitution:

In the last two months, as the situation at the North Dakota Development Fund has unfolded, it has become more and more clear that the real problem is not just that the constitution is not enforced - there is simply no one able or willing to enforce it…

…up to and including quote “the top law enforcement officer in North Dakota” Attorney General Drew Wrigley who did an extended interview with Rob Port and Chad Oban released today that there is simply no consideration for the constitution in the discussion (the pertinent video starts at the 38 minute mark and goes to the end).

Attorney General Drew Wrigley says his office recused itself because it has represented members of the North Dakota Development Fund board because they are state employees.

Ok, but we have been told that the North Dakota Development Fund is a non-profit separate from the State Department of Commerce - specifically to get around the Article 10 Section 18 prohibition on the state itself owning stock.

If the non-profit entity was created to get around the constitution - why is the Attorney General representing people associated with the non-profit entity?

If it is a state entity, then why is it allowed to own stock when the constitution clearly says it cannot?

So we have a non-profit entity, created and managed by the State of North Dakota, operating out of a state agency, that is represented by the Attorney Generals’ office when sued - but is exempt from the state constitution?

This is Schrodinger's Government Agency - it is protected by the Attorney General but Immune from the Constitution - at the same time.

Quotes from Attorney General Drew Wrigley:

“My office has nothing to do with the development fund. I don’t appoint people to it… I don’t sit on it… I don’t even know where they meet or anything else. I read about them in the paper like everyone else.”

“We did what the law requires. We represent them… Nothing controversial about it.”

“That lawsuit just got thrown out… Federal judge threw it out on summary judgment. There was nothing to it.”

“It would be completely unethical to launch a criminal investigation without any evidence of criminal wrongdoing.”

“They’re [not] going to direct this office to investigate things. Doesn’t work that way. That’s an executive branch constitutional function. They have no constitutional role in that whatsoever.”

“They’re going through the newspapers and pretending like they can direct an executive branch official in an unconstitutional way.”

“Are people satisfied with the boundaries that are currently in place with regard to the development fund? Sounds like they’re not. That is a legislative matter.”

“We all know we’re going to be talking about the development fund [this winter]… but that’s the appropriate avenue for it.”

Attorney General Slaps The Ethics Commission, Again

Last week, the Ethics Commission announce it would look into the ND Development Fund:

Almost immediately, the chairman and vice chairman resigned.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley has a long history of slapping down the ethics commission, as I have written about previously:

During his interview, the Attorney General basically said the Ethics Commission is operating outside its jurisdiction by even taking on the issue:

Quotes from Attorney General Drew Wrigley:

“I’m telling you, you got to have a legal mandate to do it. It’s not enough to say there’s a problem.”

“It’s not what I want or don’t want. It’s what does the law provide.”

“The ethics commission claiming it has jurisdiction over things… because there’s a vacuum someplace, that’s not the way it works… There’s got to be a legal mandate.”

“The ethics commission doesn’t have jurisdiction at this point over that matter… A couple of the people that they mentioned are no longer state employees. No credible person can argue that they have jurisdiction over them any longer.”

“They have to have a complaint first… They got legal advice from their lawyer… that somehow there was some theory by which they could start an investigation, contrary to their mandates from the Constitution and law. That’s a problem.”

“Just because something might look like self-dealing, or be self-dealing, is not the same as illegal. Was it done in an open setting? Was it done by voting? Did they declare conflicts?”

“From that springs the need for either a criminal investigation or the need for legislative response.”

Quick Reminder, the Ethics Commission was created by the voters approving a ballot measure to place it in the constitution in 2018, and the legislature has done everything it can to diminish what it can do:

To the point where even conservatives have had to take up the cause of supporting the funding of the Ethics Commission so that it can actually do its job:

Conclusions

So we have a situation where:

The North Dakota State Government, under Republican Super-Majority Rule, has created ways to get around the constitution by creating entities that supposedly are not part of state government, even though they are managed and protected by state government. The Attorney General says he cannot do anything, that the Ethics Commission cannot do anything, and that there is no evidence for a states attorney to do anything. The buck is being passed back to the legislature, which created and allowed this mess to develop over decades and probably cannot do much without a mechanism for the constitution itself to be enforced because a constitutional officer (attorney general) and a constitutional entity (the Ethics Commission) can’t do anything about it.

This is no longer about whether a crime happened.

This is about whether the constitution - which the legislature wanted to make it harder to change - can even be enforced when it comes down to crunch time.

If that is not the definition of a Constitutional Crisis, I don’t know what is.

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