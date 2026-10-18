Last week, I wrote a reminder to voters about how the legislature tried to violate the constitution and it required North Dakota citizens with the assistance of out-of-state money to hire lawyers and challenge the legislature’s actions:

I’ve had several people respond to that wanting more details.

First up is the oral arguments at the Supreme Court in April 2026 where the State of North Dakota basically argued that the constitution really does not mean what it says:

Then there is the official ruling of the North Dakota Supreme Court:

20260027 Bjerke V Nd Legis Assembly Opinion 88.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary

The constitutional showdown traces back to November 2022, when North Dakota voters approved a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment that added Article XV to the North Dakota Constitution, effective January 1, 2023.

Article XV, Section 1 bars any person from serving more than a cumulative total of eight years in the North Dakota House of Representatives and more than a cumulative total of eight years in the North Dakota Senate.

Article XV, Section 4 strips the Legislative Assembly of its ordinary power to propose constitutional amendments when legislative term limits are at stake:

“Notwithstanding the legislative assembly’s authority to propose amendments to this constitution under article IV, section 16 thereof, the legislative assembly shall not have authority to propose an amendment to this constitution to alter or repeal the term limitations established in section 1 of this article. The authority to propose an amendment to this constitution to alter or repeal the term limitations established in section 1 of this article is reserved to initiative petition of the people under article III of this constitution.”

On January 20, 2026, Terence B. Bjerke and Leverrett Oley Larsen—two North Dakota taxpayers, qualified electors, and members of the 2021 sponsoring committee behind the original Term Limits Initiative —petitioned the Supreme Court to exercise original jurisdiction and block the measure from the ballot.

Opening his argument before the Supreme Court on April 3, 2026, Petitioners’ attorney Zachary M. Wallen—appearing alongside Bismarck co-counsel Jesse H. Walstad—framed the Legislature’s action as a direct defiance of the constitution’s text:

“In 2022, the citizens of North Dakota approved a ballot measure that enshrined political branch term limits into the State Constitution as Article XV. Article XV contains both the substantive term limits as well as a subject-matter restriction in Section 4 that provides that the term limits may only be altered by a measure proposed by the people, rather than by the Legislative Assembly. And yet, only a few years later, the Legislative Assembly has done exactly what they are prohibited from doing: proposing a constitutional amendment that would weaken those very term limits.” — Zachary M. Wallen, Counsel for Petitioners

In both its briefing and at the April 3 oral argument, the Legislative Assembly—represented by Bismarck attorneys Brian D. Schmidt and Scott K. Porsborg—urged the justices not to intervene prior to the November 2026 election.

Schmidt argued that because a legislative resolution cannot change the constitution unless voters ratify it at the polls, S.C.R. 4008 had no legal effect and any pre-election ruling would amount to an impermissible advisory opinion:

“Now, this proceeding is unique because the Petitioners request the Court to rule on a proposal that currently has no legal effect whatsoever. ... SCR 4008 has absolutely no legal effect unless the people approve it at the polls. The issue before the Court today is simply just not ripe for adjudication, and any decision except dismissal of the Petition would be an advisory opinion, which this Court will not give.” — Brian D. Schmidt, Counsel for the Legislative Assembly

When pressed by the bench on how the Legislature had authority to adopt S.C.R. 4008 in the face of Article XV, Section 4, Schmidt pointed to Section 2 of the resolution—which proposed repealing Section 4 itself. Because Section 4 only prohibited the Legislature from proposing changes to Section 1, Schmidt argued, lawmakers were free to propose repealing Section 4 and bundling that repeal with new term limits in Section 1:

“So if the people vote to accept SCR 4008, they’re voting to repeal Section 4 of Article XV. Consequently, there’s absolutely nothing in the Constitution that would prohibit Section 1 of the term limits amendment from being amended. On the other hand, if the people vote to reject SCR 4008, nothing happens to the Constitution. This Court has absolutely no reason to ever speak a word about SCR 4008.” — Brian D. Schmidt

That “bundling” theory drew immediate skepticism from the justices. One justice asked whether allowing the Legislature to bypass Section 4 simply by attaching a repeal clause rendered the voters’ lock-in meaningless:

“Doesn’t that reading make Section 4 entirely superfluous? Any attempt to amend Section 1 just has to bundle an amendment or repeal of Section 4, and then there’s no entrenchment, no lock-in at all.”

Moments later, when Schmidt argued that the Court had historically “allowed the people to speak on these things” before reviewing a measure’s validity, a justice interrupted to remind counsel that North Dakota voters had already spoken in 2022:

“The public did speak on this. The public spoke on it when it passed the original constitutional amendment, and they said, ‘Legislature, you don’t even get to propose a change.’ They’ve already spoken on it. You want a second shot, or a second bite at the apple—not a first one, a second. ... Then the question is: do they have the authority to repeal Section 4, and you’re bootstrapping 1 and 4 together?”

When Schmidt argued that forcing the Legislature to repeal Section 4 in one election and propose changes to Section 1 in a later election would unfairly “make the people wait longer for a change to their Constitution that they want,” another justice pushed back sharply:

“But the question isn’t—you’re switching the focus. The question isn’t whether or not the people can change it; they can do an initiated measure. The question is whether or not the Legislature can propose the change. If the people wanted to change it, they could have done an initiated measure. There’s nothing that prohibits them—no waiting, no standing in line, they could do it. So you can’t switch between talking about the people’s right to do it and what the Legislature has done. Those are two different things.”

On the core constitutional question—how to reconcile the Legislature’s general authority to propose “any amendment to this constitution” under Article IV, Section 16 with the specific prohibition in Article XV, Section 4—the Supreme Court looked to the plain meaning of the word “Notwithstanding,” which opens Article XV, Section 4.

“’In statutes, the word [notwithstanding] “shows which provision prevails in the event of a clash.”’ ... ‘A “notwithstanding” clause does not naturally give rise to such an inference; it just shows which of two or more provisions prevails in the event of a conflict.’”

The Court concluded that Article XV, Section 4 unambiguously strips the Legislature of power to propose changes to legislative term limits:

“In construing the plain language of these two constitutional provisions, the use of the term ‘notwithstanding’ in N.D. Const. art. XV, § 4 defines a plain limit to the Legislative Assembly’s authority and shows an intent for this provision to prevail over the authority N.D. Const. art. IV, § 16. ... On our review, therefore, we conclude S.C.R. 4008 impermissibly seeks to amend the term limits defined in N.D. Const. art. XV, § 1, in direct contravention of N.D. Const. art. XV, § 4—the procedure for placing such a constitutional amendment on the ballot. The constitution itself reserves this power to the people and does not give the Legislative Assembly authority to propose this amendment. We hold the process used to place S.C.R. 4008 on the ballot violates the constitution.”

Because the violation of Article XV, Section 4 was dispositive, the Court declined to rule on Petitioners’ secondary argument under Article III, Section 8—which requires a two-thirds supermajority vote in each house for the Legislature to repeal or amend an initiated measure within seven years of its effective date.

During oral argument, justices had explored whether the Court could sever S.C.R. 4008—striking down the proposed changes to Section 1’s term limits while allowing the repeal of Section 4’s legislative ban to remain on the ballot. Both sides rejected the idea. When asked directly whether the Legislature wanted a partial remedy, Schmidt was unequivocal:

“It’s all or nothing. It has to be all or nothing.”— Brian D. Schmidt

Taking the parties at their word, the Supreme Court declined to sever any portion of S.C.R. 4008 because neither party had requested or briefed severability, and enjoined the Secretary of State from placing S.C.R. 4008 on the November 2026 ballot.

For North Dakota voters and lawmakers alike, this ruling leaves the eight-year cumulative term limits enacted in 2022 firmly intact—and establishes that so long as Article XV, Section 4 remains in the North Dakota Constitution, any proposal to alter or repeal legislative term limits must originate with the citizens themselves, not the Legislative Assembly.

Longer Term Ramifications

It also establishes that, if crafted correctly, the citizens using the Powers Reserved To The People by Article III of the state constitution can restrict the ability of the legislature to propose changes to the constitution in areas that the voters have removed that power from the legislature.

This language itself was developed in 2019 when I launched an effort to protect the ballot measure process from legislative attempts to constrain it that had come during and prior to the the 2019 legislative session.

While I was not a part of the Term Limits Ballot Measure Committee, I knew that ultimately if the people approved their measure, they would have to protect it from the legislature trying to change it just as they keep trying to change the Article III Powers Reserved To The People.

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