Last week, the North Dakota Monitor uncovered quite the failure in legislative oversight to ensure that public money was being used in responsible ways:

Construction of the Military Gallery at the North Dakota Heritage Center in Bismarck is paused through at least July 31 due to insufficient private fundraising, the State Historical Society announced Friday. Half of the $78 million facility on the Capitol grounds is supposed to be supported by private fundraising, but pledges so far are at $4.1 million of the total $38.8 million fundraising goal. The project has only collected about $800,000 in private donations so far, said Shannon Schweigert, principal manager with PACE Fundraising, a Fargo-based consultant working on behalf of the North Dakota National Guard Foundation. The project needs to reach one-third of its fundraising goal, or about $12.8 million, before it can access $15 million in state funding under the requirements approved by lawmakers last year.

Bill Peterson, director of the State Historical Society, said Friday the committee advising the project had “really high confidence” before breaking ground a year ago that the project would soon hit the $12.8 million milestone. “At the time, we had every reason to believe that this would be a slam dunk,” said Peterson, who chairs the Joint Military Museum Advisory Committee. But since then, the project has encountered economic headwinds organizers didn’t anticipate, Peterson said, citing tariffs and the overall economy. At one point, the project had about $9.4 million in private fundraising pledged, Schweigert said. A donor tied to the oil industry rescinded a $5 million pledge in February amid low oil prices at the time, Schweigert said, adding that conversations with the donor are ongoing.

Construction is paused July 3, 2026, on the Military Gallery addition to the North Dakota Heritage Center on the Capitol grounds. (Photo by Amy Dalrymple/North Dakota Monitor)

The legislature passed a bill that said that state money would match private money for the project - but instead of requiring the private money to show up, the legislature allow “pledges” to donate to qualify as if they were money in the bank.

Yesterday, the Monitor followed up that first article with even more details:

About $4.1 million is pledged toward a $38.8 million private fundraising goal. The total collected so far is about $800,000, according to PACE Fundraising. “I think everybody’s a little bit surprised that construction went forward without the pledges in place,” Senate Majority Leader David Hogue said Monday. “But that’s water under the bridge, and we have to figure out a path forward.” The state had already committed $39.2 million to the project at the Capitol, which broke ground a year ago. The Military Gallery is a joint venture involving the State Historical Society, the North Dakota National Guard and their private foundations. Minutes of a May 2025 meeting of the Joint Military Museum Advisory Committee show the group discussed the project being at a “crossroads” and whether to proceed. The committee is chaired by State Historical Society Director Bill Peterson and includes Lt. Gov. Michelle Strinden, and representation from the Guard, the Historical Society, their foundations, and the Office of Management and Budget. No lawmakers are on the committee. Members were told private fundraising totaled $7.75 million in pledges at the time. The project needs about $12.8 million in pledges to access $15 million in state funding, under requirements approved by the Legislature. At the meeting, two representatives of PACE Fundraising, a Fargo-based consultant hired by the National Guard Foundation, said they were 90% confident fundraising would hit the $12.8 million mark before a July 2025 groundbreaking. Committee members voted unanimously to proceed with the project. “Everybody had a high level of confidence that this was the right thing to do” based on the fundraising information available at the time, Peterson said. The project has never hit the milestone of $12.8 million in pledges, according to Shannon Schweigert, principal manager for PACE Fundraising. At the time he indicated 90% confidence, Schweigert said he was aware of another $2 million pledge that was being finalized, leaving about $3.4 million still needed to reach that goal. The highest total in pledges the project has reached was about $9.4 million, Schweigert said. A donor rescinded a $5 million pledge in February, leaving pledges at about $4.1 million. Most are five-year pledges. Legislators tied the matching state dollars to pledges, not donations received. An earlier version of the bill passed by the Senate would have required the project to have half of the private fundraising pledged before accessing $15 million in state funding. The final version of the bill reduced the threshold to one-third of the fundraising goal.

It is very clear that the language passed by the 2025 legislature in HB 1018 did not outline proper requirements for what would constitute fulfilment of the donation obligations - nor did it require the private money to materialize fully before state taxpayer money was released for the project.

While project organizers point to external economic headwinds, the decision to break ground without secured funding exposes systematic oversights in project governance. The following framework analyzes the breakdown across project management, benchmarking, and oversight mechanisms.

Lack of Oversight

Absence of Legislative Oversight: The advisory committee includes executive branch representation (the Lieutenant Governor and the Office of Management and Budget) alongside agency heads, but completely lacks legislative members. Because the legislature is ultimately responsible for state funds and taxpayer-backed lines of credit, this firewall isolated key fiscal decision-makers from the project’s real-time risks.

Over-Reliance on Optimistic Consultant Appraisals: In May 2025, committee members voted unanimously to proceed with a July 2025 groundbreaking based heavily on a fundraising consultant’s “90% confidence” projection. Accepting verbal assurance that a critical $12.8 million fundraising threshold would be met before it was legally finalized demonstrates a failure of independent verification by the committee.

Lack of Contingency Mechanisms (other than legislative bailouts): Legislative leadership noted after the halt that the governing legislation provided no legal mechanisms for the State Historical Society to secure bridge loans or alternative financing if fundraising lagged. Oversight failed to build a “plan B” into the enabling legislation, leaving the project entirely dependent on a rigid legislative calendar.

Lack of Benchmarking

A fundamental rule of capital project management is aligning construction milestones with cash-flow triggers. The Military Gallery project inverted this principle by entering the construction phase based on unfulfilled benchmarks.

Pledges vs. Liquid Cash: The legislature benchmarking standard tied the release of $15 million in state matching funds to pledges rather than cash-in-hand. Even if the project had hit its initial $12.8 million benchmark, most pledges were structured to be paid out over five years. Attempting to fund an immediate, fast-paced capital construction project using long-term, non-liquid pledges represents a severe structural mismatch.

Lowering the Financial Guardrails: The North Dakota Senate originally intended to require the project to secure 50% of its private fundraising goal ($19.4 million) before accessing state matching funds. The final bill lowered this benchmark to just 33% ($12.8 million). By relaxing the threshold, the state inadvertently reduced its safety margin, allowing a high-risk project to proceed to groundbreaking.

Irreversible Burn Rates: Management authorized the complete expenditure of a $20 million state-backed line of credit before ensuring the private matching funds were unlocked. Spending 100% of available credit upfront left the project with a financial cliff and zero operational runway once fundraising stalled.

Project Management Failures

Project management failed to properly assess the philanthropic landscape in North Dakota. Attempting to raise $38.8 million in private donations simultaneously alongside the massive $450 million campaign for the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library created predictable “donor fatigue”. Management did not phase the project schedule to account for this massive competitor for capital.

A healthy capital campaign diversifies its donor base to mitigate risk. The project’s fundraising architecture was highly fragile, evidenced by the fact that a single $5 million retraction from an oil-industry donor single-handedly cratered the campaign’s progress. Relying heavily on the highly volatile energy sector without a risk-premium cushion left the project vulnerable to macro commodity price fluctuations.

Minutes from the committee’s May meeting reveal that contractors were willing to alter billing cycles or slow down work to avoid a total stoppage. The decision to halt entirely introduces severe secondary project management risks. Pausing construction through the summer guarantees that if the project restarts, work will bleed into the North Dakota winter—ultimately escalating mobilization costs, material degradation risks, and winter-weather construction premiums.

As Sen. Brad Bekkedahl told the North Dakota Monitor:

“Ultimately, it is a state-owned building on state property. So the state will have, I think, some responsibility to get it completed,” said Bekkedahl, R-Williston. “But the only way to do that, the way that the legislation was written, is for the Legislature to be back in session and provide extra funding to the project if needed.”

That’s code language for: the state taxpayers will end up paying most of the bill instead of it being split with “donations”.

The question is whether legislators will learn their lesson this time, or not.

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